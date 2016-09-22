Best of the rest: Events for September 22 and beyond

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 22
CANAL HISTORY TOUR: 9-10 a.m. Thursday at the Columbia Canal. Join the city of Columbia’s park rangers for a free guided tour along the historic Columbia Canal and learn how it has been part of Columbia’s growth and innovation for almost 200 years. We’ll discuss the original canal, Columbia’s waterworks, the earliest hydropower plants, and the SC State Penitentiary (CCI). Guests are encouraged to bring binoculars and field guides as well as any essentials like water, sunscreen, bug repellent, hats and sturdy walking footwear. Participants should meet at the Riverfront Park (south) parking lot, 312 Laurel St. Parks & Recreation Department, (803) 545-3100
ALL VETERAN CAREER FAIR: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday at the Columbia Conference Center. RecruitMilitary and DAV host this free hiring event for veterans, transitioning military personnel, National Guard members, Reserve members and spouses. “RecruitMilitary job fairs maintain a track record of helping veterans find meaningful employment,” said President and CEO Peter Gudmundsson. “Just last year, 56% of veteran job seekers expected to secure an interview as a result of their participation in a RecruitMilitary job fair and employers were expected to extend as many as 38,700 interviews and more than 12,000 job offers.” 169 Laurelhurst Ave. www.recruitmilitary.com
THE NEWCOMERS’ CLUB OF GREATER COLUMBIA LUNCHEON: 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Liberty on the Lake, Irmo. The program will feature a representative from SISTERCARE speaking about its services to the community. The Newcomers’ Club assists new residents in beginning a social life in a new community and promotes interest in greater Columbia’s civic and cultural affairs. The club hosts a coffee on the first Tuesday and a luncheon on the fourth Thursday of each month. There are also interest groups to choose from, such as cards, hiking, movies, book club, and concerts, among others. For luncheon reservations or more information, (803) 750-6695, www.newcomersofgreatercolumbia.com
“THE METAMORPHOSIS OF JOE BYRNE PAINTING” ARTIST RECEPTION: 5-8 p.m. Thursday at City Art. Newest exhibition will run from September 22-November 12. 1224 Lincoln St. (803)252-3613, www.cityartonline.com
SERVE. RALLY. POUR. YOUNG PROFESSIONALS TENNIS LEAGUE: 6-8 p.m. Thursday at St. Andrews Park. Join USTA South Carolina and young professionals for a fun, laid-back tennis league. Players of all skill levels are welcome, from true beginner to longtime players. $25 for USTA Members, $50 for Non-Members. 920 Beatty Rd. Abby Galbreath, USTA South Carolina, (803) 781-2574, galbreath@sctennis.com. www.southcarolina.usta.com/adult_seniors/serve_rally_pour
AN EVENING WITH MICHEL STONE: 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Richland Library Main, Theater. Michel Stone has published numerous stories and essays and is the 2011 recipient of the South Carolina Fiction Award. Her debut novel “The Iguana Tree” released to critical acclaim, receiving a starred review from Publishers Weekly and an IPPY Award as one of the top novels published in 2012 by an independent press. This timely novel illuminates the experience of a young Mexican family’s perilous journey to the U.S. as undocumented immigrants in search of a better life. Join us for a discussion of this particularly relevant book and topic during National Hispanic Heritage Month. Part of “Family Ties: A Fall Author Series”. 1431 Assembly St. (803) 799-9084, www.richlandlibrary.com
SC NATIVE PLANT SOCIETY PRESENTS “HOMETOWN HABITAT, BRINGING NATURE HOME”: 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. The Midlands chapter of the SC Native Plant Society is presenting Catherine Zimmerman’s film, “Hometown Habitat, Bringing Nature Home,” featuring Dr. Doug Tallamy. There will be a short meeting to plan the revitalizing the chapter. Refreshments will be served. Everyone is invited, and it is free. 3909 Forest Dr. Kris, (803) 629-0263 or Bill, (803) 345-0158. http://scnps.org/
FIVE AFTER FIVE: 6:30-10 p.m. Thursday at the 5 points fountain. Featuring Stop Light Observations w/ special guests Glass Mansions. Enjoy delicious eats from Casey’s Big Dawg BBQ and Poultry in Motion plus cold treats from Brain Freeze Italian Ice. Arts and crafts vendors, a kids’ area with bubbles, sidewalk chalk, face painting, and more. Your favorite stores will be open late with sales and treats. Free and open to the public. Pets are welcome. www.FivePointsColumbia.com
RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE CHARITIES OF COLUMBIA PRESENTS: A FINE AFFAIR: 6:30-10:30 p.m. Thursday at the DoubleTree by Hilton. Grab your dancing shoes, best dress and bowties! Guest of this savory celebration can dance the night away to live entertainment by The Reggie Sullivan Band and indulge in delicious delicacies from The Oak Table, Melting Pot, Travinia Italian Kitchen, Aberdeen Catery and many more of Columbia’s top restaurants and caterers. Guests are also invited to sip cocktails for a cause as they bid on items in the evening’s silent auction. All of the proceeds from the event will benefit our mission of keeping families with critically ill or injured children together when they need it the most. $75 – $125. 2100 Bush River Rd. (803) 254-0118, randi@rmhcofcolumbia.org. www.eventbrite.com/e/a-fine-affair-tickets-25387689262
TRIVIA AT RIVER RAT: 7-8 p.m. Thursday at River Rat. General trivia with a few brewery questions thrown in for fun. Come early for happy hour, 4-6 p.m. 1231 Shop Rd. (803) 724-5712, www.riverratbrewery.com
RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE *ALL STARS* VIEWING PARTY: 8 p.m. Thursday at The Capital Club. Shows start at 8 p.m. each and every Thursday for the entire season on all screens and sound. Free. 1002 Gervais St. (803) 404-1622, www.capitalclubsc.com
MY FAIR LADY: 8 p.m. Thursday at Town Theatre. Meet Henry Higgins, a brilliant, crotchety, middle-aged bachelor who is England’s leading phoneticist. Higgins, on his endless quest for new dialects of London’s speech, encounters Eliza Doolittle, a cockney gutter sparrow who makes her living selling violets. Eliza comes to Higgins in order to transform herself into a “lidy.” And thus the duel begins. This classic story is being brought back to the Town stage on its ten year anniversary of last being presented. It’s no wonder that everyone – not just Henry – falls in love with “My Fair Lady”! Adults, $25; seniors (65+)/active military/college, $20 and youth (17 and younger), $15. 1012 Sumter St. (803) 799-2510, www.towntheatre.com
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23
LIVE MUSIC AT ZA’S: 5-10 p.m. Friday at Za’s on Devine. Kick off your weekend with hand-selected wines, signature pizzas, summery salads and live music at Za’s distinctive bar or on the outdoor patio. 2930 Devine St. (803) 771-7334, www.zasbrickovenpizza.com
IRMO OKRA STRUT: 5-11 p.m. Friday at the new Irmo Community Park. The Okra Strut had its humble beginnings as a fundraiser by the Lake Murray - Irmo Women’s Club to raise money for a new library. Today, it is the largest and longest running celebration of okra in the United States. Street dance featuring our headline entertainment musical group (tba). Musical and variety entertainers, carnival rides, okra eating contest, arts and crafts vendors, children’s fun and games and lots of festival food the entire weekend! Free parking and shuttle service available. Make your plans to join the fun! 7507 Eastview Dr., Irmo. http://theokrastrut.com
OPEN STAGE & BLUEGRASS/ACOUSTIC JAM SESSION: 6 p.m. Friday at Bill’s Music Shop. Open stage and bluegrass/acoustic jam session every Friday night. Doors open at 6 p.m. Open stage from 7:30-9 p.m. and jammin’ from 9 p.m.-midnight. 710 Meeting St. (803) 796-6477, www.billsmusicshop.com
RIVERBANKS ZOOFARI: 7 p.m. Friday at Riverbanks Zoo & Garden. Don’t miss the wildest event in town — the zoo’s premier fundraiser. Take an evening stroll through the zoo, catch a glimpse of some wild creatures, savor tasty cuisine and cool cocktails, and bid on one-of-a-kind silent and live auction items. Proceeds support ongoing conservation and education efforts at Riverbanks. $60, Riverbanks members; $70, general public. 500 Wildlife Parkway. (803) 779-8717, www.riverbanks.org
MY FAIR LADY: 8 p.m. Friday at Town Theatre. Meet Henry Higgins, a brilliant, crotchety, middle-aged bachelor who is England’s leading phoneticist. Higgins, on his endless quest for new dialects of London’s speech, encounters Eliza Doolittle, a cockney gutter sparrow who makes her living selling violets. Eliza comes to Higgins in order to transform herself into a “lidy.” And thus the duel begins. This classic story is being brought back to the Town stage on its ten year anniversary of last being presented. It’s no wonder that everyone – not just Henry – falls in love with “My Fair Lady”! Adults, $25; seniors (65+)/active military/college, $20 and youth (17 and younger), $15. 1012 Sumter St. (803) 799-2510, www.towntheatre.com
HIWIRE TRAMPOLINE PARK: 9 p.m.-midnight Friday at HiWire Trampoline Parks. Flight Night: lights go off; lasers come on. Club/dubstep music. 15 and up only. $10. Irmo, 1019 Broad Stone Road. (803) 732-1900; Northeast, 741 Fashion Drive. (803) 360-7300. info@hiwire.info. For more information and a full schedule of events, http://www.hiwire.info
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 24
TIMBERLAKE PLANTATION SEMI-ANNUAL NEIGHBORHOOD YARD SALE: 7 a.m.-noon Saturday in the neighborhood. Located in Chapin, this twice a year event is open to the public. Participating residents will have balloons attached to their mailboxes for easy recognition of homeowners with “treasures” to sell. Signage on Amick’s Ferry Road will assist shoppers in finding Timberlake Drive, Lake Summit Drive and other plantation roads leading to the yard sale locations.
VEGAN BRUNCH: 8 a.m.-2p.m. Saturday at Good Life Cafe. Good Life Cafe does a vegan brunch every weekend. Check out their delicious, raw and vegan choices. 1614 Main St. (803) 726-2310, http://goodlifecafe.net/
IRMO OKRA STRUT: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at the new Irmo Community Park. The Okra Strut had its humble beginnings as a fundraiser by the Lake Murray - Irmo Women’s Club to raise money for a new library. Today, it is the largest and longest running celebration of okra in the United States. The okra strut parade -South Carolina’s largest parade! Musical and variety entertainers, carnival rides, okra eating contest, arts and crafts vendors, children’s fun and games and lots of festival food the entire weekend! Free parking and shuttle service available. Make your plans to join the fun! 7507 Eastview Dr., Irmo. http://theokrastrut.com
SC HIV/AIDS COUNCIL PRESENTS: 5K RUN/WALK FOR LIFE: 8:30 a.m. 5K run/walk and 9 a.m. kids mile (ages 6-12). Start/finish at Finlay Park. We’re all in this together. Join SCHAC at the run/walk for life where proceeds will go towards SCHAC’s programs supporting individuals living with HIV and/or AIDS. With your support, we’re going to see lives changed one step at a time. All paid participants will have a chance to win a 3-month membership to 9Round. First 100 paid participants will have a chance to win an Xbox 360. Awards to the top three male and female finishers and kids’ one mile runners. Refreshments and additional information will be provided. 930 Laurel St. $35/person, $10/youth (19 and under), Free Kids’ mile (ages 6-12). 5krunwalk4life.eventbrite.com, http://schivaidscouncil.org/
PALMETTO TRAIL CLEANUP: 9 a.m. Saturday along passage number three of the Fort Jackson passage of the Palmetto Trail. The Palmetto Trail, a project of PCF, expands roughly 350 miles across the state, with nearly 150 miles left to complete through the “Finish the Trail” campaign, a campaign fueled by volunteers and donations. However, this campaign is severely undermined through the littering along the Trail. Littering not only puts a jolting halt to the efforts of preserving the state’s natural beauty, but it also has the potential to pose serious environmental risks, including the destruction of habitats and the ecosystem as a whole. Meet in the parking area off Leesburg Road. The event is free but participants must register to reserve a spot. 5360 Leesburg Rd. Located at the McCrady National Guard entrance to the Fort Jackson passage of the Palmetto Trail. To sign up, contact Mary Roe, (803) 771-0870, mroe@palmettoconservation.org. www.palmettoconservation.org
SODA CITY MARKET: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday on Main street. Street market on the 1500 block of Main street. Run year-round, rain or shine. Features local and regional food and craft vendors. www.facebook.com/SodaCity/
FREE GARDENING WORKSHOPS: START AND MAINTAIN A HEALTHY GARDEN: 10-11 a.m. Saturday at the Earlewood Park Community Center. Learn how to start and maintain a healthy garden through a series of free gardening workshops hosted by the City of Columbia Parks & Recreation Department. The workshops, which are be led by Clemson Extension horticulturist and master gardener Jacqueline Jordan, are designed to give participants the tools needed to be a successful gardener. This week’s topic is intensive gardening techniques. Participants will learn several different gardening techniques such as keyhole gardening, vertical gardening, straw bale gardening, lasagna gardening, relay planting, and interplanting. 1113 Parkside Dr. Parks and Recreation Department, (803) 545-3100
VIRGINIA COLLEGE “GO FOR THE GOLD” ENROLLMENT EVENT: 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday at Virginia College in Columbia. Admission counselors will be on hand to discuss careers that best suit prospective students’ individual skills and interests. Additionally, attendees can tour the campus, hear about the hands-on training approach characteristic of Virginia College programs, meet faculty, students and staff including the Financial Aid office, learn about the application and enrollment process and experience the variety of programs through live demonstrations led by current students. Family friendly activities include face painting, “mini manicures” for kids, games, lemonade and doughnuts. 7201 Two Notch Rd. www.vc.edu/gold, www.vc.edu/columbia
ANNUAL BBQ SALE AND FALL BAZAAR: 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday at Pisgah Lutheran Church. The church will host its annual bbq chicken sale in conjunction with their annual Fall bazaar. The Fall bazaar will feature local craftsmen along with representatives of popular brands, all displaying and selling their wares to the public. “Each year, the Bazaar attracts more and more community members that are eager to get a jump start on their holiday shopping. It is a fantastic place to find that one-of-a-kind gift that you know will bring a smile to someone’s face,” said volunteer, Melanie Boyd. The bbq sale will begin at 11:30 a.m. and last pick-ups will be available at 2:30 p.m. Free admission but advance tickets required. 1350 Pisgah Church Rd, Lexington. (803-359-2223, www.pisgahlutheran.org
FALL FESTIVAL AND PICKIN’ PARTY: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at The South Carolina State Museum. The festival presents a mixture of opportunities for guests to enjoy South Carolina barbeque and food, craft beer, live bluegrass music, artist demonstrations, kid friendly activities and more outside and inside the museum. The festival will feature a variety of barbeque made by award-winning South Carolina pit masters cooked on-site at the event including mustard-based sauce by Jim Hayes of West Columbia, light tomato sauce by Buddy Rogers of Marion, and vinegar and pepper sauce by David Elliott of Hemingway. In addition, chicken bog, delicious sides and local craft beer will be available for guests. Throughout the day, there will be live music from a variety of bluegrass bands performing, including Steam Drill, Willie Wells and the Blue Ridge Mountain Grass and Blue Iguanas. The SC Bluegrass and Traditional Music Association will also be on hand at the festival. A number of accomplished artists and craftspeople from across the state will be demonstrating and discussing their techniques, including folk artist Herman Thompson, blacksmith Heyward Haltiwanger, woodcarver Joda Snipes, lotion and soap maker Polly Fitzgibbon, painter Rick Wells, Sweetgrass basket maker Jennifaye Singleton, black folk artist Geraldine Smith, decoy artist Tom Boozer and luthier/guitar maker Jack Bouknight and more. The museum will also conduct a “Bed Turning,” presenting quilts as they were meant to be seen. Textile historian and restorer Maree Dowdey and State Museum registrar Robyn Adams will showcase quilts from the State Museum’s collection, revealing their history, pattern, significance and backing. There will be a children’s area with a variety of activities and hands-on crafts. Guests are welcome to bring their own chair or blanket to enjoy some of the bands playing outside. All Fall Festival and Pickin’ Party activities are included with museum general admission or membership, except for food, beverages and art purchases. General admission to the museum is $6.95 for children 12 and under, $7.95 for seniors and $8.95 for adults. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
“DUCK FOR PRESIDENT”: 10:30 a.m., 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday at Columbia Children’s Theatre on the 2nd level of Richland Mall. After last season’s uproarious adaptation of Doreen Cronin’s “Click, Clack, Moo”, CCT will present a new musical adaptation of her next book “Duck for President”. The play picks up the story after our barnyard friends (Duck, Cow, Hen and Pig) have discovered the power of the written word to get the things they need. When they become dissatisfied with their plight on the farm they begin to question the authority of who’s in charge, namely Farmer Brown. So they decide to hold an election to crown their new farmer! Being an ambitious Duck (as politicians often are), he continues his rise from the barnyard all the way to the Presidency! $10 for children 3 through adult. 7 p.m. show special price of $5. 3400 Forest Dr. (803) 691-4548, www.columbiachildrenstheatre.com
RICHLAND LIBRARY NORTH MAIN GRAND OPENING CELEBRATION: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., Saturday at Richland Library North Main. Experience your new library! Richland Library commemorates the completion of the first, system-wide building project at its North Main location. Local residents are invited to partake in the grand opening celebration, which will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11:30 a.m. with Richland Library staff and local officials as well as a community block party - complete with food, music and activities. Free. 5306 North Main St. Emily Stoll, (803) 587-3637, estoll@richlandlibrary.com. www.buildingyourlibrary.com
FOLKFabulous 2016: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, on USC’s Historic Horseshoe. The University of South Carolina’s McKissick Museum will present the 4th annual FOLKFabulous festival in front of the Museum. Built around the theme of the yearlong exhibition, “A Compass to Guide: South Carolina Cabinet Makers Today”, FOLKFabulous brings together the best of South Carolina’s wood-working artisans and musicians for a day of hands-on activities, music, and fun. Demonstrating artisans include The Columbia Woodworkers, Jean Laney Harris Folk Heritage Award (FHA) recipient Ike Carpenter, Mary May, Michael McDunn, Thomas Williams, and the Palmetto Woodturners. Legendary bluesman Drink Small, a National Endowment for the Arts Heritage Fellow and FHA recipient, will be headlining. This year’s other performing artists include FHA recipient Freddie Vanderford & Mill Billy Blues, Wilson Banjo Co., the El Shaddai Ambassadors, Grupo Frenesi Digital, Ricky McDuffie & Family, and USC Woodwinds. In addition, members of the woodworking community will be featured throughout the day on the indoor narrative stage. Free and open to the public. (803) 777-7251, http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/mckissickmuseum/mckissick-museum
TWO GALS AND A FORK FOOD TOURS: 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday in the Vista. Two Gals and a Fork Food Tours and Historic Columbia will partner to host historical food tours. Guests will visit five different top Vista restaurants for an ample sampling of their specialties all while hearing the rich history of Columbia and the Vista. Tours are 2.5 hours. Tickets are $30; $35 or $38 depending on total tickets purchased. Offer customized events for 10 or more people. (803) 260-7992, (803) 360-0578, www.twogalsfoodtours.com
BIRD DOG REVIVAL: Noon-6 p.m. Saturday at the Magnolia Farm Lodge. The Association of South Carolina Field Trial Clubs is excited to welcome folks to the second annual revival in the historic town of Ridgeway. Bird dogs, bluegrass and barbecue! The event is a celebration of the oldest organized sport in SC, the bird dog field trial. Everything about quail, dogs, traditions, land management, clubs and more. Dog and Horse seminar; sporting art tack pros, wagon rides, great food and new friends. Come join in on the fun. 631 Longtown Rd., Ridgeway. Tom Hall, (803) 767-5305, halldogs1@aol.com
COLUMBIA CITY BALLET NUTCRACKER AUDITIONS: 1:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday at Columbia Conservatory of Dance. 1:30-3:30 p.m. male and female dancers, ages 4-6; 3:30-5:30 p.m. male and female dancers, ages 7-10; 5:30-6:30 p.m. male and female dancers, 11 and up (bring pointe shoes for those on pointe over 2 years). Columbia City Ballet audition dress code: Ladies — black leotard, pink tights, hair in slick bun, lip and cheek color with light eye shadow. Gentlemen — white leotard or plain white tee shirt, black tights and black shoes or black tights with white socks and white shoes. Performance weekends are December 10-11 and December 17-18. Rehearsals are Sundays, Oct. 30, Nov. 6, 13, 20 and December 4. Audition Fee: $20. 1545 Main St. (803) 799-7605, http://columbiacityballet.com/
“WHEN THE FAT LADY SINGS”: 3 p.m. Saturday at W.J. Keenan High School Auditorium. Gene Washington productions will present this stage play about a woman who struggles to overcome the weights of self-hatred and domestic violence. $20. $15 for seniors, military with valid ID and groups of six or more. 361 Pisgah Church Rd. (803) 786-1051, www.genewashingtonproductions.com
FAMILY ON SAFARI: FALL FEST: 6 p.m. Saturday-9 a.m. Sunday at Riverbanks Zoo & Garden. There is a change in the air! Now that summer has come to an end, we are celebrating the arrival of fall! Join us for a fun-filled evening all about autumn. Admission for the park on the day following the event is included in ticket price. Dinner, snack and breakfast are also included. $45 per person. 500 Wildlife Parkway. (803) 779-8717, www.riverbanks.org
MY FAIR LADY: 8 p.m. Saturday at Town Theatre. Meet Henry Higgins, a brilliant, crotchety, middle-aged bachelor who is England’s leading phoneticist. Higgins, on his endless quest for new dialects of London’s speech, encounters Eliza Doolittle, a cockney gutter sparrow who makes her living selling violets. Eliza comes to Higgins in order to transform herself into a “lidy.” And thus the duel begins. This classic story is being brought back to the Town stage on its ten year anniversary of last being presented. It’s no wonder that everyone – not just Henry – falls in love with “My Fair Lady”! Adults, $25; seniors (65+)/active military/college, $20 and youth (17 and younger), $15. 1012 Sumter St. (803) 799-2510, www.towntheatre.com
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 25
FREE SUNDAYS AT COLUMBIA MUSEUM OF ART: Noon-5 p.m. Sunday at the Columbia Museum of Art. Visit the CMA and pay no admission! Engage your mind and enrich your spirit at the Columbia Museum of Art. Free days are offered in appreciation of the City of Columbia and Richland County for their investments in the CMA and are sponsored by BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org/visit
CAROLINA COUGARS OPEN AUDITION: 1-4 p.m. Sunday at the Edgewood Foundation Center. The Carolina Cougars are conquering basketball in the Midlands and now we want you to entertain our fans! We’re calling for all local dancers, singers, musicians and entertainers to audition for open spots during half time, time-outs and pre-show festivities. There is no age requirement for participants. An adult must accompany performers under the age of 16. All entertainers should arrive promptly with a 5-minute prepared routine. Spots are open for all 10 home games between October and March. Please call to schedule a slot for your audition. 2500 Elmwood Ave. Jonathan Weston, (803) 387-0407
“WHEN THE FAT LADY SINGS”: 3 p.m. Sunday at W.J. Keenan High School Auditorium. Gene Washington productions will present this stage play about a woman who struggles to overcome the weights of self-hatred and domestic violence. $20. $15 for seniors, military with valid ID and groups of six or more. 361 Pisgah Church Rd. (803) 786-1051, www.genewashingtonproductions.com
MY FAIR LADY: 3 p.m. Sunday at Town Theatre. Meet Henry Higgins, a brilliant, crotchety, middle-aged bachelor who is England’s leading phoneticist. Higgins, on his endless quest for new dialects of London’s speech, encounters Eliza Doolittle, a cockney gutter sparrow who makes her living selling violets. Eliza comes to Higgins in order to transform herself into a “lidy.” And thus the duel begins. This classic story is being brought back to the Town stage on its ten year anniversary of last being presented. It’s no wonder that everyone – not just Henry – falls in love with “My Fair Lady”! Adults, $25; seniors (65+)/active military/college, $20 and youth (17 and younger), $15. 1012 Sumter St. (803) 799-2510, www.towntheatre.com
“DUCK FOR PRESIDENT”: 3 p.m. Sunday at Columbia Children’s Theatre on the 2nd level of Richland Mall. After last season’s uproarious adaptation of Doreen Cronin’s “Click, Clack, Moo”, CCT will present a new musical adaptation of her next book “Duck for President”. The play picks up the story after our barnyard friends (Duck, Cow, Hen and Pig) have discovered the power of the written word to get the things they need. When they become dissatisfied with their plight on the farm they begin to question the authority of who’s in charge, namely Farmer Brown. So they decide to hold an election to crown their new farmer! Being an ambitious Duck (as politicians often are), he continues his rise from the barnyard all the way to the Presidency! $10 for children 3 through adult. 3400 Forest Dr. (803) 691-4548, www.columbiachildrenstheatre.com
BEETHOVEN & BROADWAY CONCERT: 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College. The Lake Murray Symphony Orchestra opens their 12th season with hits from Broadway’s ‘West Side Story’ and ‘My Fair Lady’. Also featuring Beethoven’s beautiful and spirited Symphony No. 1. Free. Donations accepted. 7300 College St., Irmo. (803) 400-3540, www.lmso.org
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 26
HISTORIC COLUMBIA’S NEW VOLUNTEER TRAINING: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday at the Seibels House. Meet new people, learn new skills and discover Columbia’s rich history and culture by volunteering with Historic Columbia. There are a variety of available volunteer opportunities, including serving as a tour guide, gardening in one of Historic Columbia’s public gardens, helping with educational programs and special events, assisting with museum collections and maintenance, providing administrative and marketing support, and much more. Volunteer docents are particularly needed to give house tours of the newly reopened Mann-Simons Site, as well as Woodrow Wilson Family Home, the only presidential site in South Carolina. 1601 Richland St. (803) 252-1770 ext. 24, bkleinfelder@historiccolumbia.org. www.historiccolumbia.org/events/new-volunteer-training
“APP4THAT”: 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday at The South Carolina State Museum. Explore how smartphone applications have changed the way we live in a brand new exhibit. Travel through time and learn how applications (apps) have changed the way we listen to music, how students learn, or how families interact with each other. The exhibit will even take guests on a journey over 100 years through the evolution of film. General admission, $6.95 for children 12 and under, $7.95 for seniors and $8.95 for adults. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
“MADAME MAGAR: TEXTILE ARTIST & MILLINER EXHIBIT: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday at the South Carolina State Museum. Low country artist Leigh Magar’s Palmetto Flag Quilt will be on display at the museum for the first time ever in this new exhibit. Also on display, are handmade hats created by Magar from her time studying and working in New York City and her store Magar Hatworks in Charleston. Magar’s hats have been sold across the globe from South Carolina to Japan. General admission to the museum is $6.95 for children 12 and under, $7.95 for seniors and $8.95 for adults. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
DICK LEHR DISCUSSES ‘BIRTH OF A NATION’: 7 p.m. Monday at the Nickelodeon Theatre. The University of South Carolina’s history center will host writer and journalism professor Dick Lehr for an in-depth look at the controversial 1915 film “Birth of a Nation,” and events surrounding its release and impact. Lehr’s visit is part of the history center’s continued commemoration of the 150th anniversary of reconstruction and exploration of race relations. Free and open to the public. 1607 Main St. Peggy Binette, peggy@mailbox.sc.edu , 803-777-7704, www.historiccolumbia.org
SODA CITY STAND UP OPEN MIC: 8:30 p.m. Monday at New Brookland Tavern. Do people tell you you’re funny? Are you the hit of every house party you attend? Maybe you should try stand-up. $2.50. 122 State St., West Columbia. (803) 791-4413, www.facebook.com/Soda-City-Stand-Up-296932350456711/
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27
NATIONAL VOTER REGISTRATION DAY 2016: 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday at various locations. The League of Women Voters of the Columbia SC area will host a national voter registration day event as part of a massive 50-state effort to register thousands of voters. The League will host an event for students, faculty, and staff at Midlands Tech Beltline Campus from 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.; for residents and staff of The Crossings at Columbia from 1:30-3 p.m. and at the COMET Sumter Street Transit Center from 4-7 p.m. www.NationalVoterRegistrationDay.org
DICK LEHR DISCUSSES ‘BIRTH OF A NATION’: 4 p.m. Tuesday in the USC’s Gambrell Hall, room 217. The University of South Carolina’s history center will host writer and journalism professor Dick Lehr for an in-depth look at the controversial 1915 film “Birth of a Nation,” and events surrounding its release and impact. Lehr’s visit is part of the history center’s continued commemoration of the 150th anniversary of reconstruction and exploration of race relations. Free and open to the public. University of South Carolina Pedestrian Mall. Peggy Binette, peggy@mailbox.sc.edu , 803-777-7704. www.historiccolumbia.org
SECOND SHIFT TWOSDAYS: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at The State Museum. Visit the museum after-hours for night sky observing in the Boeing Observatory until 10 p.m. Also, catch “Great Escapes” and “Happy Feet” in the Rev. Dr. Solomon Jackson, Jr. 4D Theatre showing at 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. respectively. Admission: 2 for $10 or $5 per person. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
PICKLEBALL: 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Trenholm Park, indoors. Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the country although it is 50 years old. It is a fusion of tennis, badminton and ping pong. Equipment provided. Round-robin style of play each week. Good for all ages, but mostly those 18 to 99 play at this weekly event. Free play and free of charge. 3900 Covenant Rd. (803) 787-0216, richlandcountyrecreation.com/centers/trenholm-park/
STEAL LIKE AN ARTIST: CULTIVATING A CREATIVE COMMUNITY: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Richland Library Main. Join us as Richland Library hosts New York Times bestselling author Austin Kleon. Known for his books “Steal like an Artist” and “Newspaper Blackout”, Kleon is referenced as a “brilliant” writer whose ideas - according to the ‘New Yorker’ “resurrect the newspaper when everybody else is declaring it dead.” He plans to share strategies to “steal like an artist,” to nurture your creativity and to build a creative community. A question-and-answer session is scheduled to follow. 1431 Assembly St. Emily Stoll (803) 587-3637, estoll@richlandlibrary.com. www.richlandlibrary.com
SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: 7 p.m. Tuesday at Eastminster Presbyterian Church. Good exercise and fun. Classes are free. 3200 Trenholm Rd. Bill McCullough, instructor, Palmetto Scottish Country Dance Society, (803) 345-0158, billmac85@yahoo.com
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 28
LIVE MUSIC AT ZA’S: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday at Za’s Brick Oven Pizza. Celebrate hump day with wine, a signature pizza, summery salads and live music by Mark Beacham and Friends at Za’s distinctive bar or on the outdoor patio. $4 glasses and $16 bottles of hand-selected wines all night. Sip, relax and listen. 2930 Devine St. (803) 771-7334, www.zasbrickovenpizza.com
BLANK PAGE POETRY – WORD & SHADOWS: doors open, 7 p.m.; show starts at 8 p.m. Wednesday at 701 CCA. Columbia’s 701 Center for Contemporary Art presents a multi-media poetry event prepared and directed by current 701 CCA Artist in Residence Jerome Meadows. Blank Page Poetry is a unique, site-specific, cultural event presenting poetry in performance along with dance movements designed around a theme of specific importance to the city of Columbia – in this case, race and its historical, sociological and geographical implications. All of the eight poets selected to present their original works have been drawn from the Columbia community. The power of the spoken word is enhanced by the poet giving life to his or her work behind a large, suspended sheet of white paper while casting his or her shadow upon that sheet of paper. Simultaneously, select words and phrases from each poem are projected upon the paper as those words are being performed. Admission is free, and the public is invited; donations are encouraged. 701 Whaley St., 2nd floor. http://www.701cca.org/
LUCKY CHOPS: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Harbison Theatre. All brass. All the time. From the New York City subway platform to television screens and international stages, Lucky Chops are finally spreading their infectious music and positive energy to South Carolina for the very first time. Join us for a party where anything is possible as these talented and riotous friends cover pop favorites and originals, using instruments usually reserved for the high school marching band. $16. 7300 College St., Irmo. (803) 407-5011, www.harbisontheatre.org/tickets-productions/lucky-chops
COLAJAZZ JAZZ SERIES: 8-11 p.m. Wednesday at Main Street Public House. The ColaJazz Artists Series, presented by Mark Rapp, will feature ColaJazz recording musicians. “We’re rotating through our roster of bandleaders involved in making Columbia a jazz destination,” said Rapp, an internationally known jazz trumpeter. Performing will be Skipp Pearson. Each will perform with his band. There is no cover and no minimum. The Main Street Public House menu features refined casual dishes and pizza made in-house from fresh, seasonal, and, when possible, local ingredients. 1556 Main St. colajazz.com/venue/main-street-public-house, facebook.com/colajazz
UPCOMING EVENTS
KERSHAW COUNTY LIBRARY ANNUAL BOOK SALE: 5-8 p.m. September 29 at Kershaw County Library. Don’t miss the FoKCL annual book sale. Friends’ night. You may join at the door. Old Armory, 1034 W. Dekalb St., Camden. (803) 425-1508, www.kershawcountylibrary.org
COLUMBIA CHAMBER’S 114TH ANNUAL GALA: 6-9 p.m. September 29 at Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, ballroom. The 114th annual gala, presented by BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina, promises to be one that partners will be talking about all year. Celebrate the many achievements of the past year and preview our exciting agenda for 2017 as we recognize the ambassador of the year. See site for price options. 101 Lincoln St. http://columbiasc.chambermaster.com/events/details/114th-annual-gala-09-29-2016-5724
KERSHAW COUNTY LIBRARY ANNUAL BOOK SALE: Noon-8 p.m. September 30 at Kershaw County Library. Don’t miss the FoKCL annual book sale. Old Armory, 1034 W. Dekalb St., Camden. (803) 425-1508, www.kershawcountylibrary.org
A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM: 8 p.m. September 30 at Drayton Hall Theatre, USC. “I have had a dream past the wit of man to say what dream it was.” So says the hapless thespian Bottom after enduring his famously ridiculous transformation into a donkey in this timeless tale of magic, mix-ups and mayhem. When four young lovers and a group of roaming actors wander through an enchanted wood, they find themselves entangled by the mischievous whims of a band of powerful fairies with a wicked sense of humor. As they struggle to make sense of the fairies’ otherworldly influence, we, the audience, are reminded just “what fools these mortals be!” $12 for students, $16 for USC faculty/staff, military personnel and seniors (60+) and $18 for the general public. 1214 College St. (803) 777-2551, http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/thea/boxoffice
