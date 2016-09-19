Five Points breaking ground on Centennial Plaza

The Five Points Association will start work Tuesday on Centennial Plaza at Blossom Street, Congaree and Santee avenues.
The groundbreaking ceremony is at 10 a.m.
The work is a continuation of the celebration of Five Points’ centennial anniversary in 2015, which included several projects and beautification efforts, like sprucing up the Blossom Street train trestle.
The Centennial Plaza will have an interactive water feature with a six-foot rotating granite ball that floats on a pedestal. There also will be a statue honoring Vietnam war hero Col. Jack Van Loan, who played a role in shaping the modern character of Five Points.
The plaza is scheduled to be completed in early November, with an unveiling ceremony planned for Veterans’ Day, according to a news release.
Other projects in the works or in planning stages, Five Points leaders say, include planting a centennial tree across from the new plaza, a music history trail commemorating memorable performances, more lights in trees, new accessibility mats at crosswalks and a new mural.
Sarah Ellis contributed to this report.
Comments