High-energy brass band Lucky Chops stops in Irmo

The guys in Lucky Chops are living a busker’s dream.
After getting their start performing on New York City’s subway platforms, they’re now playing all over the world.
After an Irmo show this week, they will play three more in the United States before embarking on an extensive European tour that includes stops in Germany, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Italy, Czech Republic, Croatia, Hungary, Poland, Denmark, Sweden and Norway.
The six musicians – Leo Pellegrino (“Leo P”) on baritone saxophone, Josh Holcomb on trombone, Daro Behroozi on tenor sax, Kevin Congleton on drums, Joshua Gawel on trumpet, and Raphael Buyo on sousaphone – form a high-energy, dancing brass band.
Their website says they want to “bring life back into the music energy,” and a video of them playing a medley of “Funkytown” and “I Feel Good” on a subway platform shows Leo P high-kicking around his sax and Holcomb sporting sunglasses.
Their covers range in style (one video shows them performing the hymn “I’ll Fly Away,” Blondie’s “Heart of Glass,” and Gloria Estefan’s “Turn the Beat Around” in quick succession), and they also perform original work. Their most recent originals are “Buyo,” featuring Buyo performing a sousaphone solo (and a shirtless Leo P with multicolored hair and a fur stole can’t be ignored in that video) and “Best Things,” which Holcomb wrote after deciding “a fancy place … wasn’t my vibe at all.”
“The result of that night is the excitingly infectious single that showcases solos from all the players in the band, showing off their adept technical playing skills, as well as their keen ear for pop songwriting,” he said. “… The song is about the simple pleasures of life, and it reminds us that the best things in life are indeed free.”
Lucky Chops performs at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College. Tickets are $16 at www.harbisontheatre.org or (803) 407-5011.
Rebekah Lewis Hall, rhall@thestate.com
