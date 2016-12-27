Horoscopes for Tuesday, December 27, 2016

2:25 Birmingham Bowl preview: 3 things we're watching as USC faces USF Pause

1:04 Food, holiday cheer abound at annual Saint Peter's Catholic Church Christmas Day feast

1:49 USC turns full focus to bowl, eyes bounce-back game

1:08 Phil Kornblut: Key storylines for USC's final recruiting push for 2017

1:12 Columbia church now home to historical marker

1:14 Phil Kornblut: Muschamp, USC staff focus on in-state recruits

1:55 Godspeed, John Glenn: 1921-2016

1:02 The importance of South Carolina's Electoral College and how it works

1:46 Columbia cancer survivors will be feautured in Rose Parade Float