Best of the rest: Events for September 29 and beyond

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 29
KERSHAW COUNTY LIBRARY ANNUAL BOOK SALE: 5-8 p.m. Thursday at Kershaw County Library. Don’t miss the FoKCL annual book sale. Friends’ night. You may join at the door. Old Armory, 1034 W. Dekalb St., Camden. (803) 425-1508, www.kershawcountylibrary.org
RICHLAND LIBRARY NORTH RENOVATED TOUR: 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday at Richland Library North Main facility. Residents can get an inside look at the recently renovated facility, which is Richland Library’s first completed system-wide building project. This special community event includes a tour and presentations by library staff about new amenities and programs. Remodeling of the 10,000-square-foot building made room for a large public meeting space, a Wi-fi bar, an outdoor programming area and more. A 2,500-square-foot addition houses a new children’s room. 5306 N. Main St.
COLUMBIA CHAMBER’S 114TH ANNUAL GALA: 6-9 p.m. Thursday at Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, ballroom. The 114th annual gala, presented by BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina, promises to be one that partners will be talking about all year. Celebrate the many achievements of the past year and preview our exciting agenda for 2017 as we recognize the ambassador of the year. See site for price options. 101 Lincoln St. http://columbiasc.chambermaster.com/events/details/114th-annual-gala-09-29-2016-5724
TRIVIA AT RIVER RAT: 7-8 p.m. Thursday at River Rat. General trivia with a few brewery questions thrown in for fun. Come early for happy hour, 4-6 p.m. 1231 Shop Rd. (803) 724-5712, www.riverratbrewery.com
ROSENFELD AND WENGER GUEST ARTIST CONCERT: 7:30 p.m. Thursday at USC School of Music Recital Hall. Julie Rosenfeld, violin, is the newest member of the Esterhazy Quartet and the string faculty at the University of Missouri School of Music. For 32 years she was the First Violinist of the Colorado Quartet, which won both the First Banff International String Quartet Competition and the Naumburg Chamber Music Award in 1983, and subsequently she has played more than 1200 concerts, touring throughout U.S. and Canada and in more than 20 countries. She plays on a Guadagnini violin, made circa 1750 and owns bows crafted in the early 19th century by Peccatte and Maire. Janice Wenger, piano, performed and taught at the Janacek Academy of Music in Brno, Czech Republic, and recently toured on modern piano with concerts of American Music in Taiwan and China. As professor of music at the University of Missouri, she teaches studio piano, collaborative piano and piano literature, and coordinates the keyboard area. Free. 813 Assembly St.
RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE *ALL STARS* VIEWING PARTY: 8 p.m. Thursday at The Capital Club. Shows start at 8 p.m. each and every Thursday for the entire season on all screens and sound. Free. 1002 Gervais St. (803) 404-1622, www.capitalclubsc.com
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30
KERSHAW COUNTY LIBRARY ANNUAL BOOK SALE: Noon-8 p.m. Friday at Kershaw County Library. Don’t miss the FoKCL annual book sale. Old Armory, 1034 W. Dekalb St., Camden. (803) 425-1508, www.kershawcountylibrary.org
LIVE MUSIC AT ZA’S: 5-10 p.m. Friday at Za’s on Devine. Kick off your weekend with hand-selected wines, signature pizzas, summery salads and live music at Za’s distinctive bar or on the outdoor patio. 2930 Devine St. (803) 771-7334, www.zasbrickovenpizza.com
HISTORIC HAPPY HOUR, FIVE POINTS: 5:30-7 p.m. Friday beginning at the Five Points Fountain. What originally began as a trolley hub for Columbia’s first planned suburban neighborhood has evolved into one of the capital city’s most popular entertainment, shopping and dining districts. The tour will make multiple stops throughout the district, including the Martin Luther King Jr. Park, the location of what was once the A&P Grocery Store (now Men’s Warehouse), the original location that propelled Five Points’ music scene (now Jake’s of Columbia) and other historical spots. Participants will also be able to see the location of Five Points’ future Centennial Plaza, which recently broke ground. $20, historic Columbia members; $25, general public. At the corner of Greene and Harden streets. (803) 252-1770 ext. 23, reservations@historiccolumbia.org. www.historiccolumbia.org
OPEN STAGE & BLUEGRASS/ACOUSTIC JAM SESSION: 6 p.m. Friday at Bill’s Music Shop. Open stage and bluegrass/acoustic jam session every Friday night. Doors open at 6 p.m. Open stage from 7:30-9 p.m. and jammin’ from 9 p.m.-midnight. 710 Meeting St. (803) 796-6477, www.billsmusicshop.com
A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM: 8 p.m. Friday at Drayton Hall Theatre, USC. “I have had a dream past the wit of man to say what dream it was.” So says the hapless thespian Bottom after enduring his famously ridiculous transformation into a donkey in this timeless tale of magic, mix-ups and mayhem. When four young lovers and a group of roaming actors wander through an enchanted wood, they find themselves entangled by the mischievous whims of a band of powerful fairies with a wicked sense of humor. As they struggle to make sense of the fairies’ otherworldly influence, we, the audience, are reminded just “what fools these mortals be!” $12 for students, $16 for USC faculty/staff, military personnel and seniors (60+) and $18 for the general public. 1214 College St. (803) 777-2551, http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/thea/boxoffice
HIWIRE TRAMPOLINE PARK: 9 p.m.-midnight Friday at HiWire Trampoline Parks. Flight Night: lights go off; lasers come on. Club/dubstep music. 15 and up only. $10. Irmo, 1019 Broad Stone Road. (803) 732-1900; Northeast, 741 Fashion Drive. (803) 360-7300. info@hiwire.info. For more information and a full schedule of events, http://www.hiwire.info
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1
VEGAN BRUNCH: 8 a.m.-2p.m. Saturday at Good Life Cafe. Good Life Cafe does a vegan brunch every weekend. Check out their delicious, raw and vegan choices. 1614 Main St. (803) 726-2310, http://goodlifecafe.net/
SODA CITY MARKET: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday on Main street. Street market on the 1500 block of Main street. Run year-round, rain or shine. Features local and regional food and craft vendors. www.facebook.com/SodaCity/
KERSHAW COUNTY LIBRARY ANNUAL BOOK SALE: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at Kershaw County Library. Don’t miss the FoKCL annual book sale. Old Armory, 1034 W. Dekalb St., Camden. (803) 425-1508, www.kershawcountylibrary.org
A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM: 8 p.m. Saturday at Drayton Hall Theatre, USC. See October 6 listing for details. $12 for students, $16 for USC faculty/staff, military personnel and seniors (60+) and $18 for the general public. 1214 College St. (803) 777-2551, http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/thea/boxoffice
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 2
KERSHAW COUNTY LIBRARY ANNUAL BOOK SALE: Noon-5 p.m. Sunday at Kershaw County Library. Don’t miss the FoKCL annual book sale. Old Armory, 1034 W. Dekalb St., Camden. (803) 425-1508, www.kershawcountylibrary.org
FREE SUNDAYS AT COLUMBIA MUSEUM OF ART: Noon-5 p.m. Sunday at the Columbia Museum of Art. Visit the CMA and pay no admission! Engage your mind and enrich your spirit at the Columbia Museum of Art. Free days are offered in appreciation of the City of Columbia and Richland County for their investments in the CMA and are sponsored by BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org/visit
CAROLINA COUGARS OPEN AUDITION: 1-4 p.m. Sunday at the Edgewood Foundation Center. The Carolina Cougars are conquering basketball in the Midlands and now we want you to entertain our fans! We’re calling for all local dancers, singers, musicians and entertainers to audition for open spots during half time, time-outs and pre-show festivities. There is no age requirement for participants. An adult must accompany performers under the age of 16. All entertainers should arrive promptly with a 5-minute prepared routine. Spots are open for all 10 home games between October and March. Please call to schedule a slot for your audition. 2500 Elmwood Ave. Jonathan Weston, (803) 387-0407
CMC RHYTHM ON THE RIVER CONCERT SERIES: 2-5 p.m. Sunday at Wyman “Mac” Rish Riverwalk Park & Amphitheater in West Columbia. The 5th annual fall edition of the CMC Steel Rhythm on the River Concert Series resumes. Concerts and admission are free. www.cwcchamber.com/events.html
“WHEN THE FAT LADY SINGS”: 3 p.m. Sunday at W.J. Keenan High School Auditorium. Gene Washington productions will present this stage play about a woman who struggles to overcome the weights of self-hatred and domestic violence. $20. $15 for seniors, military with valid ID and groups of six or more. 361 Pisgah Church Rd. (803) 786-1051, www.genewashingtonproductions.com
MY FAIR LADY: 3 p.m. Sunday at Town Theatre. Meet Henry Higgins, a brilliant, crotchety, middle-aged bachelor who is England’s leading phoneticist. Higgins, on his endless quest for new dialects of London’s speech, encounters Eliza Doolittle, a cockney gutter sparrow who makes her living selling violets. Eliza comes to Higgins in order to transform herself into a “lidy.” And thus the duel begins. This classic story is being brought back to the Town stage on its ten year anniversary of last being presented. It’s no wonder that everyone – not just Henry – falls in love with “My Fair Lady”! Adults, $25; seniors (65+)/active military/college, $20 and youth (17 and younger), $15. 1012 Sumter St. (803) 799-2510, www.towntheatre.com
“DUCK FOR PRESIDENT”: 3 p.m. Sunday at Columbia Children’s Theatre on the 2nd level of Richland Mall. After last season’s uproarious adaptation of Doreen Cronin’s “Click, Clack, Moo”, CCT will present a new musical adaptation of her next book “Duck for President”. The play picks up the story after our barnyard friends (Duck, Cow, Hen and Pig) have discovered the power of the written word to get the things they need. When they become dissatisfied with their plight on the farm they begin to question the authority of who’s in charge, namely Farmer Brown. So they decide to hold an election to crown their new farmer! Being an ambitious Duck (as politicians often are), he continues his rise from the barnyard all the way to the Presidency! $10 for children 3 through adult. 3400 Forest Dr. (803) 691-4548, www.columbiachildrenstheatre.com
A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM: 3 and 8 p.m. Sunday at Drayton Hall Theatre, USC. See October 6 listing for details. $12 for students, $16 for USC faculty/staff, military personnel and seniors (60+) and $18 for the general public. 1214 College St. (803) 777-2551, http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/thea/boxoffice
BEETHOVEN & BROADWAY CONCERT: 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College. The Lake Murray Symphony Orchestra opens their 12th season with hits from Broadway’s ‘West Side Story’ and ‘My Fair Lady’. Also featuring Beethoven’s beautiful and spirited Symphony No. 1. Free. Donations accepted. 7300 College St., Irmo. (803) 400-3540, www.lmso.org
MONDAY, OCTOBER 3
“APP4THAT”: 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday at The South Carolina State Museum. Explore how smartphone applications have changed the way we live in a brand new exhibit. Travel through time and learn how applications (apps) have changed the way we listen to music, how students learn, or how families interact with each other. The exhibit will even take guests on a journey over 100 years through the evolution of film. General admission, $6.95 for children 12 and under, $7.95 for seniors and $8.95 for adults. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
“MADAME MAGAR: TEXTILE ARTIST & MILLINER EXHIBIT: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday at the South Carolina State Museum. Low country artist Leigh Magar’s Palmetto Flag Quilt will be on display at the museum for the first time ever in this new exhibit. Also on display, are handmade hats created by Magar from her time studying and working in New York City and her store Magar Hatworks in Charleston. Magar’s hats have been sold across the globe from South Carolina to Japan. General admission to the museum is $6.95 for children 12 and under, $7.95 for seniors and $8.95 for adults. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
SODA CITY STAND UP OPEN MIC: 8:30 p.m. Monday at New Brookland Tavern. Do people tell you you’re funny? Are you the hit of every house party you attend? Maybe you should try stand-up. $2.50. 122 State St., West Columbia. (803) 791-4413, www.facebook.com/Soda-City-Stand-Up-296932350456711/
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 4
SECOND SHIFT TWOSDAYS: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at The State Museum. Visit the museum after-hours for night sky observing in the Boeing Observatory until 10 p.m. Also, catch “Great Escapes” and “Happy Feet” in the Rev. Dr. Solomon Jackson, Jr. 4D Theatre showing at 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. respectively. Admission: 2 for $10 or $5 per person. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
PICKLEBALL: 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Trenholm Park, indoors. Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the country although it is 50 years old. It is a fusion of tennis, badminton and ping pong. Equipment provided. Round-robin style of play each week. Good for all ages, but mostly those 18 to 99 play at this weekly event. Free play and free of charge. 3900 Covenant Rd. (803) 787-0216, richlandcountyrecreation.com/centers/trenholm-park/
SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: 7 p.m. Tuesday at Eastminster Presbyterian Church. Good exercise and fun. Classes are free. 3200 Trenholm Rd. Bill McCullough, instructor, Palmetto Scottish Country Dance Society, (803) 345-0158, billmac85@yahoo.com
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 5
LIVE MUSIC AT ZA’S: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday at Za’s Brick Oven Pizza. Celebrate hump day with wine, a signature pizza, summery salads and live music by Mark Beacham and Friends at Za’s distinctive bar or on the outdoor patio. $4 glasses and $16 bottles of hand-selected wines all night. Sip, relax and listen. 2930 Devine St. (803) 771-7334, www.zasbrickovenpizza.com
COLAJAZZ JAZZ SERIES: 8-11 p.m. Wednesday at Main Street Public House. The ColaJazz Artists Series, presented by Mark Rapp, will feature ColaJazz recording musicians. “We’re rotating through our roster of bandleaders involved in making Columbia a jazz destination,” said Rapp, an internationally known jazz trumpeter. Performing will be Jmichael Peeples, who will perform with his band. There is no cover and no minimum. The Main Street Public House menu features refined casual dishes and pizza made in-house from fresh, seasonal, and, when possible, local ingredients. 1556 Main St. colajazz.com/venue/main-street-public-house, facebook.com/colajazz
A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM: 8 p.m. Wednesday at Drayton Hall Theatre, USC. See October 6 listing for details. $12 for students, $16 for USC faculty/staff, military personnel and seniors (60+) and $18 for the general public. 1214 College St. (803) 777-2551, http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/thea/boxoffice
UPCOMING EVENTS
A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM: 8 p.m. October 6 at Drayton Hall Theatre, USC. "I have had a dream past the wit of man to say what dream it was." So says the hapless thespian Bottom after enduring his famously ridiculous transformation into a donkey in this timeless tale of magic, mix-ups and mayhem. When four young lovers and a group of roaming actors wander through an enchanted wood, they find themselves entangled by the mischievous whims of a band of powerful fairies with a wicked sense of humor. As they struggle to make sense of the fairies' otherworldly influence, we, the audience, are reminded just "what fools these mortals be!" $12 for students, $16 for USC faculty/staff, military personnel and seniors (60+) and $18 for the general public. 1214 College St. (803) 777-2551, http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/thea/boxoffice
KERSHAW COUNTY LIBRARY ANNUAL BOOK SALE: Noon-8 p.m. October 7 at Kershaw County Library. Don’t miss the FoKCL annual book sale. Old Armory, 1034 W. Dekalb St., Camden. (803) 425-1508, www.kershawcountylibrary.org
A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM: 8 p.m. October 7 at Drayton Hall Theatre, USC. See October 6 listing for details. $12 for students, $16 for USC faculty/staff, military personnel and seniors (60+) and $18 for the general public. 1214 College St. (803) 777-2551, http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/thea/boxoffice
KERSHAW COUNTY LIBRARY ANNUAL BOOK SALE: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. October 8 at Kershaw County Library. Don’t miss the FoKCL annual book sale. Old Armory, 1034 W. Dekalb St., Camden. (803) 425-1508, www.kershawcountylibrary.org
A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM: 3 and 8 p.m. October 8 at Drayton Hall Theatre, USC. See October 6 listing for details. $12 for students, $16 for USC faculty/staff, military personnel and seniors (60+) and $18 for the general public. 1214 College St. (803) 777-2551, http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/thea/boxoffice
COLAJAZZ JAZZ SERIES: 8-11 p.m. October 12 at Main Street Public House. The ColaJazz Artists Series will feature Nick Brewer with his band. See October 5 listing for venue details. No cover, no minimum. 1556 Main St. colajazz.com/venue/main-street-public-house, facebook.com/colajazz
