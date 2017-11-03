Celebrities

Soccer team suspended because player wore blackface to party

The Associated Press

November 03, 2017 8:47 AM

NORTON, Mass.

A Massachusetts college soccer team is barred from competing in its conference tournament because a player attended an on-campus Halloween party with her skin darkened.

A photo taken Friday shows the white Wheaton College women's soccer player with her skin darkened by makeup, a drawn-on goatee and a bald cap. Students say she was portraying a character from the movie "White Chicks" played by actor Terry Crews, who is black.

In a letter sent to students and staff, Wheaton President Dennis Hanno says the team has been suspended from playing Saturday in a tournament game at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Hanno says the decision was intended to "send a clear message that racist and offensive behavior will not be tolerated."

A separate student conduct hearing process is underway.

