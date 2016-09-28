Music in the Midlands: Luke Bryan, Jerry Garcia tributes

Luke Bryan
Country star and Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan starts his annual Farm Tour in Gaston. This year, the “Crash My Party” singer will be joined by Granger Smith, Chris Janson and the Peach Pickers.
A portion of the ticket proceeds aid students from a farming family in the communities the tour plays. In addition to the tour, Bryan released a Farm Tour EP for the first time to coincide with the shows.
6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5 at Culler Farms, 1215 Valley Ridge Road, Gaston. $49 in advance, $59 at the gate; Entourage Clothing & Gifts in the Vista has discounted tickets for $45. www.xorbia.com/e/lukebryanfarmtour/gaston-sc-oct-5-2016
OTHER MUSIC AROUND THE MIDLANDS
JerryFest in Five Points: Pay homage to the late, great Jerry Garcia at JerryFest. The annual festival commemorates the life and work of rock guitarist, Grateful Dead frontman and music industry icon Garcia, who died of a heart attack in 1995. The day of live music and craft vendors starts with a community drum circle. Mountain Express Band, Jackaroe, George Fetner & The Strays, Stillhouse and Alien Carnival will be providing groovy tunes throughout the festival. There will be an after party at Breakers Live featuring Cletus Baltimore and Hays Adams.
2-10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2 at the Five Points Fountain. Free. www.fivepointscolumbia.com/events/Jerryfest
Cosmic Charlie: Grateful Dead Tribute Band: For more Jerry Garcia love, head to Music Farm for Cosmic Charlie. Hear the music the Grateful Dead played.
9 p.m. Sat., Oct. 1 at Music Farm Columbia, 1022 Senate St. $15 day of show, $12 in advance, $7 for students. www.musicfarm.com
Lydia Can’t Breathe: The band, hailing from central Florida, is a cross between rock and metal.
7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2 at New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St. West Columbia. $8 www.newbrooklandtavern.com
