Best of the rest: Events for October 3 and beyond

MONDAY, OCT. 3
“APP4THAT”: 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday at The South Carolina State Museum. Explore how smartphone applications have changed the way we live in a brand new exhibit. Travel through time and learn how applications (apps) have changed the way we listen to music, how students learn, or how families interact with each other. The exhibit will even take guests on a journey over 100 years through the evolution of film. General admission, $6.95 for children 12 and under, $7.95 for seniors and $8.95 for adults. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
“MADAME MAGAR: TEXTILE ARTIST & MILLINER EXHIBIT: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday at the South Carolina State Museum. Low country artist Leigh Magar’s Palmetto Flag Quilt will be on display at the museum for the first time ever in this new exhibit. Also on display, are handmade hats created by Magar from her time studying and working in New York City and her store Magar Hatworks in Charleston. Magar’s hats have been sold across the globe from South Carolina to Japan. General admission to the museum is $6.95 for children 12 and under, $7.95 for seniors and $8.95 for adults. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
SODA CITY STAND UP OPEN MIC: 8:30 p.m. Monday at New Brookland Tavern. Do people tell you you’re funny? Are you the hit of every house party you attend? Maybe you should try stand-up. $2.50. 122 State St., West Columbia. (803) 791-4413, www.facebook.com/Soda-City-Stand-Up-296932350456711/
TUESDAY, OCT. 4
SECOND SHIFT TWOSDAYS: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at The State Museum. Visit the museum after-hours for night sky observing in the Boeing Observatory until 10 p.m. Also, catch “Great Escapes” and “Happy Feet” in the Rev. Dr. Solomon Jackson, Jr. 4D Theatre showing at 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. respectively. Admission: 2 for $10 or $5 per person. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
“MARKED BY THE WATER” RECEPTION: A multi-disciplinary arts project involving more than 50 visual, literary, and performing artists, “Marked by the Water” is the culmination of more than 10 months work and will serve as a commemoration of the first anniversary of the devastating 1000-year flood suffered by Columbia, SC on and around October 4, 2015. The evening’s event will include the opening of a visual art exhibition, curated by Mary Bentz Gilkerson; the launch of a 100 page book of visual and literary art, edited by Cindi Boiter and Ed Madden; a dance installation by the Power Company under the direction of Martha Brim with Amanda Ling, and the premiere of an independent film, “Rising Tide,” by Ron Hagell with Terrance Henderson, Kendrick Marion, and Katrina Blanding, art direction by Eileen Blyth. $30; includes all the above including a first edition copy of the book, “Marked by the Water”. 1644 Main St. (803) 988-0013, info@tappsartscenter.com. http://markedbythewater.bpt.me/
PICKLEBALL: 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Trenholm Park, indoors. Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the country although it is 50 years old. It is a fusion of tennis, badminton and ping pong. Equipment provided. Round-robin style of play each week. Good for all ages, but mostly those 18 to 99 play at this weekly event. Free play and free of charge. 3900 Covenant Rd. (803) 787-0216, richlandcountyrecreation.com/centers/trenholm-park/
SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: 7 p.m. Tuesday at Eastminster Presbyterian Church. Good exercise and fun. Classes are free. 3200 Trenholm Rd. Bill McCullough, instructor, Palmetto Scottish Country Dance Society, (803) 345-0158, billmac85@yahoo.com
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 5
LIVE MUSIC AT ZA’S: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday at Za’s Brick Oven Pizza. Celebrate hump day with wine, a signature pizza, summery salads and live music by Mark Beacham and Friends at Za’s distinctive bar or on the outdoor patio. $4 glasses and $16 bottles of hand-selected wines all night. Sip, relax and listen. 2930 Devine St. (803) 771-7334, www.zasbrickovenpizza.com
COLAJAZZ JAZZ SERIES: 8-11 p.m. Wednesday at Main Street Public House. The ColaJazz Artists Series, presented by Mark Rapp, will feature ColaJazz recording musicians. “We’re rotating through our roster of bandleaders involved in making Columbia a jazz destination,” said Rapp, an internationally known jazz trumpeter. Performing will be Jmichael Peeples, who will perform with his band. There is no cover and no minimum. The Main Street Public House menu features refined casual dishes and pizza made in-house from fresh, seasonal, and, when possible, local ingredients. 1556 Main St. colajazz.com/venue/main-street-public-house, facebook.com/colajazz
A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM: 8 p.m. Wednesday at Drayton Hall Theatre, USC. “I have had a dream past the wit of man to say what dream it was.” So says the hapless thespian Bottom after enduring his famously ridiculous transformation into a donkey in this timeless tale of magic, mix-ups and mayhem. When four young lovers and a group of roaming actors wander through an enchanted wood, they find themselves entangled by the mischievous whims of a band of powerful fairies with a wicked sense of humor. As they struggle to make sense of the fairies’ otherworldly influence, we, the audience, are reminded just “what fools these mortals be!” $12 for students, $16 for USC faculty/staff, military personnel and seniors (60+) and $18 for the general public. 1214 College St. (803) 777-2551, http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/thea/boxoffice
THURSDAY, OCT. 6
FIRST THURSDAY ON MAIN: 6-10 p.m. Thursday on Main Street. Businesses and galleries keep their doors open late, offering a mix of specials, events, entertainment and more. Participants include: The Whig, Persona Pizzeria, Uptown, Cantina 76, Columbia Marriott, Columbia Museum of Art, Anastasia & Friends Gallery, Random Records, Drake’s Duck-In, Mast General Store, The Nick, Michael’s Cafe & Catering, Grapes & Gallery, Tapp’s Arts Center, Villa Tronco and Gallery at City Hall. Free and open to the public. www.facebook.com/firstthursdayonmain
TRIVIA AT RIVER RAT: 7-8 p.m. Thursday at River Rat. General trivia with a few brewery questions thrown in for fun. Come early for happy hour, 4-6 p.m. 1231 Shop Rd. (803) 724-5712, www.riverratbrewery.com
RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE *ALL STARS* VIEWING PARTY: 8 p.m. Thursday at The Capital Club. Shows start at 8 p.m. each and every Thursday for the entire season on all screens and sound. Free. 1002 Gervais St. (803) 404-1622, www.capitalclubsc.com
A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM: 8 p.m. Thursday at Drayton Hall Theatre, USC. “I have had a dream past the wit of man to say what dream it was.” So says the hapless thespian Bottom after enduring his famously ridiculous transformation into a donkey in this timeless tale of magic, mix-ups and mayhem. When four young lovers and a group of roaming actors wander through an enchanted wood, they find themselves entangled by the mischievous whims of a band of powerful fairies with a wicked sense of humor. As they struggle to make sense of the fairies’ otherworldly influence, we, the audience, are reminded just “what fools these mortals be!” $12 for students, $16 for USC faculty/staff, military personnel and seniors (60+) and $18 for the general public. 1214 College St. (803) 777-2551, http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/thea/boxoffice
FRIDAY, OCT. 7
KERSHAW COUNTY LIBRARY ANNUAL BOOK SALE: Noon-8 p.m.Friday at Kershaw County Library. Don’t miss the FoKCL annual book sale. Old Armory, 1034 W. Dekalb St., Camden. (803) 425-1508, www.kershawcountylibrary.org
GLASS JEWELRY ARTIST SUSAN FORD ROBERTSON TRUNK SHOW: 5-8 p.m. Friday at Gallery West. The trunk show coincides with the celebration of State Street First Friday Art Crawl for October. Enjoy cool beverages and tasty morsels by Desserts by Noelle. 134 State St., West Columbia. (803) 207-9265, www.gallerywestcolumbia.com
STATE STREET FIRST FRIDAY ART CRAWL: 5-8 p.m. Friday on State street. The State Street Friday Art Crawl is an established venture put together by the locally owned shop and restaurant owners on State Street and features a revolving lineup of art, music, food, and drink. Gallery West, 134 State St. (803) 207-9265, www.gallerywestcolumbia.com
LIVE MUSIC AT ZA’S: 5-10 p.m. Friday at Za’s on Devine. Kick off your weekend with hand-selected wines, signature pizzas, summery salads and live music at Za’s distinctive bar or on the outdoor patio. 2930 Devine St. (803) 771-7334, www.zasbrickovenpizza.com
OPEN STAGE & BLUEGRASS/ACOUSTIC JAM SESSION: 6 p.m. Friday at Bill’s Music Shop. Open stage and bluegrass/acoustic jam session every Friday night. Doors open at 6 p.m. Open stage from 7:30-9 p.m. and jammin’ from 9 p.m.-midnight. 710 Meeting St. (803) 796-6477, www.billsmusicshop.com
A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM: 8 p.m. Friday at Drayton Hall Theatre, USC. “I have had a dream past the wit of man to say what dream it was.” So says the hapless thespian Bottom after enduring his famously ridiculous transformation into a donkey in this timeless tale of magic, mix-ups and mayhem. When four young lovers and a group of roaming actors wander through an enchanted wood, they find themselves entangled by the mischievous whims of a band of powerful fairies with a wicked sense of humor. As they struggle to make sense of the fairies’ otherworldly influence, we, the audience, are reminded just “what fools these mortals be!” $12 for students, $16 for USC faculty/staff, military personnel and seniors (60+) and $18 for the general public. 1214 College St. (803) 777-2551, http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/thea/boxoffice
HIWIRE TRAMPOLINE PARK: 9 p.m.-midnight Friday at HiWire Trampoline Parks. Flight Night: lights go off; lasers come on. Club/dubstep music. 15 and up only. $10. Irmo, 1019 Broad Stone Road. (803) 732-1900; Northeast, 741 Fashion Drive. (803) 360-7300. info@hiwire.info. For more information and a full schedule of events, http://www.hiwire.info
SATURDAY, OCT. 8
KERSHAW COUNTY LIBRARY ANNUAL BOOK SALE: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at Kershaw County Library. Don’t miss the FoKCL annual book sale. Old Armory, 1034 W. Dekalb St., Camden. (803) 425-1508, www.kershawcountylibrary.org
POLITICAL COLLECTING: INDIVIDUALS, ARCHIVES, AND MUSEUMS: 1-3 p.m. Saturday at McKissick Museum. Sit down with Claire Jerry, National Museum of American History, Herb Hartsook, South Carolina Political Collections, and Charles “Bud” Ferillo, South Carolina Collaborative for Racial Reconciliation, as they discuss why individuals and institutions collect political memorabilia. An exhibition tour will follow the discussion. 816 Bull St. (803) 777-7251, http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/mckissickmuseum
A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM: 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday at Drayton Hall Theatre, USC. “I have had a dream past the wit of man to say what dream it was.” So says the hapless thespian Bottom after enduring his famously ridiculous transformation into a donkey in this timeless tale of magic, mix-ups and mayhem. When four young lovers and a group of roaming actors wander through an enchanted wood, they find themselves entangled by the mischievous whims of a band of powerful fairies with a wicked sense of humor. As they struggle to make sense of the fairies’ otherworldly influence, we, the audience, are reminded just “what fools these mortals be!” $12 for students, $16 for USC faculty/staff, military personnel and seniors (60+) and $18 for the general public. 1214 College St. (803) 777-2551, http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/thea/boxoffice
THE SUBVERSIVE ART FESTIVAL EXTRAVAGANZA (S.A.F.E.): 5 p.m. Saturday at Tapp’s Arts Center. The first annual SAFE festival aligns the region’s local activist and art communities for an electrifying evening of socially conscious and politically aware art showcases and performances. SAFE will inaugurate a brand new conversation among activist-organizers and artists. SAFE will reveal through critical discussion, showcase, and performance-art the exisitng links that bind art to activism, and vice-versa. Exploring and highliting in considerable detail where their respected interests overlap, while stimulating philosophical and theoretical discourse on the ways that each medium can be utilized to reinforce and invigorate the other. $5. 1644 Main St. (803) 988-0013, info@tappsartscenter.com. www.tappsartscenter.com/event/the-subversive-art-festival-extravaganza-s-a-f-e/
“GROUNDED” BY GEORGE BRANT: 8 p.m. Saturday at Longstreet Theatre. Guest artist Jennifer Moody Sanchez stars in this one-woman play, which tells the story of an ace fighter pilot whose career is ended early because of an unexpected pregnancy. The play, winner of the 2016 Lucille Lortel Award and the 2012 Smith Prize for Political Theatre, contain material that may not be suitable for younger audiences. Tickets are $5 at the door. 1300 Greene St. (803) 777-2551, http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/thea/longstreet
SUNDAY, OCT. 9
FREE SUNDAYS AT COLUMBIA MUSEUM OF ART: Noon-5 p.m. Sunday at the Columbia Museum of Art. Visit the CMA and pay no admission! Engage your mind and enrich your spirit at the Columbia Museum of Art. Free days are offered in appreciation of the City of Columbia and Richland County for their investments in the CMA and are sponsored by BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org/visit
USC WIND ENSEMBLE: 4 p.m. Sunday Koger Center for the Arts. USC Symphonic Winds performs music that represents both traditional and contemporary genres. The concert program includes the world premiere of Joel Puckett’s “My Eyes are Full of Shadows,” Steven Rouse’s “Blaze” and Viet Cuong’s “Sound and Smoke.” Free.
“GROUNDED” BY GEORGE BRANT: 8 p.m. Sunday at Longstreet Theatre. Guest artist Jennifer Moody Sanchez stars in this one-woman play, which tells the story of an ace fighter pilot whose career is ended early because of an unexpected pregnancy. The play, winner of the 2016 Lucille Lortel Award and the 2012 Smith Prize for Political Theatre, contain material that may not be suitable for younger audiences. Tickets are $5 at the door. 1300 Greene St. (803) 777-2551, http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/thea/longstreet
UPCOMING EVENTS
“GROUNDED” BY GEORGE BRANT: 8 p.m. October 10 at Longstreet Theatre. Guest artist Jennifer Moody Sanchez stars in this one-woman play, which tells the story of an ace fighter pilot whose career is ended early because of an unexpected pregnancy. The play, winner of the 2016 Lucille Lortel Award and the 2012 Smith Prize for Political Theatre, contain material that may not be suitable for younger audiences. Tickets are $5 at the door. 1300 Greene St. (803) 777-2551, http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/thea/longstreet
“GROUNDED” BY GEORGE BRANT: 8 p.m. October 11 at Longstreet Theatre. Guest artist Jennifer Moody Sanchez stars in this one-woman play, which tells the story of an ace fighter pilot whose career is ended early because of an unexpected pregnancy. The play, winner of the 2016 Lucille Lortel Award and the 2012 Smith Prize for Political Theatre, contain material that may not be suitable for younger audiences. Tickets are $5 at the door. 1300 Greene St. (803) 777-2551, http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/thea/longstreet
“GROUNDED” BY GEORGE BRANT: 8 p.m. October 12 at Longstreet Theatre. Guest artist Jennifer Moody Sanchez stars in this one-woman play, which tells the story of an ace fighter pilot whose career is ended early because of an unexpected pregnancy. The play, winner of the 2016 Lucille Lortel Award and the 2012 Smith Prize for Political Theatre, contain material that may not be suitable for younger audiences. Tickets are $5 at the door. 1300 Greene St. (803) 777-2551, http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/thea/longstreet
COLAJAZZ JAZZ SERIES: 8-11 p.m. October 12 at Main Street Public House. The ColaJazz Artists Series, presented by Mark Rapp, will feature ColaJazz recording musicians. “We’re rotating through our roster of bandleaders involved in making Columbia a jazz destination,” said Rapp, an internationally known jazz trumpeter. Performing will be Nick Brewer. Each will perform with his band. There is no cover and no minimum. The Main Street Public House menu features refined casual dishes and pizza made in-house from fresh, seasonal, and, when possible, local ingredients. 1556 Main St. colajazz.com/venue/main-street-public-house, facebook.com/colajazz
