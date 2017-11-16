Sen. Al Franken, making the same argument as the AMA, has introduced a bill to withdraw tax breaks companies are permitted to take for their ad spending.
Celebrities

Radio anchor says Franken forcibly kissed her amid USO tour

The Associated Press

November 16, 2017 11:19 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

ST. PAUL, Minn.

A Los Angeles radio news anchor says Democratic Sen. Al Franken forcibly kissed her during a 2006 USO tour. The anchor says Franken posed for a photo with his hands on her breasts as she slept.

Leeann Tweeden accuses Minnesota's Franken in an essay on the website of California radio station KABC, where she anchors a morning talk show. Tweeden says Franken wrote a skit for the pair during a 2006 USO tour to the Middle East and insisted they practice a kiss during rehearsal.

Tweeden says she tried to resist but says Franken forced himself on her and stuck his tongue in her mouth. A copy of the photo is posted with the article.

Franken's staff has not yet responded to a request for comment.

  Comments  

