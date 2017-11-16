Horoscopes for Thursday, November 16, 2017

Aries
If you keep forgetting to pay a bill, ring your bank or do anything else of a financial nature, make absolutely certain that you get it out of the way today. Yes, it's not very exciting and it might even be a pain in the neck, but you've got to do it at some point. Besides, by fretting about it you're wasting valuable energy that could be better spent on other activities.
Lucky Number160
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignScorpio
Taurus
Devote part of today to getting in touch with far-flung friends and family. Give them a ring, send them an email or arrange to see them at a convenient time. You might even be inspired to invite them to stay with you in the near future. It's also a good day for getting together with people from different walks of life because you'll enjoy learning more about the world from them.
Lucky Number713
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAquarius
Gemini
You're in the mood to get through a lot of work today, even if it's rather tedious or tricky. You're feeling efficient and practical, and just want to get on with the job in hand. Look forward to some good news about a forthcoming pay deal or bonus, even if it doesn't land in your lap. You'll forge a happy bond with a colleague or customer. A good day!
Lucky Number561
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignVirgo
Cancer
Make a beeline for the nearest social event. You'll sparkle and charm your way through the proceedings, attracting lots of admiring glances along the way. If you've been conducting a light-hearted flirtation with you-know-who, what happens now will give you pause for thought. Are they getting serious about you, or are you falling for them? You can't help wondering.
Lucky Number225
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignScorpio
Leo
Leos have a reputation for being efficient and businesslike, and you certainly deserve yours today. You're working your way steadily through the chores, and doing so with a happy smile on your face. It's a very good day for working in tandem with others, whether this means pairing up with a colleague or roping in a helping hand at home.
Lucky Number515
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Virgo
You're quite the party animal right now, and will pull out all the stops if you're going to a social event. Make an extra effort to look good, and wear some of your favourite clothes instead of any old thing. You never know who you might meet when you get there, so you'll want to look your best. Besides, it will be lovely to hear all those flattering compliments coming your way.
Lucky Number917
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLeo
Libra
You're in a domesticated mood today, so how about a little nest-building? You might hatch some plans for making your home more comfortable or attractive, especially if you talk them through with the rest of the family. Or you might decide to go shopping and to buy a few items that will brighten up your surroundings. How about buying some new Christmas decorations if the old ones are getting rather tatty?
Lucky Number307
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignPisces
Scorpio
You're in a sociable mood today and you'll love mixing with all kinds of people. Go out of your way to chat to friends and neighbors. Why not invite someone round so you can spend more time with them? Keep your ears open for news of a local event that might appeal to you, especially if you'd like to be involved in it.
Lucky Number409
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignSagittarius
Sagittarius
Concentrate on at least one thing that makes you feel good today. It could be anything, according to the amount of time in your schedule and the amount of money in your pocket. Treat yourself to a favourite glossy magazine to read in your lunchhour, talk to someone who cheers you up or spend some precious time alone.
Lucky Number400
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignVirgo
Capricorn
Get together with some kindred spirits, because they'll do you the world of good. Meet up with friends or get into a group activity where you mix with people who share some of your interests. If you've been toying with the idea of joining a club or society, but haven't dared to take the plunge, it's just the time to do precisely that.
Lucky Number229
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLeo
Aquarius
This is a super day for getting on with whatever is currently top of your list of priorities. You'll tackle it to the best of your ability, without making a meal of it. Ideally, you should work by yourself because this is when you'll be at your most efficient. At some point, you may be asked to give someone some advice or they may want to confide in you.
Lucky Number809
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLibra
Pisces
It would be a shame to spend too much time alone today, unless you're preoccupied with intellectual topics that stretch your brain. You're in a highly gregarious mood and will absolutely revel in the company of kindred spirits, so it's the perfect opportunity to get together with friends. You'll also enjoy making exiting plans for your future.
