12 places to celebrate Oktoberfest around Columbia

There are no shortage of Oktoberfest events around the Midlands, so get ready for giant steins of beer, buttery pretzels and lederhosen-wearing revelers.
Here’s what’s on tap.
Craft And Draft and Music Farm Productions Oktoberfest
Music Farm is hosting its first Oktoberfest, and Craft and Draft is curating the beer.
Enjoy unlimited samples of more than 60 beers, mostly from South Carolina breweries. There also will be a special Oktoberfest menu from Tin Roof. Shane Pruitt & Friends with Charles Hedgepath, Bill Fletcher and Jim Peterman will play two sets on the Music Farm stage.
1:30-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2 at Music Farm, 1022 Senate St. $50 in advance, $60 at door. Ages 21 and older. www.musicfarm.com
Cola Town Oktoberfest
Guzzle some River Rat Brewery beers, including an in-house Oktoberfest brew, as well as German beer guest taps. There will be about five beer stations and German foods with “an American twist.”
Noon Saturday, Sept. 24 at River Rat Brewery, 1231 Shop Road. No tickets; pay as you go. www.oktoberfestcolumbia.com
WOBtoberfest 2016
World of Beer’s giant Oktoberfest party will have plenty of German and pumpkin-flavored beers to try. Test your strength by competing in the Samuel Adams stein-hoisting competition. There will be prizes.
2-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at World of Beer, 902 Gervais St. www.worldofbeer.com/Locations/TheVista
Holy Schnitzel Oktoberfest
This family-oriented event features activities for the kids as well as brews and German food. Fill up on brats, sauerkraut and schnitzel; listen to The German Connection Band; and send the kids to Bavarian dance lessons. Proceeds benefit Lutheran Services Carolinas and Harvest Hope Food Bank.
Friday, Oct. 14-Sunday, Oct. 16 at Incarnation Lutheran Church, 3005 Devine St. No tickets; pay as you go. www.oktoberfestcolumbia.com
Soda City Oktoberfest
Enjoy a super-sized Saturday market on Main Street with beer and German music.
9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 on the 1400 and 1500 blocks of Main Street. www.facebook.com/events/1479648595620710/
First Thursday on Main: Oktoberfest edition
The details aren’t finalized yet, but we do know the Wurst Wagon will be there.
6-10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6 in downtown Columbia. Free. www.facebook.com/events/1191578590913572/
Oktoberfest at Hamptons
For the seventh year, downtown Sumter will transform into an old German town. There will be German food, beer and wine and music from the Happy Musicians German Band, who performed at the Oktoberfest in Munich in 1996.
5-10 p..m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at 30 N. Main St., Sumter. $10, available at eventbrite.com. www.facebook.com/events/222577254804712/
Aiken Oktoberfest
German-inspired food and beers, an authentic oompah band and college football on the big screens.
6-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at Pendleton Street and Hayne Avenue, Aiken. Free admission. www.visitaikensc.com
Newberry Oktoberfest
Enjoy authentic German cuisine, a Biergarten, music, arts and crafts. The Rocktoberfest stage will feature polka music, variety hits, and a German costume contest.
10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 on Main St., Newberry. www.cityofnewberry.com
Hoka-Toberfest
Join Fleet Feet Sports Columbia for a 3-mile fun run in Quail Valley, with Hoka shoes to take for a test run, prizes for the fastest male and fastest female runners, water, sodas, beer, food and fun.
6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7. Call the Fleet Feet Sports Columbia to RSVP, or sign in on Fitvil to register. www.facebook.com/events/186430831768451/
SC Philharmonic: “ Oktoberfest!”
German classics including Brahms, Beethoven and Mendelssohn.
7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at Koger Center for the Arts, 1051 Greene St. $16-$46. www.kogercenterforthearts.com
Fall Festival and Pickin’ Party
Not an official Oktoberfest event, but there will be beer. And barbecue. The festival also will feature live music from a variety of bluegrass bands.
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at the S.C. State Museum, 301 Gervais St. Festival included in general admission or membership, except for food, beverages and art purchases. www.scmuseum.org
