'Magnum, P.I.' actor John Hillerman dies at 84

FILE- This Sept. 22, 1985, file photo shows John Hillerman, left, and Betty White, right, arriving at Emmy Awards in Pasadena, Calif. A spokeswoman for the family of Hillerman says the co-star of TV’s “Magnum, P.I.” has died. Hillerman was 84. Spokeswoman Lori De Waal said Hillerman died Thursday at his home in Houston. She said the cause of death has yet to be determined. LIU, File AP Photo