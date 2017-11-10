Dilbert
Peanuts, Dilbert, Family Circus: Which are your favorites?

November 10, 2017 8:25 AM

We want to make sure our standing features stay fresh and relevant to you. Let us know which comic strips you are enjoying by rating them here. Rank them on a scale of 1-5, where 5 means “I look forward to reading it every day,” and 1 means “I never give it a look.”

Mail this form back to Comics Survey, 1401 Shop Road, Columbia, SC, 29201, or if you prefer to email your thoughts, you can do that to comics@thestate.com.

B.C.

Beetle Bailey

Blondie

Bound & Gagged

Dennis the Menace

Dilbert

Doonesbury

Family Circus

FoxTrot

Funky Winkerbean

Garfield

Hagar the Horrible

Herb & Jamaal

Hi & Lois

Jump Start

Luann

Mary Worth

Mother Goose & Grimm

Non Sequitur

Overboard

Peanuts

Sally Forth

Shoe

Wizard of ID

Zits

