Need to entertain the kids? ‘Peppa Pig Live!’ comes to Township Friday

Known for their intelligence, pigs have made their way into books, movies and television shows for decades. Literary pigs include Wilbur from “Charlotte’s Web;” Napoleon, Snowball, Old Major and Squealer from “Animal Farm;” and, of course, Piglet from “Winnie the Pooh.” More recently, there’s Babe, who had her own movie series, and the most glamourous pig of all, Miss Piggy.
Pink, perky and properly British, Peppa Pig will make her debut Friday in Columbia at The Township in “Peppa Pig Live! Big Splash.”
Based on the award-winning British cartoon series, Peppa is best-known for her cadre of animal friends (and her younger brother George) who snort, squeal, whinny and giggle their way through life’s adventures.
In “Peppa Pig Live!,” Peppa and her friends need to act quickly to fix a leaky nursery roof. As they set up a fete to raise the money for the repairs, they lean on audience members to make sure everything goes smoothly.
Peppa, George, Mummy and Daddy Pig, Danny Dog, Pedro Pony and Suzy Sheep all appear in this interactive theatrical performance filled with singing, dancing, fun games and, of course, muddy puddles. “Peppa Pig Live! Big Splash” features true-to-life puppets and a live cast.
The show starts at 6 p.m.; tickets are $29.50-$59.50.
For details and tickets, visit www.township.org
