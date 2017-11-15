Horoscopes for Wednesday, November 15, 2017

Aries
If you're wise you'll prepare yourself for some surprises now otherwise you could be caught napping. For instance, a close associate might take matters into their own hands and announce that they've done something on behalf of you both, yet without consulting you first. Or they could make some surprising suggestions about ways to improve your relationship, especially if these involve both of you having more personal freedom and independence.
Lucky Number745
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCapricorn
Taurus
The dynamic personality of you-know-who gives you a massive shot of energy and adrenalin today, making you feel on top of the world. It might be your other half who gives you this life-enhancing boost or it could be a friend, but either way they'll open your eyes to all sorts of exciting possibilities that you hadn't considered until now. Come on, Taurus, live a little!
Lucky Number441
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Gemini
There's a wonderful bond between you and someone today, bringing you closer together and adding depth to your relationship. A lot of what happens between you now will remain unspoken, which will add to the special atmosphere and convince you that you're on the same wavelength. If you meet someone new today, it will be almost impossible to get them out of your mind.
Lucky Number400
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Cancer
Someone is in a very incisive mood today but they may not tell you what they're thinking about until they've made their decision. At that point, they could present you with a fait accompli. Will you care? Probably not, because you're in an easy going frame of mind. The question of a holiday or long-distance journey could come up at some point, filling you with excitement.
Lucky Number131
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignGemini
Leo
Do you have enough free time or do you feel like a slave to the rest of the family? If you long to have more time to yourself, start working out how you can manage it. Maybe you could get up earlier each day, or go to bed later. Or perhaps you should discuss your wishes with the rest of the family and, if necessary, set a few groundrules.
Lucky Number712
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignVirgo
Virgo
Familiar faces and places have special significance today, carrying even more meaning than usual. You might realize all over again how much someone means to you, or you could gain increased insight into a family problem. It will also be surprisingly easy to reach an agreement over something that might normally cause division or ill feeling.
Lucky Number099
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignPisces
Libra
If there have been problems between you and someone recently, this is your chance to do something about it. You'll manage to combine diplomacy with some straight talking, enabling you to get your point across without ruffling any feathers. While you're about it, you might be able to have an in-depth conversation with someone which leads to greater understanding between you.
Lucky Number881
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCancer
Scorpio
Do you fancy doing something on the spur of the moment? You're certainly in the mood to be spontaneous and carefree today, and you'll feel quite frustrated if you aren't allowed to express this side of yourself. If you've been admiring someone from afar but haven't dared do more than that, this is the ideal day to summon up your courage and ask them out. Right now, you've got nothing to lose.
Lucky Number419
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCapricorn
Sagittarius
There's a lot going on under the surface today, especially when you're with friends. You may not immediately be aware of all the undercurrents that are flowing between you, but once you start to tune into them you'll realize that you're very sensitive to other people's emotions and thoughts. You may even alter your conversation accordingly, in order to protect their feelings.
Lucky Number542
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignGemini
Capricorn
Postpone any activities that strike you as being tedious and concentrate on more attractive things instead. You're in a fun-loving and lively mood, so you need to enjoy yourself. And to make things even more interesting, there could be an intriguing encounter with someone who's very sexy and exciting. It will set you up for the rest of the day!
Lucky Number901
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignTaurus
Aquarius
You're eager to break out of what you see as a personal rut today. This might be a tendency to cling to the status quo rather than to try something new, or you may decide that you're far too wedded to your daily routine for comfort. Right now you'll enjoy doing a little experimenting without going over the top or burning your bridges.
Lucky Number536
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAries
Pisces
You long to break out in some way today, and to do things that you find emancipating, exciting and which reflect your true personality. If anyone expects you to toe the party line or to do things you don't want to do, they'll be in for a rude awakening when you insist on going your own way instead. What happens now will be liberating and a huge blast of fresh air. It's great!
