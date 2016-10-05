Get running with this Columbia fall race guide

Whether you regularly hit the pavement or are considering your first 5K, there are tons of local road races to choose from this fall.
Go long with the Lexington or Famously Hot Pink half marathons. Or try something fun and short, like a 5K through Riverbanks Zoo. Check the listings below, start training and we’ll see you at the finish line(s).
OCTOBER
SC Flood Strong 5K
The race commemorates the anniversary of the historic October flooding. It will benefit flood survivors.
8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. Race starts behind Hand Middle School at Woodrow and Duncan streets. (Same course as Hot Summer Nights 5K.) Race day registration at 7 a.m. Register at www.strictlyrunning.com.
The Destiny Johanna Foundation First 5K
In its first year, this race benefits a foundation that helps mothers in the Midlands and Pee Dee areas of South Carolina cope with the loss of a child.
7:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at Memorial Stadium, 1000 S Holly St. 5k.tdjfoundation.org
Ray Tanner Home Run 12K and 5K
This popular race is put on by University of South Carolina athletic director and former men’s baseball coach Ray Tanner. Both the 12K and 5K start and finish at Carolina Stadium.
Tanner’s foundation is dedicated to the betterment of economically and medically disadvantaged children and their families.
7:45 a.m. 12K start, 8:15 a.m. 5K run and walk start, 8:20 a.m. 1 mile fun run start on Saturday, Oct. 15 at Founders Park, 431 Williams St. www.raytannerhomerun.org
Ultimate Challenge Mud Run
You will get dirty, sweaty and possibly bloody. Crawl through mud, water and under/over/through 36 obstacles in teams of two or four. Time penalties for not completing every obstacle.
Proceeds go to charities such as Operation Enduring Warrior and The Columbia Reserve Support Organization.
8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at Sandy Run. www.ultimatechallengemudrun.org
Famously Hot Pink Half Marathon, 10K and 5K
The half, 10K and 5K are new extensions of the yearly Walk for Life for Palmetto Health Breast Center.
7:15 a.m half marathon start, 7:45 a.m.10K race and 5K race start on Saturday, Oct. 22 at Spirit Communications Park, 1640 Freed St. events.palmettohealthfoundation.org
Go Leo Go 5K
For the third year, the Go Leo Go 5K and 1-mile family walk honors Leo Joseph Bugenske, who was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy at 3 weeks old. The race raises awareness about SMA and proceeds go toward funding research to find a cure.
8:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at Saluda Shoals, 6071 St. Andrews Road, (new east side entrance). www.runhard.org/pages/race-leo.php
YMCA Pumpkin Run 5K
Dress up in your Halloween costume and run for a chance to win a cash award. Includes kids’ fun run.
8:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct 29 at the NorthWest Family YMCA, 1501 Kennerly Road, Irmo columbiaymca.org/pumpkin-run-2016/
Purple Run Against Domestic Violence 5K
In its first year, the Purple 5K Run Against Domestic Violence is a fundraiser for Sistercare and honors the 10th anniversary of the Mayor’s Walk Against Domestic Violence.
8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at Finlay Park, 930 Laurel St. columbiasc.net/headlines/091420160958-purple-5k-run
ZTA Pink Ribbon Run
Zeta Tau Alpha’s sorority philanthropy is the Pink Ribbon Run, a 5K that benefits breast cancer education.
2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 at State House steps. Race ends on the Horseshoe. www.strictlyrunning.com
NOVEMBER
Spring Valley Presbyterian Church Road Race
Run a 5K or 5 miles through rolling hills in the Woodlands subdivision. Proceeds benefit Habitat for Humanity.
8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 at Spring Valley Presbyterian Church, 125 Sparkleberry Lane. www.svpc.org/roadrace
God Cares 5K
God Cares Charities is a non-profit organization focused on faith and community involvement. Its three Our God Cares Thrift Stores are the driving force behind its urban initiatives.
8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 at Finlay Park, 930 Laurel St. www.strictlyrunning.com
South Carolina Run For The Fallen
Includes a 117-mile team run from Charleston to Columbia to honor South Carolina service members who have died since 9/11, and a memorial 5K run through downtown Columbia with flags leading the way. Each mile of the run is dedicated to a fallen South Carolina hero.
3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 at Huger Street and U.S. 378. www.scrunforthefallen.org
Run Hard Lexington Half Marathon and 5K
The races will start and finish at Lexington County Baseball Stadium, home of the Lexington County Blowfish. The half marathon course also will be run in reverse from previous years so runners will run down the U.S. 378 hill.
Half marathon is 7:30 a.m. and 5K is 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. www.lexingtonhalf.com
Riverbanks Run 5k
Riverbanks’ first race, which organizers intend to be an annual event. The run winds through the park’s scenic back roads, crosses the Saluda River and passes some of the most popular exhibits in the zoo. Proceeds support ongoing conservation and education efforts at Riverbanks.
Entry fees include admission into the zoo on race day.
7:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden, 500 Wildlife Parkway. www.riverbanks.org/events
Shandon Turkey Trot
A flat and fast 8K and 4K to pre-emptively burn Thanksgiving calories.
7:30 a.m. Family Fun Run, 7:45 a.m. 8K/4K on Saturday, Nov. 19 at Hand Middle School, 2600 Wheat St. www.strictlyrunning.com/stt/shandon.html
