Luke’s Diner pop-up in Columbia will let you drink coffee like a Gilmore Girl

Columbia is getting a slice of Stars Hollow on Wednesday.
Ahead of the much-anticipated “Gilmore Girls” revival, Netflix is sponsoring the one-day conversion of approximately 250 cafes around the country, as first reported by Eater. The cafes will be set to look like Luke’s Diner – where Lorelai and Rory feed their caffeine addictions – and will serve 250 free cups of coffee.
In Columbia, The Wired Goat Vista will be the location for a Luke’s pop-up. It will be the only one in South Carolina.
“Netflix approached us and asked us if we wanted to participate,” owner Jessamine Stone said. “We have a lot of ‘Gilmore Girls’ fans in here so of course we said yes.”
The show is sending the coffee shop Luke’s-branded aprons, T-shirts and cups, and baristas will be encouraged to wear flannel like the show’s gruff restaurant proprietor, Stone said.
The Wired Goat will stay Luke’s for the whole day, Stone said, but the free coffee is first come, first served until it runs out. The cafe opens at 5:30 a.m.
“Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life” comes to Netflix Nov. 25.
