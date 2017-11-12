Geldof to turn in Dublin honor to protest plight of Rohingya

FILE- In this May 11, 2016, file photo, musician-activist Bob Geldof speaks to reporters following his speech at the CFA Institute annual conference in Montreal. Geldof says he is returning his Freedom of the City of Dublin honor because it is also held by Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi, accusing her of complicity for what he and others, including the United Nations, call "ethnic cleansing" of Rohingya Muslims in the Asian nation. The Canadian Press via AP, File Graham Hughes