Where to get the best french fries in Columbia

For Go Columbia’s latest food crawl, we turned our attention to french fries.
In this tour de fries, the staple side dish took center stage. We paid special attention to fries that achieved the balance between a perfectly crunchy exterior and soft, fluffy interior. We also were open-minded about fries with different cuts and toppings.
Here are our deep-fried and salty takeaways.
Best For Sharing
Grill Marks – Fries Three Ways
No need to compromise on your fry choice at Grill Marks. You can have the fries you want, and so can whomever you’re with. That’s because instead of one basket, Grill Marks lets you order a combo of three mini baskets, with options like skinny fries; fat fries; sweet potato fries; blue and pimento cheese fries (our pick) and white truffle Parmesan fries.
Best Plain Fries
The Whig – Plain fry basket
Perfectly cooked and good enough to eat without ketchup. Our theory is that it’s so dark in The Whig that your taste sensors have to work extra hard in the absence of sight. That, or the fry man just knows what he’s doing.
Most Talked About
Pawley’s Front Porch – Sweet potato fries
Pawley’s sweet potato fries get a lot of hype, and for good reason. It’s hard to compete with the restaurant’s burgers, though, so they remain left of center plate.
Strangest Toppings
Takosushi – Green Chili Cheese Fries
If french fries at a fusion Japanese/Mexican restaurant sound strange, you are not alone.
The green chili cheese fries come with queso, chilis and beans. Now, beans go with a lot of things, but fries are not one of them. And reserve the tasty queso for nachos.
Best Cheese Fries
Rockaway – Pimento cheese fries
The crinkle fries on their own might not be a winner, but pimento cheese cures all ills. And Rockaway’s pimento cheese is delicious.
Most Likely To Be Dessert In Disguise
Thirsty Fellow – Sweet potato fries
Some people like their sweet potatoes extra sweet. Thirsty Fellow is the place for those people. Topped with sugar and served with a sweet cream sauce.
Biggest Calorie Bomb
J Peters Grill & Bar - Smothered potato skins
You might hate yourself after eating these thick-cut potato halves smothered in three cheeses and bacon, but hey, it’s a good day to die! These fries are really a bacon entree with a french fry topping. Fantastic.
Most Likely to Change Your Life
Goat’s – Poutine
We can thank the Canadians for this fried potato dish topped with gravy and cheese, and we can thank Goat’s for making it just right. Deliciously savory, cheesy and seriously rich. Dig in with a fork, and keep the forkfuls coming.
Best Fries for the Person Who Asks for Everything on the Side
Mack’s Cash Grocery – Chili fries
Mack’s has graciously started doling out chili fries with the chili in a separate container. Pour as little or as much as you want. Especially helpful for takeout orders sans mess.
Best Sweet Potato Fries
Carolina Ale House
The sriracha-seasoned, waffle-cut fries served with chipotle ranch dressing are tangy and hot, but not tongue-scorching. Added bonus of being waffle-cut. A winner!
Best Chili Cheese Fries
The Kingsman
You get a huge platter of delicious, classic fries, topped with homemade chili, cheddar cheese sauce and jalapeños. It’s an entire meal disguised as an appetizer.
Best Fries With A Twist
Jake’s Bar & Grill - Pizza fries
Two words: Pizza. Fries. This genius, cheesy duet is impossible not to like. You get the zest of the Italian herbs and the slight kick from the pepperoni in one savory fry combo.
Where We Went
The Kingsman, 936 Axtell Drive, Cayce. (803) 796-8622, www.thekingsmanrestaurant.com
Jake’s Bar & Grill, 2112 Devine St. (803) 708-4788, jakesofcolumbia.com
Carolina Ale House, 708 Lady St. (803) 227-7150, www.carolinaalehouse.com
Mack’s Grocery, 1809 Laurel St. (803) 779-9858, www.facebook.com/macksonlaurel
Goat’s, 2017 Devine St. (803) 708-4495, www.facebook.com/Goats2
J Peters Grill & Bar, 2005 N Beltline Blvd. (803) 738-3760, jpetersgrill.com
Thirsty Fellow, 621 Gadsden St. (803) 799-1311, www.thirstyfellow.com
Rockaway Athletic Club, 2719 Rosewood Drive. (803) 256-1075, www.facebook.com/Rockawayathleticclub
The Whig, 1200 Main St. (803) 931-8852, www.thewhig.org
Pawley’s Front Porch, 827 Harden St. (803) 771-8001, pawleysfrontporch.com
Takosushi, 1115 Assembly St. (803) 771-7131, www.tako-sushi.com
Grill Marks, 711 Gervais St. (803) 661-8932, www.grillmarks.com/
