‘The Price is Right Live’ coming to Township Auditorium

The longest-running game show in television history is coming to Columbia in March.
‘The Price is Right Live,’ an on-stage traveling version of the TV show, gives participants the chance to “Come on down,” play games and win prizes.
Contestants can win cash, appliances, vacations and even a new car by playing games like Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel and Showcase.
The show comes to the Township Auditorium on March 19. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Tickets are $31-$51.
To register for chance to be a contestant, visit the registration area at or near the venue box office three hours prior to showtime. For complete rules and regulations, including eligibility requirements, visit or call the box office. Ticket purchase will not increase your chances of being selected to play. Must be 18 years or older.
Township is at 1703 Taylor St. (803) 576-2350. thetownship.org
