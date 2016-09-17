Best of the rest: Events for September 17 and beyond

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17
VEGAN BRUNCH: 8 a.m.-2p.m. Saturday at Good Life Cafe. Good Life Cafe does a vegan brunch every weekend. Check out their delicious, raw and vegan choices. 1614 Main St. (803) 726-2310, http://goodlifecafe.net/
SODA CITY MARKET: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday on Main street. Street market on the 1500 block of Main street. Run year-round, rain or shine. Features local and regional food and craft vendors. www.facebook.com/SodaCity/
BELLES AND BEAUS CONSIGNMENT SALE: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday at Ball Park Road Gym. Children’s consignment sale. Fall and winter items. Clothing for infants to teens plus much more! 432 Ball Park Rd., Lexington. www.babsc.com
ANIMAL ENRICHMENT DAY: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at Riverbanks Zoo & Garden. Watch wildlife in action during Riverbanks’ annual Animal Enrichment Day. Guests will have an opportunity to see our animals sniff, stomp, pounce and play with tempting treats designed to exercise their minds and bodies and enhance their overall well-being. Adults (ages 13 and up), $15.95; children (ages 2–12), $13.50; children (younger than 2), free; military (with military ID) and senior citizens (ages 62 and up), $14.95. 500 Wildlife Pkwy. (803) 779-8717, www.riverbanks.org
“DUCK FOR PRESIDENT”: 10:30 a.m., 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday at Columbia Children’s Theatre on the 2nd level of Richland Mall. After last season’s uproarious adaptation of Doreen Cronin’s “Click, Clack, Moo”, CCT will present a new musical adaptation of her next book “Duck for President”. The play picks up the story after our barnyard friends (Duck, Cow, Hen and Pig) have discovered the power of the written word to get the things they need. When they become dissatisfied with their plight on the farm they begin to question the authority of who’s in charge, namely Farmer Brown. So they decide to hold an election to crown their new farmer! Being an ambitious Duck (as politicians often are), he continues his rise from the barnyard all the way to the Presidency! $10 for children 3 through adult. 7 p.m. show special price of $5. 3400 Forest Dr. (803) 691-4548, www.columbiachildrenstheatre.com
ACT OF KINDNESS DAY: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Charles R. Drew Wellness Center. The 1st annual MacKid Cola Birthday Bash Expo allows Columbia parents to support Sistercare while learning about event and party planning vendors that can eliminate the stress of planning a birthday party. Free admission with two non-perishable food items to be donated to Sistercare. Open to the public. 2101 Walker Solomon Way. Jeanette, (803) 381-7733, jeanetted@macaronikid.com. www.facebook.com/MacaroniKidColumbiaSC/
PETER PAN’S SPACE ADVENTURE: 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday at Columbia Marionette Theatre. A long time ago, Peter Pan took Wendy on an adventure to Neverland. Now, Peter is back to take her great-granddaughter, Penny, past the second star to the right and straight on into the depths of the universe. Travel with them to a galaxy far, far away, as they visit an alien planet, rescue the Princess Nebula and confront the despicable Admiral Claw. $5 for ages 2 and up. 401 Laurel St. Karri Scollon, (803) 252-7366, http://cmtpuppet.org/shows/peter-pan-the-space-adventure/
JUBILEE: FESTIVAL OF BLACK HISTORY & CULTURE: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday on the grounds of the Mann-Simons Site. Now in its 38th year, this free outdoor festival brings artisans, dancers, musicians and storytellers together to celebrate South Carolina’s black history and culture. This year’s Jubilee will feature a variety of live R&B, hip-hop, gospel and jazz music from South Carolina performers, including Collette, Katera, The Benedict College Concert Choir, Reverend Matthew Mickens and The Highway Travelers and more. Guests can also enjoy a stand-up comedy performance by Akintunde, historic storytelling and artist demonstrations of broom and sweet grass basket making. The festival will include family-friendly activities and games, including the Jubilee Quest, blacksmith workshops, face painting, marble making and more. Throughout the day, guests are invited to take house tours of the Mann-Simons Site and the Modjeska Monteith Simkins House for $1 and take the African American Historic Sites Bus Tour for $2. In addition, there will be a variety of outdoor vendors selling food, beverages, art and wares. 1403 Richland St. www.historiccolumbia.org/jubilee
“KATIE WALKER: ALTERNATE TIMELINES” GALLERY TALK: 1 p.m. Saturday at if ART Gallery. if ART Gallery presents a solo exhibition by Greenville, S.C., Katie Walker. Walker will present a new body of small-to-large abstract paintings, further exploring her expressionistic “map making,” as she calls it. “In recent years,” Walker says, “I have been creating work using imagery, special relationships and/or actual plotted points from the memory of particular places I’ve been, or memories of colorful and important people in my life. Lately I have been continuing this expressionistic ‘map-making’ but, as personal meaning and influences evolve, I am attempting to reconcile new information and knowledge with what is known. By merging residue of the past and imagined scenarios with my daily life, I am making abstract works that reflect broader experiences of life and memory.” 1223 Lincoln St. (803) 238-2351, wroefs@sc.rr.com. http://ifartgallery.blogspot.com/
ROY BOOK BINDER PERFORMS: Doors open at 7 p.m. Show starts at 8 p.m. Saturday at UU Coffeehouse. Folk legend Roy Book Binder brings his fantastic blues guitar stylings, folksy humor, and wonderful songs to share with us. Bring extra money for wonderful homebaked treats and hot coffee from our volunteer staff. You can bring your own beverages. $17 at the door, $15 if purchased or reserved prior to the concert. 2701 Hayward St. (803) 200-2824, www.uucoffeehouse.org
MY FAIR LADY: 8 p.m. Saturday at Town Theatre. Meet Henry Higgins, a brilliant, crotchety, middle-aged bachelor who is England’s leading phoneticist. Higgins, on his endless quest for new dialects of London’s speech, encounters Eliza Doolittle, a cockney gutter sparrow who makes her living selling violets. Eliza comes to Higgins in order to transform herself into a “lidy.” And thus the duel begins. This classic story is being brought back to the Town stage on its ten year anniversary of last being presented. It’s no wonder that everyone – not just Henry – falls in love with “My Fair Lady”! Adults, $25; seniors (65+)/active military/college, $20 and youth (17 and younger), $15. (803) 799-2510, www.towntheatre.com
TAIL! SPIN!: 8 p.m. Saturday at Trustus Theatre. Politics are dirty – but politicians are dirtier. The truth is laid hysterically bare in this wildly inventive new comedy drawn verbatim from the leaked e-mails, raunchy texts and tell-tale tweets that brought down politicians Anthony (“I Was Hacked”) Weiner, Mark (“Appalachian Trail”) Sanford, Larry (“Wide Stance”) Craig and Mark (“Underage Page”) Foley. Using only the actual words of the disgraced politicians, their paramours and the skeptical media they tried so hard to spin, “Tail! Spin!” winningly weaves an intricate, overlapping narrative of the power of sex-and the sex lives of the powerful. Adult, $25 and student, $20. 520 Lady St. (803) 254-9732 ext. 2, https://trustus.org/event/tail-spin/
THE HOUND OF THE BASKERVILLES: 8 p.m. Saturday at Harbison Theatre. London. Autumn. 1889. The famous consulting detective Sherlock Holmes and his friend and colleague Dr. John Watson are called in to investigate a most intriguing mystery: What could have frightened Sir Charles Baskerville to death? Is there an ancient curse on the Baskerville family? Is Sir Henry Baskerville, Sir Charles’ young heir, being stalked by a supernatural Hound from Hell or a diabolically clever murderer? Get your ticket now to see this modern retelling of the classic Sir Arthur Conan Doyle murder mystery. Directed by Glenn Farr, featuring a cast of some of your favorite greater Columbia area performers. Adults, $20; military and seniors, $18 and youth, $15. 7300 College St., Irmo. (803) 407-5011, http://chapintheatre.org/2016/tickets.html
JACOB WICK SOLO TRUMPET CONCERT: 8:30 p.m. (doors open, 7:30 p.m.) Saturday at if ART Gallery. Columbia’s if ART Gallery presents a solo concert of trumpet investigations by renowned jazz and improv trumpet player Jacob Wick. Wick’s solo concert is part of his tour of the eastern United States in support and celebration of the August release of his record “Two Loves On Marginal Frequency”. Wick’s solo sets focus on slowly-shifting, static textures that test the fragility of his body. $10. 1223 Lincoln St. (803) 238-2351, wroefs@sc.rr.com. http://ifartgallery.blogspot.com/
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 18
VEGAN BRUNCH: 8 a.m.-2p.m. Sunday at Good Life Cafe. Good Life Cafe does a vegan brunch every weekend. Check out their delicious, raw and vegan choices. 1614 Main St. (803) 726-2310, http://goodlifecafe.net/
FREE SUNDAYS AT COLUMBIA MUSEUM OF ART: Noon-5 p.m. Sunday at the Columbia Museum of Art. Visit the CMA and pay no admission! Engage your mind and enrich your spirit at the Columbia Museum of Art. Free days are offered in appreciation of the City of Columbia and Richland County for their investments in the CMA and are sponsored by BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org/visit
DOLLAR SUNDAY: 1-4 p.m. Sunday at Woodrow Wilson Family Home. Residents of Richland and Lexington Counties are invited to take a guided tour of one of our historic house museums for just $1! This month, visit the Woodrow Wilson Family Home for Dollar Sunday. General admission prices apply for any house tours after the first. Walk-ins welcome. Purchase admission and meet for tours at the Gift Shop at Robert Mills House, located at 1616 Blanding St. Tickets are $1 for all Richland and Lexington County residents with a valid ID. Visit www.historiccolumbia.org to purchase tickets.
BELLES AND BEAUS CONSIGNMENT SALE: 1-5 p.m. Sunday at Ball Park Road Gym. Children’s consignment sale. Fall and winter items. Clothing for infants to teens plus much more! Half price day. 432 Ball Park Rd., Lexington. www.babsc.com
SUNDAYS WITH STEINWAY: 3 p.m. Sunday at Rice Music House. Join us for a German art song performance featuring Soprano Dr. Angela Blalock (Benedict College, Columbia, SC) and pianist Dr. Richard Beckford (SC State University, Orangeburg, SC) in a program dedicated to the Lieder of Richards Strauss. The program will commemorate the 15th Anniversary of September 11, 2001. Free, but RSVP to ensure a seat. Village at Sandhill, 470-16 Town Center Place. (803) 254-2777, https://ricemusichouse.com/
THE HOUND OF THE BASKERVILLES: 3 p.m. Sunday at Harbison Theatre. London. Autumn. 1889. The famous consulting detective Sherlock Holmes and his friend and colleague Dr. John Watson are called in to investigate a most intriguing mystery: What could have frightened Sir Charles Baskerville to death? Is there an ancient curse on the Baskerville family? Is Sir Henry Baskerville, Sir Charles’ young heir, being stalked by a supernatural Hound from Hell or a diabolically clever murderer? Get your ticket now to see this modern retelling of the classic Sir Arthur Conan Doyle murder mystery. Directed by Glenn Farr, featuring a cast of some of your favorite greater Columbia area performers. Adults, $20; military and seniors, $18 and youth, $15. 7300 College St., Irmo. (803) 407-5011, http://chapintheatre.org/2016/tickets.html
“DUCK FOR PRESIDENT”: 3p.m. Sunday at Columbia Children’s Theatre on the 2nd level of Richland Mall. After last season’s uproarious adaptation of Doreen Cronin’s “Click, Clack, Moo”, CCT will present a new musical adaptation of her next book “Duck for President”. The play picks up the story after our barnyard friends (Duck, Cow, Hen and Pig) have discovered the power of the written word to get the things they need. When they become dissatisfied with their plight on the farm they begin to question the authority of who’s in charge, namely Farmer Brown. So they decide to hold an election to crown their new farmer! Being an ambitious Duck (as politicians often are), he continues his rise from the barnyard all the way to the Presidency! $10 for children 3 through adult. 7 p.m. show special price of $5. 3400 Forest Dr. (803) 691-4548, www.columbiachildrenstheatre.com
MY FAIR LADY: 3 p.m. Sunday at Town Theatre. Meet Henry Higgins, a brilliant, crotchety, middle-aged bachelor who is England’s leading phoneticist. Higgins, on his endless quest for new dialects of London’s speech, encounters Eliza Doolittle, a cockney gutter sparrow who makes her living selling violets. Eliza comes to Higgins in order to transform herself into a “lidy.” And thus the duel begins. This classic story is being brought back to the Town stage on its ten year anniversary of last being presented. It’s no wonder that everyone – not just Henry – falls in love with “My Fair Lady”! Adults, $25; seniors (65+)/active military/college, $20 and youth (17 and younger), $15. (803) 799-2510, www.towntheatre.com
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 19
“APP4THAT”: 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday at The South Carolina State Museum. Explore how smartphone applications have changed the way we live in a brand new exhibit. Travel through time and learn how applications (apps) have changed the way we listen to music, how students learn, or how families interact with each other. The exhibit will even take guests on a journey over 100 years through the evolution of film. General admission, $6.95 for children 12 and under, $7.95 for seniors and $8.95 for adults. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
“MADAME MAGAR: TEXTILE ARTIST & MILLINER EXHIBIT: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday at the South Carolina State Museum. Low country artist Leigh Magar’s Palmetto Flag Quilt will be on display at the museum for the first time ever in this new exhibit. Also on display, are handmade hats created by Magar from her time studying and working in New York City and her store Magar Hatworks in Charleston. Magar’s hats have been sold across the globe from South Carolina to Japan. General admission to the museum is $6.95 for children 12 and under, $7.95 for seniors and $8.95 for adults. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
SODA CITY STAND UP OPEN MIC: 8:30 p.m. Monday at New Brookland Tavern. Do people tell you you’re funny? Are you the hit of every house party you attend? Maybe you should try stand-up. $2.50. 122 State St., West Columbia. (803) 791-4413, www.facebook.com/Soda-City-Stand-Up-296932350456711/
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20
SECOND SHIFT TWOSDAYS: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at The State Museum. Visit the museum after-hours for night sky observing in the Boeing Observatory until 10 p.m. Also, catch “Great Escapes” and “Happy Feet” in the Rev. Dr. Solomon Jackson, Jr. 4D Theatre showing at 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. respectively. Admission: 2 for $10 or $5 per person. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
PICKLEBALL: 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Trenholm Park, indoors. Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the country although it is 50 years old. It is a fusion of tennis, badminton and ping pong. Equipment provided. Round-robin style of play each week. Good for all ages, but mostly those 18 to 99 play at this weekly event. Free play and free of charge. 3900 Covenant Rd. (803) 787-0216, richlandcountyrecreation.com/centers/trenholm-park/
SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: 7 p.m. Tuesday at Eastminster Presbyterian Church. Good exercise and fun. Classes are free. 3200 Trenholm Rd. Bill McCullough, instructor, Palmetto Scottish Country Dance Society, (803) 345-0158, billmac85@yahoo.com
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21
LIVE MUSIC AT ZA’S: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday at Za’s Brick Oven Pizza. Celebrate hump day with wine, a signature pizza, summery salads and live music by Mark Beacham and Friends at Za’s distinctive bar or on the outdoor patio. $4 glasses and $16 bottles of hand-selected wines all night. Sip, relax and listen. 2930 Devine St. (803) 771-7334, www.zasbrickovenpizza.com
COLAJAZZ JAZZ SERIES: 8-11 p.m. Wednesday at Main Street Public House. The ColaJazz Artists Series, presented by Mark Rapp, will feature ColaJazz recording musicians. “We’re rotating through our roster of bandleaders involved in making Columbia a jazz destination,” said Rapp, an internationally known jazz trumpeter. Performing will be Mike Frost. Each will perform with his band. There is no cover and no minimum. The Main Street Public House menu features refined casual dishes and pizza made in-house from fresh, seasonal, and, when possible, local ingredients. 1556 Main St. colajazz.com/venue/main-street-public-house, facebook.com/colajazz
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 22
THE NEWCOMERS’ CLUB OF GREATER COLUMBIA LUNCHEON: 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Spring Valley Country Club. The program topic will be exercise and stretching for 55+ adults. The Newcomers’ Club is a nonprofit organization formed to assist new residents in beginning a social life in a new community and to promote interest in greater Columbia’s civic and cultural affairs. 300 Spring Valley Rd. The club holds a coffee on the first Tuesday and a luncheon on the fourth Thursday of each month. For luncheon reservations or more information, (803) 750-6695, www.newcomersofgreatercolumbia.com
SERVE. RALLY. POUR. YOUNG PROFESSIONALS TENNIS LEAGUE: 6-8 p.m. Thursday at St. Andrews Park. Join USTA South Carolina and young professionals for a fun, laid-back tennis league. Players of all skill levels are welcome, from true beginner to longtime players. $25 for USTA Members, $50 for Non-Members. 920 Beatty Rd. Abby Galbreath, USTA South Carolina, (803) 781-2574, galbreath@sctennis.com. www.southcarolina.usta.com/adult_seniors/serve_rally_pour
TRIVIA AT RIVER RAT: 7-8 p.m. Thursday at River Rat. General trivia with a few brewery questions thrown in for fun. Come early for happy hour, 4-6 p.m. 1231 Shop Rd. (803) 724-5712, www.riverratbrewery.com
RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE *ALL STARS* VIEWING PARTY: 8 p.m. Thursday at The Capital Club. Shows start at 8 p.m. each and every Thursday for the entire season on all screens and sound. Free. 1002 Gervais St. (803) 404-1622, www.capitalclubsc.com
MY FAIR LADY: 8 p.m. Thursday at Town Theatre. Meet Henry Higgins, a brilliant, crotchety, middle-aged bachelor who is England’s leading phoneticist. Higgins, on his endless quest for new dialects of London’s speech, encounters Eliza Doolittle, a cockney gutter sparrow who makes her living selling violets. Eliza comes to Higgins in order to transform herself into a “lidy.” And thus the duel begins. This classic story is being brought back to the Town stage on its ten year anniversary of last being presented. It’s no wonder that everyone – not just Henry – falls in love with “My Fair Lady”! Adults, $25; seniors (65+)/active military/college, $20 and youth (17 and younger), $15. (803) 799-2510, www.towntheatre.com
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23
LIVE MUSIC AT ZA’S: 5-10 p.m. Friday at Za’s on Devine. Kick off your weekend with hand-selected wines, signature pizzas, summery salads and live music at Za’s distinctive bar or on the outdoor patio. 2930 Devine St. (803) 771-7334, www.zasbrickovenpizza.com
OPEN STAGE & BLUEGRASS/ACOUSTIC JAM SESSION: 6 p.m. Friday at Bill’s Music Shop. Open stage and bluegrass/acoustic jam session every Friday night. Doors open at 6 p.m. Open stage from 7:30-9 p.m. and jammin’ from 9 p.m.-midnight. 710 Meeting St. (803) 796-6477, www.billsmusicshop.com
MY FAIR LADY: 8 p.m. Friday at Town Theatre. Meet Henry Higgins, a brilliant, crotchety, middle-aged bachelor who is England’s leading phoneticist. Higgins, on his endless quest for new dialects of London’s speech, encounters Eliza Doolittle, a cockney gutter sparrow who makes her living selling violets. Eliza comes to Higgins in order to transform herself into a “lidy.” And thus the duel begins. This classic story is being brought back to the Town stage on its ten year anniversary of last being presented. It’s no wonder that everyone – not just Henry – falls in love with “My Fair Lady”! Adults, $25; seniors (65+)/active military/college, $20 and youth (17 and younger), $15. (803) 799-2510, www.towntheatre.com
HIWIRE TRAMPOLINE PARK: 9 p.m.-midnight Friday at HiWire Trampoline Parks. Flight Night: lights go off; lasers come on. Club/dubstep music. 15 and up only. $10. Irmo, 1019 Broad Stone Road. (803) 732-1900; Northeast, 741 Fashion Drive. (803) 360-7300. info@hiwire.info. For more information and a full schedule of events, http://www.hiwire.info
UPCOMING EVENTS
ANNUAL BBQ SALE AND FALL BAZAAR: 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. September 24 at Pisgah Lutheran Church. The church will host its annual bbq chicken sale in conjunction with their annual Fall bazaar. The Fall bazaar will feature local craftsmen along with representatives of popular brands, all displaying and selling their wares to the public. “Each year, the Bazaar attracts more and more community members that are eager to get a jump start on their holiday shopping. It is a fantastic place to find that one-of-a-kind gift that you know will bring a smile to someone’s face,” said volunteer, Melanie Boyd. The bbq sale will begin at 11:30 a.m. and last pick-ups will be available at 2:30 p.m. Free admission but advance tickets required. 1350 Pisgah Church Rd, Lexington. (803-359-2223, www.pisgahlutheran.org
BIRD DOG REVIVAL: Noon-6 p.m. September 24 at the Magnolia Farm Lodge. The Association of South Carolina Field Trial Clubs is excited to welcome folks to the second annual revival in the historic town of Ridgeway. Bird dogs, bluegrass and barbecue! The event is a celebration of the oldest organized sport in SC, the bird dog field trial. Everything about quail, dogs, traditions, land management, clubs and more. Dog and Horse seminar; sporting art tack pros, wagon rides, great food and new friends. Come join in on the fun. 631 Longtown Rd., Ridgeway. Tom Hall, (803) 767-5305, halldogs1@aol.com
MY FAIR LADY: 8 p.m. September 24 at Town Theatre. Meet Henry Higgins, a brilliant, crotchety, middle-aged bachelor who is England’s leading phoneticist. Higgins, on his endless quest for new dialects of London’s speech, encounters Eliza Doolittle, a cockney gutter sparrow who makes her living selling violets. Eliza comes to Higgins in order to transform herself into a “lidy.” And thus the duel begins. This classic story is being brought back to the Town stage on its ten year anniversary of last being presented. It’s no wonder that everyone – not just Henry – falls in love with “My Fair Lady”! Adults, $25; seniors (65+)/active military/college, $20 and youth (17 and younger), $15. (803) 799-2510, www.towntheatre.com
“DUCK FOR PRESIDENT”: 10:30 a.m., 2 and 7 p.m. September 24 at Columbia Children’s Theatre on the 2nd level of Richland Mall. After last season’s uproarious adaptation of Doreen Cronin’s “Click, Clack, Moo”, CCT will present a new musical adaptation of her next book “Duck for President”. The play picks up the story after our barnyard friends (Duck, Cow, Hen and Pig) have discovered the power of the written word to get the things they need. When they become dissatisfied with their plight on the farm they begin to question the authority of who’s in charge, namely Farmer Brown. So they decide to hold an election to crown their new farmer! Being an ambitious Duck (as politicians often are), he continues his rise from the barnyard all the way to the Presidency! $10 for children 3 through adult. 7 p.m. show special price of $5. 3400 Forest Dr. (803) 691-4548, www.columbiachildrenstheatre.com
TIMBERLAKE PLANTATION SEMI-ANNUAL NEIGHBORHOOD YARD SALE: 7 a.m.-noon September 24 in the neighborhood. Located in Chapin, this twice a year event is open to the public. Participating residents will have balloons attached to their mailboxes for easy recognition of homeowners with “treasures” to sell. Signage on Amick’s Ferry Road will assist shoppers in finding Timberlake Drive, Lake Summit Drive and other plantation roads leading to the yard sale locations.
