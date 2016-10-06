Looking for a fun Friday in Columbia? We’ve got you covered

FRIDAY, OCT. 7
>>> ON STAGE
“THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW:” 8 p.m. Friday at Trustus Theatre. It’s opening night at Trustus. Re-enter the world of cross-dressing mad scientist Dr. Frank N. Furter when “The Rocky Horror Show” returns to Trustus Theatre. Brad and Janet will be there, and Rocky, too. Be prepared to sing along because audience participation is expected. Costumes are encouraged. Runs through Nov. 5. $25-$35. 520 Lady St. www.trustus.org
>>> MUSIC
PICKIN’ WITH THE PROS: 7:30 p.m.-midnight Friday at Bill’s Pickin’ Parlor. Banjo stylist Mark Johnson originated Clawgrass. He is a gifted songwriter as well as teacher who has performed and recorded with many other professional bluegrass artists. He is a featured guest at Bill’s Pickin’ Parlor, performing with master mandolinist Emory Lester. After the performance, they will stay and pick with everyone. $10 general admission, $8 SCBTMA members. 710 Meeting St., West Columbia. www.billsmusicshop.com
CAROLINA DOWNHOME BLUES FESTIVAL: 11:30 a.m.-midnight Friday at various venues around the Camden area. Spend the weekend enjoying one of the best blues festivals around. Big acts are Paul Oscher, former harmonica player for Muddy Waters; blues sax veteran Terry Hanck; guitarist and singer Joe Louis Walker; and Drink Small. Small, a world-renowned blues legend, received the National Heritage Fellowship Award from the National Endowment for the Arts last year. Many others also are on tap. $10. www.fineartscenter.org/events/2016/10/06/blues2016
>>> AT THE MUSEUM
SPECIAL FOR FAMILIES: The Columbia Museum of Art, SC State Museum and EdVenture are among organizations offering specials and activities for kids out of school and families displaced by the storm. Check them out by clicking here.
>>> MOVIES
“THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN” (R): Emily Blunt is the woman fascinated by the happy couple who live in a house her train passes every day. Then she sees something awful happen. Tate Taylor (“The Help”) directs this adaptation of Paula Hawkins’ mammoth best-seller.
“THE BIRTH OF A NATION” (R): Nate Parker directs and stars in this Sundance Film Festival award-winning drama about the life of Nat Turner, who led a slave rebellion in August 1831.
“MIDDLE SCHOOL: THE WORST YEARS OF MY LIFE” (PG): Two teenagers declare war on their principal by deciding to break all of the school’s existing rules of behavior.
Miami Herald
Comments