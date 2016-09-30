Best of the rest: Events for September 30 and beyond

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30
KERSHAW COUNTY LIBRARY ANNUAL BOOK SALE: Noon-8 p.m. Friday at Kershaw County Library. Don’t miss the FoKCL annual book sale. Old Armory, 1034 W. Dekalb St., Camden. (803) 425-1508, www.kershawcountylibrary.org
LIVE MUSIC AT ZA’S: 5-10 p.m. Friday at Za’s on Devine. Kick off your weekend with hand-selected wines, signature pizzas, summery salads and live music at Za’s distinctive bar or on the outdoor patio. 2930 Devine St. (803) 771-7334, www.zasbrickovenpizza.com
HISTORIC HAPPY HOUR, FIVE POINTS: 5:30-7 p.m. Friday beginning at the Five Points Fountain. What originally began as a trolley hub for Columbia’s first planned suburban neighborhood has evolved into one of the capital city’s most popular entertainment, shopping and dining districts. The tour will make multiple stops throughout the district, including the Martin Luther King Jr. Park, the location of what was once the A&P Grocery Store (now Men’s Warehouse), the original location that propelled Five Points’ music scene (now Jake’s of Columbia) and other historical spots. Participants will also be able to see the location of Five Points’ future Centennial Plaza, which recently broke ground. $20, historic Columbia members; $25, general public. At the corner of Greene and Harden streets. (803) 252-1770 ext. 23, reservations@historiccolumbia.org. www.historiccolumbia.org
OPEN STAGE & BLUEGRASS/ACOUSTIC JAM SESSION: 6 p.m. Friday at Bill’s Music Shop. Open stage and bluegrass/acoustic jam session every Friday night. Doors open at 6 p.m. Open stage from 7:30-9 p.m. and jammin’ from 9 p.m.-midnight. 710 Meeting St. (803) 796-6477, www.billsmusicshop.com
A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM: 8 p.m. Friday at Drayton Hall Theatre, USC. “I have had a dream past the wit of man to say what dream it was.” So says the hapless thespian Bottom after enduring his famously ridiculous transformation into a donkey in this timeless tale of magic, mix-ups and mayhem. When four young lovers and a group of roaming actors wander through an enchanted wood, they find themselves entangled by the mischievous whims of a band of powerful fairies with a wicked sense of humor. As they struggle to make sense of the fairies’ otherworldly influence, we, the audience, are reminded just “what fools these mortals be!” $12 for students, $16 for USC faculty/staff, military personnel and seniors (60+) and $18 for the general public. 1214 College St. (803) 777-2551, http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/thea/boxoffice
HIWIRE TRAMPOLINE PARK: 9 p.m.-midnight Friday at HiWire Trampoline Parks. Flight Night: lights go off; lasers come on. Club/dubstep music. 15 and up only. $10. Irmo, 1019 Broad Stone Road. (803) 732-1900; Northeast, 741 Fashion Drive. (803) 360-7300. info@hiwire.info. For more information and a full schedule of events, http://www.hiwire.info
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1
VEGAN BRUNCH: 8 a.m.-2p.m. Saturday at Good Life Cafe. Good Life Cafe does a vegan brunch every weekend. Check out their delicious, raw and vegan choices. 1614 Main St. (803) 726-2310, http://goodlifecafe.net/
SODA CITY MARKET: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday on Main street. Street market on the 1500 block of Main street. Run year-round, rain or shine. Features local and regional food and craft vendors. www.facebook.com/SodaCity/
KERSHAW COUNTY LIBRARY ANNUAL BOOK SALE: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at Kershaw County Library. Don’t miss the FoKCL annual book sale. Old Armory, 1034 W. Dekalb St., Camden. (803) 425-1508, www.kershawcountylibrary.org
MUSEUM OF OZ: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday at SC State Museum. SCSM will transform into the Museum of Oz, full of exciting events for the entire family all month. From the giant 30 feet long by 12 feet high witches legs (they landed on the Wicked Witch of the East), the winding yellow brick road leading to a magical haunted forest, the Rev. Solomon Jackson Jr. 4-D Theater showing “Wizard of Oz: 4-D experience”, guests will be whisked away to the wonderful Land of Oz. With Saturdays in Oz, Tin Man Trivia Tuesdays and the always popular signature event, Growl at the Moon returning for its third year, this October will be filled with magic at the State Museum. Adults 13 - 61: $8.95, Seniors 62 and over: $7.95, Children 3-12: $6.95, Members and children 2 and younger: free. $1 off for military. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
INTRO TO POLITICS FOR KIDS: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday at Richland Library Main, Children’s Room. With the 2016 General Election a little more than a month away, join us as Richland Library hosts a timely performance of the Columbia Children’s Theatre: “Duck for President”. The free production can help parents introduce their children to politics. Ripped from the pages of Doreen Cronin’s picture book, this musical adventure will leave the audience singing and dancing all the way to the polls. 1431 Assembly St. Emily Stoll, (803) 587-3637, estoll@richlandlibrary.com. www.richlandlibrary.com
A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM: 8 p.m. Saturday at Drayton Hall Theatre, USC. “I have had a dream past the wit of man to say what dream it was.” So says the hapless thespian Bottom after enduring his famously ridiculous transformation into a donkey in this timeless tale of magic, mix-ups and mayhem. When four young lovers and a group of roaming actors wander through an enchanted wood, they find themselves entangled by the mischievous whims of a band of powerful fairies with a wicked sense of humor. As they struggle to make sense of the fairies’ otherworldly influence, we, the audience, are reminded just “what fools these mortals be!” $12 for students, $16 for USC faculty/staff, military personnel and seniors (60+) and $18 for the general public. 1214 College St. (803) 777-2551, http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/thea/boxoffice
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 2
KERSHAW COUNTY LIBRARY ANNUAL BOOK SALE: Noon-5 p.m. Sunday at Kershaw County Library. Don’t miss the FoKCL annual book sale. Old Armory, 1034 W. Dekalb St., Camden. (803) 425-1508, www.kershawcountylibrary.org
FREE SUNDAYS AT COLUMBIA MUSEUM OF ART: Noon-5 p.m. Sunday at the Columbia Museum of Art. Visit the CMA and pay no admission! Engage your mind and enrich your spirit at the Columbia Museum of Art. Free days are offered in appreciation of the City of Columbia and Richland County for their investments in the CMA and are sponsored by BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org/visit
CAROLINA COUGARS OPEN AUDITION: 1-4 p.m. Sunday at the Edgewood Foundation Center. The Carolina Cougars are conquering basketball in the Midlands and now we want you to entertain our fans! We’re calling for all local dancers, singers, musicians and entertainers to audition for open spots during half time, time-outs and pre-show festivities. There is no age requirement for participants. An adult must accompany performers under the age of 16. All entertainers should arrive promptly with a 5-minute prepared routine. Spots are open for all 10 home games between October and March. Please call to schedule a slot for your audition. 2500 Elmwood Ave. Jonathan Weston, (803) 387-0407
JERRYFEST: 1-10 p.m. Sunday in Five Points. For over a decade, local musicians have organized JerryFest to commemorate rock guitarist and music industry icon, Jerry Garcia. The Five Points Association, in conjunction with alternative clothing store Loose Lucy’s, will host this year’s JerryFest. JerryFest is a free and family friendly outdoor concert to celebrate the life and art of Jerry Garcia. Garcia was best known for his work as lead guitarist for the Grateful Dead and several albums as a solo artist. He was also ranked 46 in Rolling Stones “100 Greatest Guitarists,” near John Lennon ranked 55 and Prince ranked 33. Pet friendly. Local food and artisan vendors. Live music kicking off at 2 p.m. with the Columbia Community Drum Circle. Corner of Greene and Harden streets. www.FivePointsColumbia.com
TASTE OF LIVING WATERS FEAST: 2 p.m. Sunday at All About U. All types of food, drinks, desserts and fun. Four different cuisines: southern cooking, jamaican back yard barbeque and seafood. Bring an empty stomach. $10, adults; $6, children. 2229 Decker Blvd. (803) 699-9346, (803) 995-9559.
CMC RHYTHM ON THE RIVER CONCERT SERIES: 2-5 p.m. Sunday at Wyman “Mac” Rish Riverwalk Park & Amphitheater in West Columbia. The 5th annual fall edition of the CMC Steel Rhythm on the River Concert Series resumes. Concerts and admission are free. www.cwcchamber.com/events.html
FREEMAN SUNDAY CONCERT: WOMEN IN MUSIC: 3 p.m. Sunday at USC School of Music Recital Hall. This popular concert series, featuring the university’s renowned music faculty, continues with works of Valerie Coleman and Andrea Clearfield. The program includes music faculty Jennifer Parker-Harley, flute; Joseph Eller, clarinet; Lynn Kompass, piano; Rebecca Schalk Nagel, oboe; Craig Butterfield, double bass; and Daniel Sweaney, viola. $15, adults; $10, seniors, USC faculty and staff; $5, students. Series tickets are $50 adults; $40 seniors, USC faculty and staff. Reserved seating is an additional $100 per series. 813 Assembly St. (803) 777-4280, (803) 576-5763. www.sc.edu/study/colleges_schools/music/concerts_and_events/index.php
“WHEN THE FAT LADY SINGS”: 3 p.m. Sunday at W.J. Keenan High School Auditorium. Gene Washington productions will present this stage play about a woman who struggles to overcome the weights of self-hatred and domestic violence. $20. $15 for seniors, military with valid ID and groups of six or more. 361 Pisgah Church Rd. (803) 786-1051, www.genewashingtonproductions.com
MY FAIR LADY: 3 p.m. Sunday at Town Theatre. Meet Henry Higgins, a brilliant, crotchety, middle-aged bachelor who is England’s leading phoneticist. Higgins, on his endless quest for new dialects of London’s speech, encounters Eliza Doolittle, a cockney gutter sparrow who makes her living selling violets. Eliza comes to Higgins in order to transform herself into a “lidy.” And thus the duel begins. This classic story is being brought back to the Town stage on its ten year anniversary of last being presented. It’s no wonder that everyone – not just Henry – falls in love with “My Fair Lady”! Adults, $25; seniors (65+)/active military/college, $20 and youth (17 and younger), $15. 1012 Sumter St. (803) 799-2510, www.towntheatre.com
“DUCK FOR PRESIDENT”: 3 p.m. Sunday at Columbia Children’s Theatre on the 2nd level of Richland Mall. After last season’s uproarious adaptation of Doreen Cronin’s “Click, Clack, Moo”, CCT will present a new musical adaptation of her next book “Duck for President”. The play picks up the story after our barnyard friends (Duck, Cow, Hen and Pig) have discovered the power of the written word to get the things they need. When they become dissatisfied with their plight on the farm they begin to question the authority of who’s in charge, namely Farmer Brown. So they decide to hold an election to crown their new farmer! Being an ambitious Duck (as politicians often are), he continues his rise from the barnyard all the way to the Presidency! $10 for children 3 through adult. 3400 Forest Dr. (803) 691-4548, www.columbiachildrenstheatre.com
A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM: 3 and 8 p.m. Sunday at Drayton Hall Theatre, USC. “I have had a dream past the wit of man to say what dream it was.” So says the hapless thespian Bottom after enduring his famously ridiculous transformation into a donkey in this timeless tale of magic, mix-ups and mayhem. When four young lovers and a group of roaming actors wander through an enchanted wood, they find themselves entangled by the mischievous whims of a band of powerful fairies with a wicked sense of humor. As they struggle to make sense of the fairies’ otherworldly influence, we, the audience, are reminded just “what fools these mortals be!” $12 for students, $16 for USC faculty/staff, military personnel and seniors (60+) and $18 for the general public. 1214 College St. (803) 777-2551, http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/thea/boxoffice
BEETHOVEN & BROADWAY CONCERT: 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College. The Lake Murray Symphony Orchestra opens their 12th season with hits from Broadway’s ‘West Side Story’ and ‘My Fair Lady’. Also featuring Beethoven’s beautiful and spirited Symphony No. 1. Free. Donations accepted. 7300 College St., Irmo. (803) 400-3540, www.lmso.org
MONDAY, OCTOBER 3
“APP4THAT”: 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday at The South Carolina State Museum. Explore how smartphone applications have changed the way we live in a brand new exhibit. Travel through time and learn how applications (apps) have changed the way we listen to music, how students learn, or how families interact with each other. The exhibit will even take guests on a journey over 100 years through the evolution of film. General admission, $6.95 for children 12 and under, $7.95 for seniors and $8.95 for adults. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
“MADAME MAGAR: TEXTILE ARTIST & MILLINER EXHIBIT: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday at the South Carolina State Museum. Low country artist Leigh Magar’s Palmetto Flag Quilt will be on display at the museum for the first time ever in this new exhibit. Also on display, are handmade hats created by Magar from her time studying and working in New York City and her store Magar Hatworks in Charleston. Magar’s hats have been sold across the globe from South Carolina to Japan. General admission to the museum is $6.95 for children 12 and under, $7.95 for seniors and $8.95 for adults. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
SODA CITY STAND UP OPEN MIC: 8:30 p.m. Monday at New Brookland Tavern. Do people tell you you’re funny? Are you the hit of every house party you attend? Maybe you should try stand-up. $2.50. 122 State St., West Columbia. (803) 791-4413, www.facebook.com/Soda-City-Stand-Up-296932350456711/
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 4
SECOND SHIFT TWOSDAYS: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at The State Museum. Visit the museum after-hours for night sky observing in the Boeing Observatory until 10 p.m. Also, catch “Great Escapes” and “Happy Feet” in the Rev. Dr. Solomon Jackson, Jr. 4D Theatre showing at 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. respectively. Admission: 2 for $10 or $5 per person. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
“MARKED BY THE WATER” RECEPTION: A multi-disciplinary arts project involving more than 50 visual, literary, and performing artists, “Marked by the Water” is the culmination of more than 10 months work and will serve as a commemoration of the first anniversary of the devastating 1000-year flood suffered by Columbia, SC on and around October 4, 2015. The evening’s event will include the opening of a visual art exhibition, curated by Mary Bentz Gilkerson; the launch of a 100 page book of visual and literary art, edited by Cindi Boiter and Ed Madden; a dance installation by the Power Company under the direction of Martha Brim with Amanda Ling, and the premiere of an independent film, “Rising Tide,” by Ron Hagell with Terrance Henderson, Kendrick Marion, and Katrina Blanding, art direction by Eileen Blyth. $30; includes all the above including a first edition copy of the book, “Marked by the Water”. 1644 Main St. (803) 988-0013, info@tappsartscenter.com. http://markedbythewater.bpt.me/
PICKLEBALL: 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Trenholm Park, indoors. Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the country although it is 50 years old. It is a fusion of tennis, badminton and ping pong. Equipment provided. Round-robin style of play each week. Good for all ages, but mostly those 18 to 99 play at this weekly event. Free play and free of charge. 3900 Covenant Rd. (803) 787-0216, richlandcountyrecreation.com/centers/trenholm-park/
SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: 7 p.m. Tuesday at Eastminster Presbyterian Church. Good exercise and fun. Classes are free. 3200 Trenholm Rd. Bill McCullough, instructor, Palmetto Scottish Country Dance Society, (803) 345-0158, billmac85@yahoo.com
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 5
LIVE MUSIC AT ZA’S: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday at Za’s Brick Oven Pizza. Celebrate hump day with wine, a signature pizza, summery salads and live music by Mark Beacham and Friends at Za’s distinctive bar or on the outdoor patio. $4 glasses and $16 bottles of hand-selected wines all night. Sip, relax and listen. 2930 Devine St. (803) 771-7334, www.zasbrickovenpizza.com
COLAJAZZ JAZZ SERIES: 8-11 p.m. Wednesday at Main Street Public House. The ColaJazz Artists Series, presented by Mark Rapp, will feature ColaJazz recording musicians. “We’re rotating through our roster of bandleaders involved in making Columbia a jazz destination,” said Rapp, an internationally known jazz trumpeter. Performing will be Jmichael Peeples, who will perform with his band. There is no cover and no minimum. The Main Street Public House menu features refined casual dishes and pizza made in-house from fresh, seasonal, and, when possible, local ingredients. 1556 Main St. colajazz.com/venue/main-street-public-house, facebook.com/colajazz
A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM: 8 p.m. Wednesday at Drayton Hall Theatre, USC. “I have had a dream past the wit of man to say what dream it was.” So says the hapless thespian Bottom after enduring his famously ridiculous transformation into a donkey in this timeless tale of magic, mix-ups and mayhem. When four young lovers and a group of roaming actors wander through an enchanted wood, they find themselves entangled by the mischievous whims of a band of powerful fairies with a wicked sense of humor. As they struggle to make sense of the fairies’ otherworldly influence, we, the audience, are reminded just “what fools these mortals be!” $12 for students, $16 for USC faculty/staff, military personnel and seniors (60+) and $18 for the general public. 1214 College St. (803) 777-2551, http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/thea/boxoffice
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 6
FIRST THURSDAY ON MAIN: 6-10 p.m. Thursday on Main Street. Businesses and galleries keep their doors open late, offering a mix of specials, events, entertainment and more. Participants include: The Whig, Persona Pizzeria, Uptown, Cantina 76, Columbia Marriott, Columbia Museum of Art, Anastasia & Friends Gallery, Random Records, Drake’s Duck-In, Mast General Store, The Nick, Michael’s Cafe & Catering, Grapes & Gallery, Tapp’s Arts Center, Villa Tronco and Gallery at City Hall. Free and open to the public. www.facebook.com/firstthursdayonmain
TRIVIA AT RIVER RAT: 7-8 p.m. Thursday at River Rat. General trivia with a few brewery questions thrown in for fun. Come early for happy hour, 4-6 p.m. 1231 Shop Rd. (803) 724-5712, www.riverratbrewery.com
RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE *ALL STARS* VIEWING PARTY: 8 p.m. Thursday at The Capital Club. Shows start at 8 p.m. each and every Thursday for the entire season on all screens and sound. Free. 1002 Gervais St. (803) 404-1622, www.capitalclubsc.com
A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM: 8 p.m. Thursday at Drayton Hall Theatre, USC. “I have had a dream past the wit of man to say what dream it was.” So says the hapless thespian Bottom after enduring his famously ridiculous transformation into a donkey in this timeless tale of magic, mix-ups and mayhem. When four young lovers and a group of roaming actors wander through an enchanted wood, they find themselves entangled by the mischievous whims of a band of powerful fairies with a wicked sense of humor. As they struggle to make sense of the fairies’ otherworldly influence, we, the audience, are reminded just “what fools these mortals be!” $12 for students, $16 for USC faculty/staff, military personnel and seniors (60+) and $18 for the general public. 1214 College St. (803) 777-2551, http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/thea/boxoffice
UPCOMING EVENTS
KERSHAW COUNTY LIBRARY ANNUAL BOOK SALE: Noon-8 p.m. October 7 at Kershaw County Library. Don’t miss the FoKCL annual book sale. Old Armory, 1034 W. Dekalb St., Camden. (803) 425-1508, www.kershawcountylibrary.org
GLASS JEWELRY ARTIST SUSAN FORD ROBERTSON TRUNK SHOW: 5-8 p.m. October 7 at Gallery West. The trunk show coincides with the celebration of State Street First Friday Art Crawl for October. Enjoy cool beverages and tasty morsels by Desserts by Noelle. 134 State St., West Columbia. (803) 207-9265, www.gallerywestcolumbia.com
A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM: 8 p.m. October 7 at Drayton Hall Theatre, USC. “I have had a dream past the wit of man to say what dream it was.” So says the hapless thespian Bottom after enduring his famously ridiculous transformation into a donkey in this timeless tale of magic, mix-ups and mayhem. When four young lovers and a group of roaming actors wander through an enchanted wood, they find themselves entangled by the mischievous whims of a band of powerful fairies with a wicked sense of humor. As they struggle to make sense of the fairies’ otherworldly influence, we, the audience, are reminded just “what fools these mortals be!” $12 for students, $16 for USC faculty/staff, military personnel and seniors (60+) and $18 for the general public. 1214 College St. (803) 777-2551, http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/thea/boxoffice
KERSHAW COUNTY LIBRARY ANNUAL BOOK SALE: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. October 8 at Kershaw County Library. Don’t miss the FoKCL annual book sale. Old Armory, 1034 W. Dekalb St., Camden. (803) 425-1508, www.kershawcountylibrary.org
POLITICAL COLLECTING: INDIVIDUALS, ARCHIVES, AND MUSEUMS: 1-3 p.m. October 8 at McKissick Museum. Sit down with Claire Jerry, National Museum of American History, Herb Hartsook, South Carolina Political Collections, and Charles “Bud” Ferillo, South Carolina Collaborative for Racial Reconciliation, as they discuss why individuals and institutions collect political memorabilia. An exhibition tour will follow the discussion. 816 Bull St. (803) 777-7251, http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/mckissickmuseum
A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM: 3 and 8 p.m. October 8 at Drayton Hall Theatre, USC. “I have had a dream past the wit of man to say what dream it was.” So says the hapless thespian Bottom after enduring his famously ridiculous transformation into a donkey in this timeless tale of magic, mix-ups and mayhem. When four young lovers and a group of roaming actors wander through an enchanted wood, they find themselves entangled by the mischievous whims of a band of powerful fairies with a wicked sense of humor. As they struggle to make sense of the fairies’ otherworldly influence, we, the audience, are reminded just “what fools these mortals be!” $12 for students, $16 for USC faculty/staff, military personnel and seniors (60+) and $18 for the general public. 1214 College St. (803) 777-2551, http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/thea/boxoffice
THE SUBVERSIVE ART FESTIVAL EXTRAVAGANZA (S.A.F.E.): 5 p.m. October 8 at Tapp’s Arts Center. The first annual SAFE festival aligns the region’s local activist and art communities for an electrifying evening of socially conscious and politically aware art showcases and performances. SAFE will inaugurate a brand new conversation among activist-organizers and artists. SAFE will reveal through critical discussion, showcase, and performance-art the exisitng links that bind art to activism, and vice-versa. Exploring and highliting in considerable detail where their respected interests overlap, while stimulating philosophical and theoretical discourse on the ways that each medium can be utilized to reinforce and invigorate the other. $5. 1644 Main St. (803) 988-0013, info@tappsartscenter.com. www.tappsartscenter.com/event/the-subversive-art-festival-extravaganza-s-a-f-e/
“GROUNDED” BY GEORGE BRANT: 8 p.m. October 8 at Longstreet Theatre. Guest artist Jennifer Moody Sanchez stars in this one-woman play, which tells the story of an ace fighter pilot whose career is ended early because of an unexpected pregnancy. The play, winner of the 2016 Lucille Lortel Award and the 2012 Smith Prize for Political Theatre, contain material that may not be suitable for younger audiences. Tickets are $5 at the door. 1300 Greene St. (803) 777-2551, http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/thea/longstreet
USC WIND ENSEMBLE: 4 p.m. October 9 Koger Center for the Arts. USC Symphonic Winds performs music that represents both traditional and contemporary genres. The concert program includes the world premiere of Joel Puckett’s “My Eyes are Full of Shadows,” Steven Rouse’s “Blaze” and Viet Cuong’s “Sound and Smoke.” Free.
“GROUNDED” BY GEORGE BRANT: 8 p.m. October 9 at Longstreet Theatre. Guest artist Jennifer Moody Sanchez stars in this one-woman play, which tells the story of an ace fighter pilot whose career is ended early because of an unexpected pregnancy. The play, winner of the 2016 Lucille Lortel Award and the 2012 Smith Prize for Political Theatre, contain material that may not be suitable for younger audiences. Tickets are $5 at the door. 1300 Greene St. (803) 777-2551, http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/thea/longstreet
“GROUNDED” BY GEORGE BRANT: 8 p.m. October 10 at Longstreet Theatre. Guest artist Jennifer Moody Sanchez stars in this one-woman play, which tells the story of an ace fighter pilot whose career is ended early because of an unexpected pregnancy. The play, winner of the 2016 Lucille Lortel Award and the 2012 Smith Prize for Political Theatre, contain material that may not be suitable for younger audiences. Tickets are $5 at the door. 1300 Greene St. (803) 777-2551, http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/thea/longstreet
“GROUNDED” BY GEORGE BRANT: 8 p.m. October 11 at Longstreet Theatre. Guest artist Jennifer Moody Sanchez stars in this one-woman play, which tells the story of an ace fighter pilot whose career is ended early because of an unexpected pregnancy. The play, winner of the 2016 Lucille Lortel Award and the 2012 Smith Prize for Political Theatre, contain material that may not be suitable for younger audiences. Tickets are $5 at the door. 1300 Greene St. (803) 777-2551, http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/thea/longstreet
“GROUNDED” BY GEORGE BRANT: 8 p.m. October 12 at Longstreet Theatre. Guest artist Jennifer Moody Sanchez stars in this one-woman play, which tells the story of an ace fighter pilot whose career is ended early because of an unexpected pregnancy. The play, winner of the 2016 Lucille Lortel Award and the 2012 Smith Prize for Political Theatre, contain material that may not be suitable for younger audiences. Tickets are $5 at the door. 1300 Greene St. (803) 777-2551, http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/thea/longstreet
COLAJAZZ JAZZ SERIES: 8-11 p.m. October 12 at Main Street Public House. The ColaJazz Artists Series, presented by Mark Rapp, will feature ColaJazz recording musicians. “We’re rotating through our roster of bandleaders involved in making Columbia a jazz destination,” said Rapp, an internationally known jazz trumpeter. Performing will be Nick Brewer. Each will perform with his band. There is no cover and no minimum. The Main Street Public House menu features refined casual dishes and pizza made in-house from fresh, seasonal, and, when possible, local ingredients. 1556 Main St. colajazz.com/venue/main-street-public-house, facebook.com/colajazz
