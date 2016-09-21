Woodworking artisans, musicians and more coming to USC’s FOLKFabulous

The University of South Carolina’s historic Horseshoe is a great place to spend a few fall hours on any September day.
Add live music, art and folksy fun and you have a fabulous day – or, in this case, a FOLKFabulous day.
The University of South Carolina’s McKissick Museum will present the fourth annual FOLKFabulous festival Saturday, Sept. 24 on the Horseshoe.
“FOLKFabulous is meant to be a collaborative program with our yearlong exhibit, ‘A Compass to Guide: South Carolina Cabinet Makers Today,’ ” said Amanda Belue, communications manager at McKissick.
So the focus is on South Carolina woodworkers and the influence the craft’s past has had on the present.
“Cabinetmakers today have gathered inspiration from older traditions, and found ways to reinvent those today,” Belue said. “FOLKFabulous gives the public an opportunity to see this in action, and the cabinetmaking craft traditions in South Carolina right now.”
Why is this event “folksy” and “fabulous?” Here are three reasons:
▪ Since it’s built around the theme of the yearlong cabinetmakers’ exhibition, FOLKFabulous will bring together the best of South Carolina’s woodworking artisans, featured throughout the day on the indoor narrative stage. Demonstrating artisans include the Columbia Woodworkers, Jean Laney Harris Folk Heritage Award (FHA) recipient Ike Carpenter, Mary May, Michael McDunn, Thomas Williams, and the Palmetto Woodturners.
▪ Legendary bluesman Drink Small, a National Endowment for the Arts Heritage Fellow and FHA recipient, will be headlining the musical lineup. Other performing artists include FHA recipient Freddie Vanderford & Mill Billy Blues, Wilson Banjo Co., the El Shaddai Ambassadors, Grupo Frenesi Digital, Ricky McDuffie & Family, and USC Woodwinds.
▪ It’s got the right ticket price – free.
Co-presented by the Columbia Woodworkers and the Greenville Woodworkers Guild, “A Compass to Guide” explores the diverse woodworking traditions that contemporary South Carolina furniture-makers draw upon for inspiration. This exhibit represents year four of McKissick’s Diverse Voices series, which celebrates the traditional arts and folkways of the southeastern United States.
FOLKFabulous is funded with support from the S.C. Arts Commission and the National Endowment for the Arts.
If you go
FOLKFabulous
WHEN: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24
WHERE: In front of McKissick Museum on USC’s Horseshoe
COST: Free
INFO: http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/mckissickmuseum/mckissick-museum
Comments