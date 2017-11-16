Global hit 'Despacito' dominates Latin Grammys with 4 awards

In this Nov. 9, 2017 file photo, Puerto Rican rapper Residente, founder of the group Calle 13, poses for a portrait in New York. Residente, who released his first solo album this year, is the leading contender at Thursday's Latin Grammys with nine nominations. His group Calle 13 and Juanes hold the record for most Latin Grammy wins of all-time. Photo by Amy Sussman