Horoscopes for Friday, October 27, 2017

Aries

March 21-April 19

The changing Moon glides into your eleventh house of friendships, making today nice for spending time with your pals. You don't need to spend a lot of money to have a good time - tea and sympathy will do the trick. Surround yourself with people who lift your spirits and enjoy the company of loved ones.

Lucky Number

496

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Today is potentially tense for you as the Moon, Mercury and Mars clash in your communication and travel houses. You may feel pulled in all directions; try to stay centered and avoid getting angry. If you pace yourself and focus on the end results, you should be able to sail through today's challenges. Take time out for yourself this evening.

Lucky Number

406

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Leo

Gemini

May 21-June 21

You may want to go deeper as the Moon continues to activate your eighth house of sex, power and intimacy. Superficial explanations won't satisfy as you seek to understand the underlying meaning in your life and your experiences. Find a quiet place to meditate and connect with that still, small voice inside.

Lucky Number

292

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Leo

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Be aware of the needs of others as the Moon passes through Cancer. This evening is good for spending time and connecting with those important people in your life, so be open to love. If you are willing to bare your soul, you will find that greater intimacy follows. Don't be afraid to go deep!

Lucky Number

875

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Leo

July 23-August 22

The Moon in Capricorn and your sixth house of service is helping your productivity today. Pay attention to quality and detail as you complete your tasks... everything from the food you serve and eat to the way you file your papers should be noted. If you have time, organize your desk for greater efficiency. Later in the day, the atmosphere turns to other people in your life, so be prepared to compromise!

Lucky Number

670

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Today could be a good fortune day for you as Venus blends well with the Moon... you might just be reaping some of that good karma you've been so carefully sowing! Even if it doesn't pay off in cold, hard cash, you'll know that your efforts have been noticed. You are one of the most selfless and generous givers of the zodiac, and it's finally starting to pay off.

Lucky Number

641

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Leo

Libra

September 23-October 22

It may be Tool Time at your house today and the desire to make home improvements could be overwhelming. Slow down so you don't hurt yourself as there is always the possibility of a minor accident. Some of you may have an unrelenting urge to remake a loved one; this presents risks as well, so think about any constructive criticism you want to offer.

Lucky Number

864

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

The Moon continues through Capricorn, helping you to feel more neighborly this morning. If the weather allows, take a walk in your neighborhood. Do you know the names of your nearest neighbors? Our modern society has forgotten the importance of community. Even if you don't care to socialize with those in your vicinity, it's important to know who they are. Why not invite some of them over to yours for a simple meal this evening?

Lucky Number

425

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

This is a good time to manage your resources. You have a busy week coming up, so the more you can do today, the better! You may have some ideas for a home-based business or ways to earn extra money but research your ideas carefully to guard against mistakes. Later today, you might want to make some phone calls or catch up on email when the Moon enters lively Aquarius.

Lucky Number

824

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

After a morning of personal magnetism and high energy, the Moon moves into Aquarius and your second house of personal finances and values. Canny Goats will be more mindful of their budgets. This is fine, as Capricorn natives are often very resourceful and careful shopping may yield some great bargains. Keep your eyes open for a good deal!

Lucky Number

748

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Many Leos will want to sleep late this morning, but few have the luxury to do so. Don't worry, you can get through the day in slow motion... no one else is likely to notice if you are only half-awake. You may have to pretend to be busy if you boss or other authority walks by, so try to be aware of his or her comings and goings.

Lucky Number

462

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Pisces

February 19-March 20

The Moon enters Leo and your twelfth house of secrets and solitude today, marking the start of your lunar low cycle. You may not feel like being with other people today, so don't force yourself to socialize. It's time to recharge your spiritual batteries, so do the things that make you feel best about yourself. Go deep and remember happiness.

Lucky Number

324

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

