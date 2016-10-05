Things to do Thursday in Columbia: Movie openings, concerts, Main Street nightlife

MOVIES OPENING THIS WEEKEND IN COLUMBIA
“THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN” (R): Emily Blunt is the woman fascinated by the happy couple who live in a house her train passes every day. Then she sees something awful happen. Tate Taylor (“The Help”) directs this adaptation of Paula Hawkins’ mammoth best-seller.
“THE BIRTH OF A NATION” (R): Nate Parker directs and stars in this Sundance Film Festival award-winning drama about the life of Nat Turner, who led a slave rebellion in August 1831.
“MIDDLE SCHOOL: THE WORST YEARS OF MY LIFE” (PG): Two teenagers declare war on their principal by deciding to break all of the school’s existing rules of behavior.
Miami Herald
MORE TO DO ON THURSDAY, OCT. 6
>>> NIGHTLIFE
FIRST THURSDAY ON MAIN: 6-10 p.m. Thursday along Main Street. This month’s First Thursday will include some events with an Oktoberfest flavor – like “Whigtoberfest” at The Whig – plus a free concert by USC’s Concert Choir and University Chorus at Main Street United Methodist Church. Many other businesses and organizations will keep their doors open, offering a mix of specials, events, entertainment and more. Free admission. 1200 block to 1700 block of Main Street. www.firstthursdayonmain.com
RELATED: Concerts in Columbia, Thursday through Sunday
>>> FESTIVAL
CAROLINA DOWNHOME BLUES FESTIVAL: 5:30 p.m. start Thursday, continuing 11:30 a.m.-midnight Friday and 9 a.m.-midnight Saturday, at various venues in the Camden area. Spend the weekend enjoying one of the best blues festivals around. Big acts are Paul Oscher, former harmonica player for Muddy Waters; blues sax veteran Terry Hanck; guitarist and singer Joe Louis Walker; and Drink Small. Small, a world-renowned blues legend, received the National Heritage Fellowship Award from the National Endowment for the Arts last year. Many others also are on tap. $5 Thursday, $10 per day Friday and Saturday. www.fineartscenter.org/events/2016/10/06/blues2016
RELATED: Bring your dog for some fun Sunday at Woofstock in Columbia
>>> ATHLETES
MEET GEORGE ROGERS: 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Newk’s Eatery. Former USC football great and Heisman Trophy winner George Rogers will be signing autographs and posing for photographs with fans, and his trophy. Rogers would like to thank the community for their support of the George Rogers Foundation, which provides financial assistance to students in the Carolinas and supports community-based youth development. The foundation has paid out $40,000 in scholarships for students in 2016. 707 Gervais St.
RELATED: Where to find the best french fries in Columbia
>>> MUSIC
TERENCE YOUNG & FINESSE: 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday in the loading dock area behind The Township. Smooth jazz guitarist Terence Young headlines Loading Dock Live with his band at The Township. Glass Mansions will open. Free. 1703 Taylor St. www.thetownship.org
Comments