Chill on a Friday night with barbecue and blues

If you love the soulful sounds of Deniece Williams’ hit songs, which include “Let’s Hear it for the Boy,” “Free” and “It’s Gonna Take a Miracle,” you have fate to thank.
Williams got her start singing in clubs in Chicago and Baltimore during and after college. But her talent was undeniable, and before long, she was working as a backup singer for Stevie Wonder. Several years later, when she went on her own, the hits started coming.
Friday, Williams will perform at the Harriett Barber House, in Hopkins, as part of SERCO’s annual SwampFest BBQ, Blues & Jazz concert. Although she won’t take the stage until 9:15pm, you’ll want to arrive when the gates open at 7pm so you don’t miss The Ray Charles Experience at 7:15 and Hopkins-born singer Carlos Santan at 8:15.
The fun continues on Saturday at two locations: Congaree National Park and Mt. Moriah Baptist Site and Grounds. Congaree National Park activities include a butterfly count at 9am followed by a nature hike, canoe tour, historic presentation entitled “From Bondage to Freedom” and, in the evening, an owl prowl.
The entertainment at Mt. Moriah kicks off at 11am and continues throughout the day with more than a dozen performers that include the Lower Richland ROTC Drill Team, Entity, Arrington Jones, Pickin’ Pearls, the Sumter Tribe Cheraw Indians, Fine Thymes String Band, Cultural Expression Drummers, Beulah Boys of Atlanta, Miesha Thomas, Blues Box 50, Two for the Road, the Wateree Association Choir and Deacon Joe Davis & Chosen. There will also be games for kids and food available for purchase.
Tickets for Friday’s events are $30 and include barbecue; Saturday’s events are free. For more information, visit congareeswampfest.com
