JerryFest celebrates life and times of Grateful Dead’s main man

The “Eyes of the World” will be on the Five Points Fountain Sunday as Deadheads will be “Truckin” to celebrate their favorite “Friend of the Devil.”
JerryFest is a day-long celebration of the life and art of the late Jerry Garcia, of the Grateful Dead.
The free event is for all ages, with live music, local artisans, local food vendors and family friendly activities for the kids at the Five Points Fountain.
“Every year we try to beef it up,” said Amy Beth Franks, executive director of the Five Points Association. “This year will be more exciting than ever!”
Don’t expect to see just the Deadheads there from the band’s heyday in the 1960s and ‘70s. Formed in 1965, the Grateful Dead performed for 30 years and is often linked to the hippie culture.
But they have fans of all ages.
“There has been a revitalization of Grateful Dead fans with the younger crowd,” Franks said.
Garcia, one of the band’s founders, and was a vocalist and guitarist. He died of a heart attack in 1995 at the age 53.
JerryFest was originally hosted by Loose Lucy’s, an alternative clothing store named for a Grateful Dead song. The Five Points Association got involved a few years ago.
The Columbia Community Drum Circle kicks off Sunday’s festivities at 2 p.m. Bands playing include Mountain Express Band (3-4 p.m.), Jackaroe (4:30-5:30 p.m.), George Fetner & The Strays (6-7 p.m.), Stillhouse (7:30-8:30 p.m.) and Alien Carnival (9-10 p.m.)
Emerald’s Artistry will be doing face and body painting. Other vendors include Carolina Soapworks (natural, homemade goat’s milk soaps), Hippy Do-Da (free spirit and bohemian inspired jewelry), January Remingtonn (handmade hats and candles), K. Shea Designs (handcrafted patchwork accessories, bags, and more), Michael Geddings Art (charcoal prints and other artwork), Sebastian Harper (handmade clothing and accessories using knitting, sewing, and crochet), Spread Love Designs (jewelry, paintings, mixed media, up-cycled treasures and more with a bohemian, hippie spirit), Truly Enchanted Company (eclectic wall hangings, various clay arts, patchwork clothing, and up-cycled items) and Weir Everywhere (handmade hats and bags).
Food vendors include Village Idiot Pizza, Brain Freeze Italian Ice and DeVendra’s Vegan Delights Bakery.
There will be an “after party” at Breakers Live! beginning at 10 p.m. The party continues until midnight with live performances from Cletus Baltimore and special guest, Hays Adams.
