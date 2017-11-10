FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2017 still file image from video, actor Tom Wopat stands during arraignment in Waltham, Mass., on indecent assault and battery and drug possession charges. The former star of "The Dukes of Hazzard" accused of indecently assaulting two female members of a musical is facing a judge in Massachusetts. Wopat will be arraigned Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, at Waltham District Court on charges he assaulted a girl and a woman in July while rehearsing for the musical "42nd Street" at the Waltham-based Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston.
Celebrities

'Dukes of Hazzard' star to face indecent assault charges

The Associated Press

November 10, 2017 12:35 AM

WALTHAM, Mass.

A former star of "The Dukes of Hazzard" accused of indecently assaulting two female members of a musical is facing a judge in Massachusetts.

Tom Wopat will be arraigned Friday at Waltham District Court on charges he assaulted a girl and a woman in July while rehearsing for the musical "42nd Street" at the Waltham-based Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston.

A police report says Wopat allegedly hit the girl's buttocks with his script, saying "nice butt." Wopat already has pleaded not guilty to groping the unidentified woman.

The 66-year-old actor played Luke Duke on the popular 1980s television show. He was supposed to play Julian Marsh in Reagle Music Theatre's production of "42nd Street." He's since been replaced.

Neither Wopat's attorney nor his publicist has commented on the charges.

