This family-owned SC business just landed a reality TV deal

Move over Shep Rose, the Lowcountry has new reality stars in the making.
The Curry family, which runs Lowcountry Paver in Hardeeville, has been added to the television show “American Builder.” And there are plans to turn their new, recurring segment into its own show.
“American Builder” airs on Tuff TV, a digital network founded in 2009 with affiliates in 22 states including Georgia and North Carolina. It also can be streamed online.
Lowcountry Paver owner Tom Curry saved the business from bankruptcy and turned it into a multimillion-dollar success when he purchased it. That sold producers on the family’s story.
They also like the David and Goliath story of the business, he said. Lowcountry Pavers is the only American privately owned company manufacturing hardscape products (pavers, stepping stones and retaining walls, among other things) in the Southeast. And it is competing with billion dollar foreign conglomerates, said Curry, whose wife, Cheryl, and sons Tommy, Matthew and Christopher work at the company and will be featured in the show.
“My kids come after school to the manufacturing plant. On the weekends, they’re at the manufacturing plant. When school is off, they’re at the plant,” he said. “We work our butts off.”
Aside from showing the hard work and day-to-day running the business, producers will explore how the family enjoys its downtime.
After airing as a segment within “American Builder,” the plan is to turn “The Curry’s” into its own show, said producer, director and “American Builder” star Brian Gurry.
“His life is a reality TV show. It really is,” Gurry said of Curry. “He’s got the Ferraris, the Maseratis. He’s got a private plane. He’s got a very talented family. He’s the American dream. He’s the guy.”
Filming started a few weeks ago, Curry said. It is not known yet when the segments will air.
If you’re interested in being on the show, you’ll have your chance on March 27 from 5 to 8 p.m., Curry said, when Lowcountry Pavers hosts an open house at its manufacturing facility on Stiney Road in Hardeeville. The Bluffton Chamber of Commerce and Hilton Head/Bluffton Home Builder’s Association are helping to put on the soiree.
Food and drinks will be served, and there will be music and a meet and greet with Gurry. Tickets for the event are $10 for chamber and builder’s association members and $20 for the general public.
Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger
