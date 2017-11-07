Celebrities

Public hearings set for Ambler Road Project in Alaska

The Associated Press

November 07, 2017 2:10 AM

FARIBANKS, Alaska

Federal officials have scheduled public meetings to hear Alaska residents' thoughts on a proposed 200-mile (322-kilometer) road that would connect Northwest Alaska with the Dalton Highway and Fairbanks, but wouldn't be open to the public.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports that the Ambler Road Project has been in the works since 2014, drawing criticism from Interior Alaska residents concerned about industrial contamination and increased access to hunting and fishing grounds. The road would be closed to the public and only be open for mine access.

The hearings are a part of the Federal Bureau of Land Management's environmental impact statement on the project, which must be completed before permitting can begin.

Proponents of the project say concerns will be addressed as the project continues to go through studies and permitting.

