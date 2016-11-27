Nintendo’s new console may feed your nostalgia, if you can get one

1:13 Bryson Allen-Williams: Clemson player used N-word Pause

2:01 AJ Turner: End-game actions from Clemson did not sit well with USC

0:37 Pregame confrontation between Carolina, Clemson

1:56 Clemson WR Mike Williams on USC defenders: 'I don't even know their names'

3:05 SC Hispanics react to Trump victory

4:30 Obama: "Radical Islam" is not a strategy for fighting terrorism

2:42 'We will remember this day,' Zack Bailey says

5:43 Will Muschamp reacts after USC loss to Clemson

1:46 Highlights: USC commit Hamsah Nasirildeen with big game on offense, defense