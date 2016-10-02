WWE’s best will battle it out in Columbia

WWE’s “SMACKDOWN LIVE” is coming to Columbia this fall.
The Nov. 29 event, set for Colonial Life Arena, will be broadcast to more than 40 countries worldwide.
See “The Lunatic Fringe” Dean Ambrose and “The Viper” Randy Orton face WWE World Champion AJ Styles and Bray Wyatt in a tag team main event. Also scheduled to appear are Intercontinental Champion The Miz with Maryse, Tag Team champions Heath Slater & Rhyno, Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and others.
Tickets start at $18; packages are available. Tickets will be available at ticketmaster.com, in person at the Colonial Life Arena box office, or by phone at (800) 745-3000.
