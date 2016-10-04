Relive the magic of all eight Harry Potter films at Columbia IMAX

Get ready for a movie marathon, because the Regal Sandhill Stadium IMAX in Columbia is showing all eight “Harry Potter” films next week.
Starting Oct. 13, fans can see all of the films in the Harry Potter franchise. The re-releases are timely for those needing a refresher before “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” comes out in November. The movie is a spin-off that takes place in J.K. Rowling’s wizarding universe 70 years before Harry Potter goes to Hogwarts.
Screenings will also include an exclusive sneak peek of “Fantastic Beasts.”
Tickets will be available by means of four separate admission packages: Single Ticket; Day Access (admittance to three or more shows in a single day); Four-Show Access (admittance to four shows any time, any day); and Festival Access (unlimited admittance throughout the event), according to IMAX.
Oct. 13 schedule:
Noon Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone
3:15 p.m. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
6:30 p.m. Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
9:45 p.m. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
Oct. 14 schedule:
Noon Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
3:15 p.m. Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
6:30 p.m. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Pt. 1
9:45 p.m. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Pt. 2
1 a.m. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone
Harry Potter screenings continue through Oct. 20
IF YOU GO
Regal Sandhill Stadium 16 & IMAX
450 Town Center Place. www.imax.com/theatres/regal-sandhill-stadium-16-imax
Comments