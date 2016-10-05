Music in the Midlands: Prettier Than Matt, Abbey Road Live

Archer Avenue Studio Showcase
Archer Avenue Studio’s latest batch of recording artists will release some new music and play it live at this showcase at New Brookland Tavern.
Young up-and-comers Alex and Cat will release an EP, as will indie rockers Bellavida. Americana/pop rock duo Prettier Than Matt will release a new single. Shane Williams and Warren Bazemore, the vocal and acoustic duo known as Finnegan Bell, also will perform.
7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6 at New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $6 over 21, $8 under. www.newbrooklandtavern.com
OTHER MUSIC AROUND THE MIDLANDS
Terence Young & Finesse: Smooth jazz guitarist Terence Young headlines Loading Dock Live with his band at The Township. Glass Mansions will open.
5:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6 in the loading dock area behind The Township, 1703 Taylor St. Free. www.thetownship.org
Carnaval: The five-piece indie rock band will be joined by Release the Dog and Pretty Static, the latter of which describes itself on Facebook only as “Post Sincerity” and whose Bandcamp page is currently blank. But take heart, because the band will release its debut EP at this Infinite Room show.
9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6 at Tapp’s Arts Center, 1644 Main St. $6. www.tappsartscenter.com
Abbey Road Live: The Beatles tribute band is playing a special show in honor of John Lennon’s birthday. The legendary singer from Liverpool would be 76 on Sunday, Oct. 9.
9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at Music Farm, 1022 Senate St. $7 students, $12 in advance, $15 day of show. www.musicfarm.com
Got band news? Share it with Erin at eshaw@thestate.com or tweet to @GoCoErin.
