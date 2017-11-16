FILE- This combo of file photos shows the 21st Century Fox sign outside of the News Corporation headquarters building on Aug. 1, 2017, in New York, bottom, and a Comcast sign on Oct. 12, 2017, in Hialeah, Fla. Comcast is in discussions with 21st Century Fox about buying its movie studio, some cable channels and its international arms, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. This person can't discuss the matter publicly.
FILE- This combo of file photos shows the 21st Century Fox sign outside of the News Corporation headquarters building on Aug. 1, 2017, in New York, bottom, and a Comcast sign on Oct. 12, 2017, in Hialeah, Fla. Comcast is in discussions with 21st Century Fox about buying its movie studio, some cable channels and its international arms, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. This person can't discuss the matter publicly.
Celebrities

Comcast talking to Fox about a deal, source says

AP Technology Writer

November 16, 2017 07:06 PM

NEW YORK

Comcast is in discussions with 21st Century Fox about buying its movie studio, some cable channels and its international arms, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. This person can't discuss the matter publicly.

The conversations are at a very early stage, and there's no guarantee that a deal would be finalized, this person says.

Comcast is interested in the same Fox assets that Disney reportedly showed interest in, the person says. Those would include European broadcaster Sky and Star India, the National Geographic and FX cable channels and the film studio.

If such a deal took place, it would leave Fox with its Fox News channel, sports channels, the Fox broadcast network and several TV stations.

