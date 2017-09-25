Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Monday, September 25, 2017

September 25, 2017 11:27 PM

Aries

March 21-April 19

Emotional energy is high as the Sun and Moon harmonize and you should be able to handle anything that comes your way today. Don't be afraid to deal with hard issues; you'll have the courage and understanding you need to face deeply personal and possibly controversial issues. Just remember that struggle makes growth possible.

Lucky Number

977

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Practice moderation on this day when you might be tempted to overspend and overindulge. The Bull is always happiest when in equilibrium, so avoid going too far in any direction. A sixth sense about children and relationships may be strong now. Pay attention to your intuition but wait before initiating any new projects.

Lucky Number

955

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Gemini

May 21-June 21

Spending time with your partner will help mend any rifts between you. Taking time to understand your own motivations in relationships as well as your partner's will be time well spent. You may be feeling depressed about the relationships or lack of them in your life now, but Saturn's continued presence in your seventh house of partners demands that you restructure the way you relate.

Lucky Number

139

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Your busy schedule may be placing too much stress on your health, so slow down and take time out for a mental break today. If you insist on being in a hurry you may find yourself in a minor accident or worse. It is especially important for you to eat your meals in a calm, relaxing environment. Relax... nothing is more important than your health.

Lucky Number

862

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Libra

Leo

July 23-August 22

The next two days may be intense ass many of you will be involved in a subtle power struggle. Whether this occurs at work or in more personal matters, you need to strive for balance. Remember that your reputation and integrity are equally important as the outcome.

Lucky Number

088

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Leo

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Your idealistic view of home life and the reality of your domestic situation may be poles apart, but that shouldn't stop you from trying to create a wonderful atmosphere. You love creating your own living space, particularly if it's light and airy and the rooms naturally flow into each other and incorporate the outdoors. It may take some effort to bring order out of chaos, but you can do it!

Lucky Number

554

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Libra

September 23-October 22

You may feel as though you are running here, there and everywhere as the Sun and Moon blend positively; fortunately, you should have all the energy you need and then some. This is a wonderful day to touch base with friends, neighbors and siblings. If you can make the time, why not meet a favorite companion for lunch?

Lucky Number

879

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

Don't let a personal disagreement between you and a friend or associate ruin your day. It may be hard to bite your tongue when someone says something you consider shocking, but it's better to express yourself after you have had a chance to calm down. By tomorrow, chances are you will have forgotten all about it.

Lucky Number

983

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Libra

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

You may have a lot to do today, but at least you will have the energy you need. With the Moon sailing through your first house of personality, it will be easy for you to stay on an even keel. People will notice your grace under pressure and ultimate serenity. After all, when all is said and done, it is good to be the freedom-loving Archer.

Lucky Number

319

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

You may be faced with challenges that seem insurmountable, but you truly are capable enough to meet them. Don't allow fear to stop you from aiming high. Avoid a tendency to be your own worst enemy. It is sometimes difficult for the Sea-Goat to focus on one thing, so take a cue from your steady Taurus friends. Dig your hooves in and plan to stay put!

Lucky Number

528

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

The Moon enters lively Sagittarius and your eleventh house of friendships today, giving your associations a more emotional edge. One of your co-workers may need you now so go ahead and lend a shoulder to cry on. Refuse to become embroiled in someone else's drama, however. You may be sympathetic, but you know when to steer clear of trouble.

Lucky Number

273

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Pisces

February 19-March 20

With the public Moon moving through your tenth house of career and reputation, you are likely to be very visible today. You may be challenged to balance your relationship with your partner and your relationship to the world; difficulties in your personal relationships may be very obvious to those around you now. Take time out for yourself.

Lucky Number

988

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Leo

