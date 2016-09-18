Arts planner: Adult rock camp, FolkFabulous festival, ballet auditions

Girls Rock Columbia has a new camp for adults
Girls Rock Columbia is not just for girls anymore. The non-profit organization that empowers campers through music education and performance is now offering a camp for grown-ups.
Let’s Rock Camp is for women, transgender and gender non-conforming adults ages 18 and up.
“It’s been a long time coming,” Executive Director Mollie Williamson said. “Every year at camp, the one thing we hear the most from adults is ‘I really wish I had the chance to have this experience’.”
Now they do. Let’s Rock Camp participants will have workshops on topics such as DJing, music instrumentation, effects layering, songwriting and self defense. The camp is Oct. 21-23 at Freeway Music Lexington, and there will be a final showcase at New Brookland Tavern.
“I think a lot of times, people think once they get to a certain age they say, ‘Oh, I’m a mom, I’m not going to be in a rock band,’ or ‘I’m 40, so I can’t learn how to play electric guitar,’” Williamson said. “But it’s never too late. There aren’t enough excuses to be silly and make new friends for adults, and this is one of them.”
Let’s Rock Camp is $350. The camp serves as a fundraiser for Girls Rock Columbia’s youth programming. No musical experience necessary. 24 spots available. Registration closes Sept. 30. girlsrockcolumbia.org
OTHER ARTS EVENTS AROUND TOWN
FOLKFabulous 2016
FOLKFabulous brings together the best of South Carolina’s woodworking artisans and musicians for a day of hands-on activities, music and fun. The theme is based on the yearlong exhibition, “A Compass to Guide: South Carolina Cabinet Makers Today,” at McKissick Museum, which hosts the festival. Demonstrating artisans include The Columbia Woodworkers, Ike Carpenter, and the Palmetto Woodturners. Legendary bluesman Drink Small is the headlining entertainment.
11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at the University of South Carolina Horseshoe. Free. artsandsciences.sc.edu/mckissickmuseum/folkfabulous
Let’s talk about ‘Birth of a Nation’
The University of South Carolina’s History Center will host writer and journalism professor Dick Lehr for an in-depth look at the controversial 1915 film “Birth of a Nation.” Lehr is a former Boston Globe reporter and the author of “The Birth of Nation: How a Legendary Filmmaker and Crusading Editor Reignited America’s Civil War.” His visit, which will include a public talk, seminar and book signing, is part of the History Center’s commemoration of the 150th anniversary of Reconstruction and exploration of race relations.
The public talk is 7 p.m. Monday at the Nickelodeon Theatre, 1607 Main St. The seminar discussion is 4 p.m. Tuesday in the university’s Gambrell Hall, Room 217. www.historiccolumbia.org
Columbia City Ballet auditions
Columbia City Ballet will be hosting auditions for Columbia families and their children.
Auditions for “Dracula” begin at 2 p.m. Sunday for ages 7-10 and 3:30 p.m. for ages 11 and up. Columbia Conservatory of Dance, 1545 Main St. $20. Auditions for “Nutcracker” are Sept. 24. columbiacityballet.com, (803) 799 7605
