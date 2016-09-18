Big concerts, fall nature talks and okra top our week’s event picks

TUESDAY, SEPT. 20
>>> NATURE
BUTTERFLY & DRAGONFLY WALK: 6 p.m. Tuesday at Riverfront Park. Enjoy one of the city’s ranger-led walks at Riverfront Park to discover the abundant butterflies and dragonflies of fall. Free. Meet at Riverfront Park’s north parking lot, 4122 River Drive.
NATURE TALK WITH RUDY MANCKE: Noon Tuesday on the University of South Carolina Horseshoe. The leaves are getting ready to change, so it must be time for USC naturalist-in-residence Rudy Mancke to introduce us to another season. The Nature of Fall, a quarterly, lunch hour talk, will highlight the wonders of the natural world during the cool autumn months. Free.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 21
>>> MUSIC
COLAJAZZ ARTISTS SERIES: 8 p.m. Wednesday at Main Street Public House. Each Wednesday through Oct. 12, Main Street Public House will play host to ColaJazz Artists Series, launched by local jazz trumpeter Mark Rapp. Tonight’s featured performer is Mike Frost. Free admission. 1556 Main St. http://colajazz.com/venue/main-street-public-house
FRIDAY, SEPT. 23
>>> FESTIVAL
IRMO OKRA STRUT: 6 p.m. Friday concert start at Irmo Community Park. This long-standing festival kicks off with two concerts Friday – The Blue Pickups and Atlanta Rhythm Section. It continues Saturday with a morning parade, plus rides, a kids’ carnival, games, exhibits and, of course, lots of okra. Friday will feature Ride all Night for the cost of a $15 wristband. 7507 Eastview Drive. Free admission. www.TheOkraStrut.com
>>> COMEDY
THE SECOND CITY HITS HOME: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College. Chicago’s legendary sketch and improv comedy theatre returns with “The Second City Hits Home,” a new show with sketches, songs and improvisation about Columbia – with a few of the company’s favorite sketches thrown in for good measure. $25. 7300 College St., Irmo. www.harbisontheatre.org
SATURDAY, SEPT. 24
>>> IN THE GARDEN
INTENSIVE GARDENING TECHNIQUES: 10 a.m. Saturday at the Earlewood Park Community Center. Learn how to start and maintain a healthy garden through a series of free gardening workshops hosted by the City of Columbia Parks & Recreation Department. The workshops are led by Clemson Extension horticulturist and master gardener Jacqueline Jordan. In today’s session, participants will learn several different gardening techniques such as keyhole gardening, vertical gardening, straw bale gardening, lasagna gardening, relay planting, and interplanting. Free. 113 Parkside Drive. (803) 545-3100
>>> MUSIC
1 NIGHT, 3 BIG CONCERTS: Various times and venues Saturday. It’s a big music week in Columbia, with several concerts on tap. Among performers coming to town Saturday are Carrie Underwood and her “Storyteller Tour;” country singer Chase Rice; and alt. rock band Cowboy Mouth. Underwood, 7 p.m., Colonial Life Arena, 801 Lincoln St., $46-$76; www.coloniallifearena.com. Chase Rice, 7 p.m., The Township, 1703 Taylor St., $24.50-$29.50; www.thetownship.org. Cowboy Mouth, 9 p.m., Music Farm, 1022 Senate St., $20-$23; www.musicfarm.com
>>> FESTIVALS
FOLKFABULOUS: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday on the USC Horseshoe. Built around the theme of McKissick Museum’s exhibit “A Compass to Guide: South Carolina Cabinet Makers Today,” FOLKFabulous will bring together some of the state’s wood-working artisans and musicians for a day of hands-on activities, demonstrations and more. Legendary bluesman Drink Small will headline. Free. 816 Bull St. http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/mckissickmuseum/
FALL FESTIVAL AND PICKIN PARTY: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at S.C. State Museum. This event, ushering in fall, offers guests barbecue from S.C. pit masters, craft beer, live bluegrass music, artist demonstrations and more. General admission, $6.95-$8.95; other packages available. 301 Gervais St. www.scmuseum.org
SUNDAY, SEPT. 25
>>> MUSIC
LAKE MURRAY SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA PRESENTS “BEETHOVEN & BROADWAY:” 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College. Enjoy a Sunday afternoon listening to Beethoven’s Symphony No. 1 and popular Broadway tunes. Free. 7300 College Street, Irmo. www.harbisontheatre.org
