Music promoter pleads not guilty to killing soldier at club

A music promoter has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, first-degree assault and unlawful gun possession in connection to the death of a soldier who was shot this past weekend at a Tacoma nightclub.
The News Tribune reports that 34-year-old Marshall Marion Wilson entered his plea on Thursday. Police accuse him of fatally shooting 22-year-old Daquan Foster in the parking lot of the club.
John Sheeran, assistant chief criminal deputy for the Prosecutor's Office, says Wilson was convicted of first-degree assault in King County in 2002. He requested bail be set at $2 million, which was granted by the court commissioner.
Foster was struck by several bullets and died at a Tacoma hospital. His wife who was with him at the time was shot in the thumb.
