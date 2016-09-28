3 beers in Columbia to toast National Drink Beer Day

To celebrate today’s National Drink Beer Day – not to be confused with National Beer Day (April 7) – we encourage you to raise a chilled glass and toast one of the oldest man-made beverages.
From ales to lagers, the beers brewed today are a far cry from those consumed as early as the Neolithic era (Google it, while you have a beer), which means you have more than enough options to choose from.
But with so many options crowding the shelves – and new beers and breweries popping up all over, including around Columbia – it’s hard to say which beer would be the best to enjoy all day.
But hard is a relative term, especially when you enlist the help of three of Columbia’s best beer brainiacs to decide for you.
Kellan Monroe, co-owner of Craft and Draft, said today is perfect to try new beers.
“National Drink Beer Day means you should drink beer all day but also drink new stuff. Try new things. Expand your horizons,” he said. “Good things you could drink all day are ‘session’ sour beers.”
“Session beers,” Monroe went on to explain, have a lower alcohol by volume (AVB) so you can drink several in “sessions.” His gauge for sessional beers ranges from 3.5 percent to 6 percent AVB.
Monroe likes the Evil Twin Sanguinem Aurantiaco Blood Orange Sour Bikini beer (3.25 percent AVB). Expect a sour kick up front and a blood orange finish. Nice, light and crisp.
“It’s a good beer for drinking,” he said. “You can put down a good many of them and not overdo it.”
At World of Beer, Parker Melton, product manager, went the seasonal route, suggesting a German-style Oktoberfest. His top pick is Ayinger’s Oktober Fest-Märzen (5.8 percent AVB). Flavor-wise, expect notes of roasted toffee and lightly roasted notes of caramel. It’s slightly hoppy, but not overpowering.
“It’s perfect with the weather,” he said. “It’s a very well-balanced beer – not too hoppy, not too malty. Something everybody can enjoy. Not too heavy and doesn’t taste watered down so you get a lot of good flavor.”
For the final recommendation we took it to the friendly frothy skies – Flying Saucer Draught Emporium. Brandy Hagman, bar manager, suggested Columbia’s own River Rat Oktoberfest (6.6 percent AVB).
“You can drink it sessionably throughout the day,” Hagman said. “Also the pallet is not overwhelming so you get caramel and toasted nut and a mild roasted malt, which I personally can sip on for a good while without feeling like my pallet has been stripped by hops. And it’s on the lighter side of medium-bodied so it doesn’t feel like it fills you up as much.”
Just for today, “Soda City” shall be redubbed “Suds City.” Cheers!
