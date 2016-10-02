Country music, ‘Marked by Water’ and Woofstock top our week’s event picks

TUESDAY, OCT. 4
>>> EXHIBIT
“MARKED BY WATER:” 6 p.m. Tuesday at Tapp’s Arts Center. More than 50 artists have spent more than 10 months working on a project commemorating the first anniversary of the historic and devastating flooding last October. “Marked by the Water” will include the opening Tuesday of a visual art exhibition at Tapp’s Arts Center; the launch of a book of visual and literary art, a dance installation by the Power Company; a staged essay oration; and the premiere of an independent film called “Rising Tide.” “Marked by the Water” was supported by a Connected Communities grant from Central Carolina Community Foundation. A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit the One SC Flood Relief Fund. Opening reception at 7 p.m. is $30 and includes a book; champagne pre-reception with the artists at 6 p.m., $60. See exhibit for free Thursday for First Thursday on Main with artist-led tours, 6-8 p.m. 1644 Main St. http://markedbythewater.bpt.me
>>> RECREATION
WILDLIFE WALK: 5-6 p.m. Tuesday at Riverfront Park. Discover the abundant and diverse wildlife that inhabit the park. Meet in Riverfront Park (north) parking lot, 4122 River Drive. Free. City of Columbia Parks & Recreation Department, (803) 545-3100.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 5
>>> CONCERT
LUKE BRYAN: 6 p.m. Wednesday at Culler Farms. Country star and CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan starts his annual Farm Tour in Gaston. This year the “Crash My Party” singer will be joined by Granger Smith, Chris Janson and the Peach Pickers. A portion of the ticket proceeds aids students from a farming family in the communities the tour plays. $49 in advance, $54 at the gate. 1215 Valley Ridge Road, Gaston. http://www.lukebryan.com/farm-tour.html.
THURSDAY, OCT. 6
>>> NIGHTLIFE
FIRST THURSDAY ON MAIN: 6-10 p.m. Thursday along Main Street. This month’s First Thursday will include some events with an Oktoberfest flavor – like “Whigtoberfest” at The Whig – plus a free concert by USC’s Concert Choir and University Chorus at Main Street United Methodist Church. Many other businesses and organizations will keep their doors open, offering a mix of specials, events, entertainment and more. Free admission. 1200 block to 1700 block of Main Street. www.firstthursdayonmain.com
>>> FESTIVAL
CAROLINA DOWNHOME BLUES FESTIVAL: 5:30 p.m. start Thursday, continuing 11:30 a.m.-midnight Friday and 9 a.m.-midnight Saturday, at various venues in the Camden area. Spend the weekend enjoying one of the best blues festivals around. Big acts are Paul Oscher, former harmonica player for Muddy Waters; blues sax veteran Terry Hanck; guitarist and singer Joe Louis Walker; and Drink Small. Small, a world-renowned blues legend, received the National Heritage Fellowship Award from the National Endowment for the Arts last year. Many others also are on tap. $5 Thursday, $10 per day Friday and Saturday. www.fineartscenter.org/events/2016/10/06/blues2016
FRIDAY, OCT. 7
>>> ON STAGE
PEPPA PIG LIVE: 6 p.m. Friday at The Township. The original production features Peppa, George, and all their friends in an all-singing, all-dancing adventure full of songs, games and muddy puddles. $29.50 - $59.50; ages 1 and under can sit on a lap for free. 1703 Taylor St. www.thetownship.org
“THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW:” 8 p.m. Friday at Trustus Theatre. It’s opening night at Trustus. Re-enter the world of cross-dressing mad scientist Dr. Frank N. Furter when “The Rocky Horror Show” returns to Trustus Theatre. Brad and Janet will be there, and Rocky, too. Be prepared to sing along because audience participation is expected. Costumes are encouraged. Runs through Nov. 5. $25-$35. 520 Lady St. www.trustus.org
SATURDAY, OCT. 8
>>> OUTDOORS
ART ALONG THE TRAIL: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Riverfront Park. Art and the outdoors will converge along the Columbia Canal with Art Along the Trail, showcasing the work of around 20 artists on a nearly half-mile stretch of the north end of Riverfront Park. Artists will show their work and provide interactive art experiences for people walking by. The event is organized by the Columbia Art Center and park rangers with the City of Columbia Parks & Recreation Department. Free. 4122 River Drive.
>>> AT THE MUSEUM
MASCOT MANIA: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at EdVenture Children’s Museum. Some of the Midlands favorite mascot friends will be visiting with museum guests throughout the day for Mascot Mania. Children can join the fun as characters compete in a friendly dance-off. Characters such as PBS’ Jet and Word Girl will be there. Free with membership or regular admission. 211 Gervais St. www.edventure.org
SUNDAY, OCT. 9
>>> HISTORY
SECOND SUNDAY STROLL: ARSENAL HILL: 2 p.m. Sunday in the Arsenal Hill neighborhood area. Spend a Sunday afternoon learning more about capital city neighborhoods. Historic Columbia’s guided walking tour highlights the architecture and history of historic Arsenal Hill neighborhood. Named for the military academy established here in 1842, Arsenal Hill rests within the northwest section of Columbia’s original two-mile-by-two-mile city limits. $8 adults, $5 kids, free for Historic Columbia members. 1800 Lincoln St. www.historiccolumbia.org
>>> FUNDRAISER
WOOFSTOCK 2016: 3-7 p.m. Sunday at Jake’s Bar & Grill. This fundraiser for the Humane Society, in its third year, will include live music, food and lots of fun for your favorite four-legged friend. Center Lane will be the opening act for Jet Lag Jones. There will be a silent auction, raffle, dog costume contest and much more. $10 general admission, $45 VIP. 2112 Devine St. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/woofstock-2016-tickets-27281975122
