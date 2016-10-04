Get ready for some raunchy fun with Trustus’ ‘Rocky Horror Show’

It’s time to do the time warp again.
But before you jump to the left, bring your knees in tight or do the pelvic thrust, there are a few things you need to know about “The Rocky Horror Show,” opening Friday, Oct. 7 at Trustus Theatre.
“Rocky Horror” – the play that premiered in 1973 in London and the movie released in 1975 – invites audience participation like no other show.
“That is a large part of the fun,” said Scott Blanks, director of Trustus’ Rocky Horror. “Veterans will know most of the callbacks. And feel free to come dressed as your favorite character. We would love that!”
“Callbacks” are lines audience members shout during pauses in the dialogue.
Audience members are not allowed to bring their own props, but will be given bags with participation items at the play.
“The bags contain ‘theater-friendly’ props: confetti, newspaper, toilet paper, a lighter, playing cards, and possibly a sample callout sheet,” Blanks said.
For those who have never seen “The Rocky Horror Show,” or if it’s been a few (dozen) years, here is an audience guide for watching and participating:
The plot
It really doesn’t matter. But there actually is one: Brad Majors and Janet Weiss are deeply in love and become affianced. They stumble on a “strange journey” when they find themselves at the castle of Dr. Frank N Furter, a “sweet transvestite from Transsexual, Transylvania” who invites them up to his lab. The doctor unveils his new creation – and chaos ensues.
Dressing up
Some audience members dress up as the show’s characters, some don’t. To dress as Brad, wear slacks, a button-up shirt under a v-neck sweater, a tan jacket and thick black glasses. For Janet, a pink dress with a white cardigan will do. Rocky? A shiny gold Speedo – bonus points if you wear a platinum blonde wig. Riff Raff wears an old black suit or tux. He’s hunchbacked and bald. Magenta has teased hair, pale skin and wears a maid’s uniform. Dr. Frank-N-Furter wears a dark corset, a black Afro wig, pearls, fishnet stockings, and shiny gloves.
Props
Here is when to use the props provided by Trustus:
Newspapers: When Brad and Janet are caught in the storm, Janet covers her head with a newspaper, The Plain Dealer. At this point, you should likewise cover your head.
Lighter: During the “There’s a light” verse of “Over at the Frankenstein Place,” you should turn on the lighter.
Toilet paper: When Dr. Scott enters the lab, Brad cries out “Great Scott!” At this point, you should hurl rolls of toilet paper into the air.
Confetti: At the end of the “Charles Atlas Song” reprise, the Transylvanians throw confetti as Rocky and Frank head toward the bedroom. You, too, should toss the confetti.
Cards: During the song “I’m Going Home,” Frank sings “Cards for sorrow, cards for pain.” At this point you should shower the theater with cards.
Callbacks: There are proper times for the audience to shout out lines during the show. Don’t make up things up as you go along, Blanks said. “That tends to annoy those who actually know the lines. But we want our audiences to have as much fun as they used to watching the movie. We are prepared for that and strongly encourage it.”
Many of the callbacks use curse words and are R-rated in nature.
“If you are easily offended by mature language and themes this probably isn’t the show for you,” Blanks said. “I do not encourage you bring children to this show.”
One callback example:
At the end of the car scene; Janet – “I’m coming with you.”
Audience – “Or without you.”
For a complete “script” go to www.badmovies.org/movies/rockyhorror/audience/rocky_audience.pdf
The Time Warp
Audience members are encouraged to do “The Time Warp” with the performers.
It’s just:
a) JUMP TO THE LEFT, with hands UP.
2. A STEP TO THE RIGHT
3. (With your hands on your HIPS) YOU BRING YOUR KNEES IN TIGHT.
4. (Then) THE PELVIC THRUST (if repeated FIVE times, it nearly drives you insa-a-ane)
5. HIP-SWIVEL (if not driven insa-a-ane by step four)
6. LET’S DO THE TIME WARP AGAIN!
Lezlie Patterson, Special to Go Columbia
If you go
“The Rocky Horror Picture Show”
WHEN: Opens Friday, Oct. 7 at 8 p.m.; runs through Saturday, Nov. 5
WHERE: Trustus Theatre, 520 Lady St.
COST: $35 general admission, $25 students. Prop bags cost $3 apiece or $5 for two.
DETAILS: www.trustus.org
