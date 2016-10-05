7 must-do festivals and events for fall in Columbia

As fall firmly entrenches itself, a different set of festivities arrive in the Midlands.
Scary events, chili cook-offs, oysters, the State Fair and hints of the holidays become the focal point of much entertainment.
Get out your calendars – we’ve got a sampling of events you won’t want to miss.
Boo at the Zoo
Kids can be spooked, treated and get freaky in the process at the annual Boo at the Zoo at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden.
Spend a hauntingly fun night with the kids, who can collect goodies on the Trick-or-Treat Trail, be amazed by Moonlight Magic with Ray, enjoy a marshmallow roast, experience Frankenstein’s Foam Zone, ride the Haunted Carousel, embark on a Spooky Safari, ride on the Spooky Spots and Stripes Railroad and go to Mummy’s Eeky Freaky Dance Party.
Of course, aside from the kids, it can make for a nice date night, too, strolling among the twinkling Halloween displays.
6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21-Sunday, Oct. 30 at Riverbanks Zoo, 500 Wildlife Parkway. Advance tickets, $9 for Riverbanks members, $11 for the general public, and free for children younger than 2. Some features are at an additional charge. Tickets are limited and should be purchased in advance. If tickets remain on any night of the event, they will be sold for $13 at the gate. www.riverbanks.org/events/boo-at-the-zoo.shtml
Holy Schnitzel Oktoberfest
Celebrate October with a German flair, at any number of Oktoberfest celebrations.
At the longstanding Holy Schnitzel Oktoberfest at Incarnation Lutheran Church, you’ll find activities for the kids as well as brews and German food. Fill up on brats, sauerkraut and schnitzel; listen to The German Connection Band; and send the kids to Bavarian dance lessons. Proceeds benefit Lutheran Services Carolinas and Harvest Hope Food Bank.
11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14 and Saturday, Oct. 15 and noon-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16 at Incarnation Lutheran Church, 3005 Devine St. No tickets; pay as you go. www.oktoberfestcolumbia.com
S.C. Oyster Festival
The city’s largest outdoor oyster roast features steamed oysters for sale by the bucket brought to you by Pearlz Oyster Bar on the grounds of the Robert Mills House and Hampton-Preston Mansion.
You’ll also find oyster shooters, fried oysters and oyster gumbo for purchase. For non-oyster eaters, there will be other food vendors and ice cold beer for sale.
Take chairs, blankets, oyster knives and an appetite to the 21st annual event, which also includes live music and arts and crafts vendors. There are activities for kids and a wine garden for adults, too.
11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20 at Robert Mills House and Hampton-Preston Mansion, 1615 and 1616 Blanding St. Admission is $5 in advance, $10 at the gate, and free for children 12 and younger. Admission does not include oysters, $10 per bucket from Pearlz. Other vendors will sell oysters prepared in various ways for different prices. http://scoysterfest.com
S.C. State Fair
Corn dogs. Elephant ears. Roller coasters. Ferris wheels. Cute animals. Games. Exhibits. Concerts.
So much fun, all in one place.
The S.C. State Fair runs Wednesday, Oct. 12 through Sunday, Oct. 23. Alabama and Lynyrd Skynyrd are among headliners this year, and there are several new foods (try steak sundaes) and new rides (we like the Freak Out!) to try.
Here’s the good news: You’ve got a little less than a week to buy your discount admission and ride vouchers. And, if you head to the S.C. State Fairgrounds on opening day, gate admission is just $1.
Wednesday, Oct. 12 through Sunday, Oct. 23 at S.C. State Fairgrounds, 1200 Rosewood Drive. Discount prices available now through Tuesday, Oct. 11: admission tickets, $7, and ride vouchers, $25. Regular prices during the fair: admission, $10, and ride vouchers, $40 ($35 on weekends). www.SCStateFair.org
29th annual Chili Cook-Off
The Five Points Association will present one of the neighborhood’s most popular events, the 29th annual Chili Cook Off in Five Points.
Nearly 50 teams are expected to battle it out at the November event, according to the website. Categories include best overall chili, best vegetarian, best Texas style and more. A food truck rodeo, live music and children’s activities also are on tap.
Noon-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 in Five Points. Free admission. www.fivepointscolumbia.com/events/Chili-Cook-Off
Clinton Sease Farm
Those who liked to be scared around Halloween will have any number of attractions to visit, from the Hall of Horrors in Cayce to Deceased Farm in Lexington and Trail of Terror in Gilbert.
And, if you like to get lost, explore the corn maze at Clinton Sease Farm. This year’s maze has a patriotic theme, with highlights of American freedom, from the Declaration of Independence to the challenges of a new millennium.
Going in the evenings can be a bit spookier. Take your own flashlight.
6-11 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturdays and 2-7 p.m. Sundays through Sunday, Nov. 13 at Clinton Sease Farm, 404 Olde Farm Road. $12. www.clintonseasefarm.com
Vista Lights
If you just can’t wait for Christmas, Vista Lights offers one of the earliest ways to get into the spirit of the holiday season with this annual favorite in mid-November.
On this night, businesses in the Vista stay open late, offering complimentary beverages, hors d’oeuvres and shopping discounts. The event, in its its 31st year, also includes the traditional tree-lighting ceremony.
5-10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 in the Vista. Free admission. www.vistalightssc.com
