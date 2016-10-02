Go Columbia

October 2, 2016 10:23 AM

Music Farm throws Oktoberfest party Sunday

COLUMBIA, SC

Music Farm is hosting its first Oktoberfest Sunday, and Craft and Draft is curating the beer.

Enjoy unlimited samples of more than 60 beers, mostly from South Carolina breweries. There also will be a special Oktoberfest menu from Tin Roof.

Shane Pruitt & Friends with Charles Hedgepath, Bill Fletcher and Jim Peterman will play two sets on the Music Farm stage.

The event runs 1:30-6 p.m. Sunday at Music Farm Columbia, 1022 Senate St. Tickets are $60 at the door, ages ages 21 and older only. www.musicfarm.com

Erin Shaw, eshaw@thestate.com

