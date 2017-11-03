Celebrities

Driver who fatally struck teen gets probation

The Associated Press

November 03, 2017 5:26 AM

WOODBURY, N.J.

A New Jersey man has been sentenced to three years' probation for leaving the scene of a crash that killed a 15-year-old girl.

NJ.com reports 23-year-old Sterling Knight was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to a third-degree charge leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident with serious injury. Knight had originally been charged with vehicular homicide in the April 2016 death of Gavyn Connolly.

Authorities say Connolly was crossing Route 42 in Washington Township with two other friends after leaving a carnival when she was struck. The other two girls were not hit.

Prosecutors say Knight returned a few minutes after leaving the scene of the crash.

As part of the sentence, Knight will undergo a substance abuse evaluation.

