Best of the rest: Events for October 7 and beyond

FRIDAY, OCT. 7
FALL FESTIVAL AT THE LOURIE CENTER: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday at The Lourie Center. This annual festival is a fun and informative senior wellness expo featuring local senior service representatives, health screenings, flu shots, a chili luncheon and an assortment of entertainment and activities. The event is free and open to the public. The Center’s shuttle bus will provide free transportation to the Center from Christopher Towers, Finley House, and Marion Street Apartments residences. 1650 Park Circle. (803) 779-1971, www.louriecentersc.com
KERSHAW COUNTY LIBRARY ANNUAL BOOK SALE: Noon-8 p.m. Friday at Kershaw County Library. Don’t miss the FoKCL annual book sale. Old Armory, 1034 W. Dekalb St., Camden. (803) 425-1508, www.kershawcountylibrary.org
GLASS JEWELRY ARTIST SUSAN FORD ROBERTSON TRUNK SHOW: 5-8 p.m. Friday at Gallery West. The trunk show coincides with the celebration of State Street First Friday Art Crawl for October. Enjoy cool beverages and tasty morsels by Desserts by Noelle. 134 State St., West Columbia. (803) 207-9265, www.gallerywestcolumbia.com
STATE STREET FIRST FRIDAY ART CRAWL: 5-8 p.m. Friday on State street. The State Street Friday Art Crawl is an established venture put together by the locally owned shop and restaurant owners on State Street and features a revolving lineup of art, music, food, and drink. Gallery West, 134 State St. (803) 207-9265, www.gallerywestcolumbia.com
LIVE MUSIC AT ZA’S: 5-10 p.m. Friday at Za’s on Devine. Kick off your weekend with hand-selected wines, signature pizzas, summery salads and live music at Za’s distinctive bar or on the outdoor patio. 2930 Devine St. (803) 771-7334, www.zasbrickovenpizza.com
OPEN STAGE & BLUEGRASS/ACOUSTIC JAM SESSION: 6 p.m. Friday at Bill’s Music Shop. Open stage and bluegrass/acoustic jam session every Friday night. Doors open at 6 p.m. Open stage from 7:30-9 p.m. and jammin’ from 9 p.m.-midnight. 710 Meeting St. (803) 796-6477, www.billsmusicshop.com
AFRICAN DANCE AND DRUM EXTRAVAGANZA: 7-9 p.m. Friday at The Lourie Center. This event was created by Tremontenia Morgan (Queen T) of Gye Nyame Ensemble to highlight the spiritual journey of Africa through song, dance, and story. For the African Dance and Drum Extravaganza, Queen T has assembled an incredible roster of local and regional dancers, drummers, and storyteller talent. Doors open at 6 p.m. Beer/wine cash bar available. Artist’s reception after performance. $10 in advance, $15 at the door; $5 for children under age12. 1650 Park Circle. (803) 779-1971, www.louriecentersc.com
BIG: THE MUSICAL: 7:30 p.m. Friday at On Stage Performance Center. The classic 1987 motion picture starring Tom Hanks comes to the stage as this fantasy bursts onto the stage in the unforgettable theatrical experience. Big is a perfect show for audiences of all ages! Josh Baskin is sick of being an awkward kid. At a carnival, he makes a wish to the Zoltar machine to become “big”. To his shock, his wish is granted. After an understandably awkward beginning, Josh is forced to do “adult” things like getting a job and a girlfriend. In the end he discovers there’s much more to being an adult than he’s bargained for, and learns we must all grow up at our own pace, in our own time. Adult, $19; senior, student and military, $17; youth (under 12), $15. Group rates of 10 or more, $15 (call box office). 680 Cherokee Lane, West Columbia. (803) 351 - 6751, https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=4&p=24
A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM: 8 p.m. Friday at Drayton Hall Theatre, USC. “I have had a dream past the wit of man to say what dream it was.” So says the hapless thespian Bottom after enduring his famously ridiculous transformation into a donkey in this timeless tale of magic, mix-ups and mayhem. When four young lovers and a group of roaming actors wander through an enchanted wood, they find themselves entangled by the mischievous whims of a band of powerful fairies with a wicked sense of humor. As they struggle to make sense of the fairies’ otherworldly influence, we, the audience, are reminded just “what fools these mortals be!” $12 for students, $16 for USC faculty/staff, military personnel and seniors (60+) and $18 for the general public. 1214 College St. (803) 777-2551, http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/thea/boxoffice
HIWIRE TRAMPOLINE PARK: 9 p.m.-midnight Friday at HiWire Trampoline Parks. Flight Night: lights go off; lasers come on. Club/dubstep music. 15 and up only. $10. Irmo, 1019 Broad Stone Road. (803) 732-1900; Northeast, 741 Fashion Drive. (803) 360-7300. info@hiwire.info. For more information and a full schedule of events, http://www.hiwire.info
SATURDAY, OCT. 8
SC AUTISM SOCIETY ANNUAL CONFERENCE: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Medallion Conference Center. The South Carolina Autism Society is proud to announce their annual conference, featuring John Elder Robison as the keynote speaker. Robison grew up with Asperger’s Syndrome, and was undiagnosed until the age of 40. A leading voice on autism, he implores audiences to find strengths where others see weaknesses. Robison’s books “Look Me in the Eye, Be Different,” and “Raising Cubby” are the most widely read accounts of life with Asperger’s in the world. His newest book — “Switched On: A Memoir of Brain Change and Emotional Awakening” — was published in March 2016. $50 per person, which includes lunch. 7309 Garners Ferry Rd. (803) 750-6988, scas@scautism.org. http://scautism.org/2016-annual-conference/
ART ALONG THE TRAIL: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Riverfront Park. The Columbia Art Center and park rangers with the City of Columbia Parks & Recreation Department have partnered to offer an interactive visual and performing arts experience for guests. The free event will feature local artists who will be staged at the north end of Riverfront Park to provide interactive experiences for guests in a variety of mediums. Both children and adults will be able to create their own art using many elements of nature. 4122 River Dr. Brenda Oliver, (803) 545-3093, bloliver@columbiasc.net.
KERSHAW COUNTY LIBRARY ANNUAL BOOK SALE: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at Kershaw County Library. Don’t miss the FoKCL annual book sale. Old Armory, 1034 W. Dekalb St., Camden. (803) 425-1508, www.kershawcountylibrary.org
2016 NEWBERRY HARVEST FESTIVAL: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at Enoree River Winery. Overlooking the lush vineyard — located 30 minutes northwest of Columbia — the 2016 festival will feature refreshing wines from four South Carolina vineyards paired with an afternoon of delicious food, live music and arts and craft exhibits. Joining host Enoree River Winery are returning guests, Proverbs 31 Winery, Cityscape Winery and Mercer House Estate Winery. Festival favorites, such as the seasonal Cranberry Wine, will also be available for purchase by the glass and bottle. Guests will enjoy a tasting of 10 delectable wines poured in a souvenir glass with their $15 admission. Parking is free. No coolers or personal cups are allowed. Soft drinks and water will be sold. All attendees over 21 must present a picture ID and wear the wristband provided. Guests under 21 are $5 each, and kids under 5 get in free. 1650 Dusty Rd., Newberry. (803) 276-2855, www.enoreeriverwinery.com
CELEBRITY BASKETBALL FUNDRAISER FOR YOUTH KNOWLEDGE CENTER DEVELOPMENT: Noon-5 p.m. Saturday at Camden High School Gym. The Dark Blue Foundation announces its inaugural celebrity basketball fundraiser as part of a larger initiative to raise funds for the development of a youth knowledge center in Camden, SC. Hosted by Comedian Patrick “Putt Putt’ Steward, the afternoon will begin with top R&B singer Ray Diamonds for the National Anthem and a half-time performance by South Carolina’s very own K.C. MIA. In addition to grand performances, the celebrity fundraising game will include a half-time dance contest giving the community a chance to root for the winner and a chance for participants to win major bragging rights. Join the Dark Blue Foundation for an afternoon of sidesplitting laughs, interactive activities and an opportunity to support a great community cause. Advance ticket, $15; door, $20; students, $12; children 10 and under, free. 1022 Ehrenclou Dr., Camden. Malik Ali, (704) 277-0524, www.eventbrite.com
A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM: 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday at Drayton Hall Theatre, USC. “I have had a dream past the wit of man to say what dream it was.” So says the hapless thespian Bottom after enduring his famously ridiculous transformation into a donkey in this timeless tale of magic, mix-ups and mayhem. When four young lovers and a group of roaming actors wander through an enchanted wood, they find themselves entangled by the mischievous whims of a band of powerful fairies with a wicked sense of humor. As they struggle to make sense of the fairies’ otherworldly influence, we, the audience, are reminded just “what fools these mortals be!” $12 for students, $16 for USC faculty/staff, military personnel and seniors (60+) and $18 for the general public. 1214 College St. (803) 777-2551, http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/thea/boxoffice
THE SUBVERSIVE ART FESTIVAL EXTRAVAGANZA (S.A.F.E.): 5 p.m. Saturday at Tapp’s Arts Center. The first annual SAFE festival aligns the region’s local activist and art communities for an electrifying evening of socially conscious and politically aware art showcases and performances. SAFE will inaugurate a brand new conversation among activist-organizers and artists. SAFE will reveal through critical discussion, showcase, and performance-art the exisitng links that bind art to activism, and vice-versa. Exploring and highliting in considerable detail where their respected interests overlap, while stimulating philosophical and theoretical discourse on the ways that each medium can be utilized to reinforce and invigorate the other. $5. 1644 Main St. (803) 988-0013, info@tappsartscenter.com. www.tappsartscenter.com/event/the-subversive-art-festival-extravaganza-s-a-f-e/
INTERNATIONAL OBSERVE THE MOON NIGHT: 5-10 p.m. Saturday at the State Museum. Celebrate International Observe the Moon Night with people all over the world. Guests will get to observe the moon in the observatory, see “Catching a Comet”, a special live Planetarium show, at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., hands-on astronomy activities including a rocket launch in the planetarium lobby and a special telescope demonstration. Museum general admission is $5 for the general public and free for museum members on this night. Most activities are free with museum general admission, however the planetarium show is an extra $5 per person. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
BIG: THE MUSICAL: 7:30 p.m. Saturday at On Stage Performance Center. The classic 1987 motion picture starring Tom Hanks comes to the stage as this fantasy bursts onto the stage in the unforgettable theatrical experience. Big is a perfect show for audiences of all ages! Josh Baskin is sick of being an awkward kid. At a carnival, he makes a wish to the Zoltar machine to become “big”. To his shock, his wish is granted. After an understandably awkward beginning, Josh is forced to do “adult” things like getting a job and a girlfriend. In the end he discovers there’s much more to being an adult than he’s bargained for, and learns we must all grow up at our own pace, in our own time. Adult, $19; senior, student and military, $17; youth (under 12), $15. Group rates of 10 or more, $15 (call box office). 680 Cherokee Lane, West Columbia. (803) 351 - 6751, https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=4&p=24
“GROUNDED” BY GEORGE BRANT: 8 p.m. Saturday at Longstreet Theatre. Guest artist Jennifer Moody Sanchez stars in this one-woman play, which tells the story of an ace fighter pilot whose career is ended early because of an unexpected pregnancy. The play, winner of the 2016 Lucille Lortel Award and the 2012 Smith Prize for Political Theatre, contain material that may not be suitable for younger audiences. Tickets are $5 at the door. 1300 Greene St. (803) 777-2551, http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/thea/longstreet
SUNDAY, OCT. 9
FREE SUNDAYS AT COLUMBIA MUSEUM OF ART: Noon-5 p.m. Sunday at the Columbia Museum of Art. Visit the CMA and pay no admission! Engage your mind and enrich your spirit at the Columbia Museum of Art. Free days are offered in appreciation of the City of Columbia and Richland County for their investments in the CMA and are sponsored by BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org/visit
BIG: THE MUSICAL: 2:30 p.m. Sunday at On Stage Performance Center. The classic 1987 motion picture starring Tom Hanks comes to the stage as this fantasy bursts onto the stage in the unforgettable theatrical experience. Big is a perfect show for audiences of all ages! Josh Baskin is sick of being an awkward kid. At a carnival, he makes a wish to the Zoltar machine to become “big”. To his shock, his wish is granted. After an understandably awkward beginning, Josh is forced to do “adult” things like getting a job and a girlfriend. In the end he discovers there’s much more to being an adult than he’s bargained for, and learns we must all grow up at our own pace, in our own time. Adult, $19; senior, student and military, $17; youth (under 12), $15. Group rates of 10 or more, $15 (call box office). 680 Cherokee Lane, West Columbia. (803) 351 - 6751, https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?actions=4&p=24
USC WIND ENSEMBLE: 4 p.m. Sunday Koger Center for the Arts. USC Symphonic Winds performs music that represents both traditional and contemporary genres. The concert program includes the world premiere of Joel Puckett’s “My Eyes are Full of Shadows,” Steven Rouse’s “Blaze” and Viet Cuong’s “Sound and Smoke.” Free.
“GROUNDED” BY GEORGE BRANT: 8 p.m. Sunday at Longstreet Theatre. Guest artist Jennifer Moody Sanchez stars in this one-woman play, which tells the story of an ace fighter pilot whose career is ended early because of an unexpected pregnancy. The play, winner of the 2016 Lucille Lortel Award and the 2012 Smith Prize for Political Theatre, contain material that may not be suitable for younger audiences. Tickets are $5 at the door. 1300 Greene St. (803) 777-2551, http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/thea/longstreet
MONDAY, OCT. 10
“APP4THAT”: 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday at The South Carolina State Museum. Explore how smartphone applications have changed the way we live in a brand new exhibit. Travel through time and learn how applications (apps) have changed the way we listen to music, how students learn, or how families interact with each other. The exhibit will even take guests on a journey over 100 years through the evolution of film. General admission, $6.95 for children 12 and under, $7.95 for seniors and $8.95 for adults. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
“MADAME MAGAR: TEXTILE ARTIST & MILLINER EXHIBIT: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday at the South Carolina State Museum. Low country artist Leigh Magar’s Palmetto Flag Quilt will be on display at the museum for the first time ever in this new exhibit. Also on display, are handmade hats created by Magar from her time studying and working in New York City and her store Magar Hatworks in Charleston. Magar’s hats have been sold across the globe from South Carolina to Japan. General admission to the museum is $6.95 for children 12 and under, $7.95 for seniors and $8.95 for adults. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
“GROUNDED” BY GEORGE BRANT: 8 p.m. Monday at Longstreet Theatre. Guest artist Jennifer Moody Sanchez stars in this one-woman play, which tells the story of an ace fighter pilot whose career is ended early because of an unexpected pregnancy. The play, winner of the 2016 Lucille Lortel Award and the 2012 Smith Prize for Political Theatre, contain material that may not be suitable for younger audiences. Tickets are $5 at the door. 1300 Greene St. (803) 777-2551, http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/thea/longstreet
SODA CITY STAND UP OPEN MIC: 8:30 p.m. Monday at New Brookland Tavern. Do people tell you you’re funny? Are you the hit of every house party you attend? Maybe you should try stand-up. $2.50. 122 State St., West Columbia. (803) 791-4413, www.facebook.com/Soda-City-Stand-Up-296932350456711/
TUESDAY, OCT. 11
SECOND SHIFT TWOSDAYS: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at The State Museum. Guests are invited to “The Wizard of Oz” 4-D experience, Spooky Live Sky Tour in the BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina Planetarium and HalloScream Laser Lights in the BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina Planetarium. Museum Ghost Tours, are every Tuesday night in October, free with membership or general admission. Night Sky Observing, weather permitting. Admission: 2 for $10 or $5 per person. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
PICKLEBALL: 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Trenholm Park, indoors. Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the country although it is 50 years old. It is a fusion of tennis, badminton and ping pong. Equipment provided. Round-robin style of play each week. Good for all ages, but mostly those 18 to 99 play at this weekly event. Free play and free of charge. 3900 Covenant Rd. (803) 787-0216, richlandcountyrecreation.com/centers/trenholm-park/
SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: 7 p.m. Tuesday at Eastminster Presbyterian Church. Good exercise and fun. Classes are free. 3200 Trenholm Rd. Bill McCullough, instructor, Palmetto Scottish Country Dance Society, (803) 345-0158, billmac85@yahoo.com
“GROUNDED” BY GEORGE BRANT: 8 p.m. Tuesday at Longstreet Theatre. Guest artist Jennifer Moody Sanchez stars in this one-woman play, which tells the story of an ace fighter pilot whose career is ended early because of an unexpected pregnancy. The play, winner of the 2016 Lucille Lortel Award and the 2012 Smith Prize for Political Theatre, contain material that may not be suitable for younger audiences. Tickets are $5 at the door. 1300 Greene St. (803) 777-2551, http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/thea/longstreet
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 12
LIVE MUSIC AT ZA’S: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday at Za’s Brick Oven Pizza. Celebrate hump day with wine, a signature pizza, summery salads and live music by Mark Beacham and Friends at Za’s distinctive bar or on the outdoor patio. $4 glasses and $16 bottles of hand-selected wines all night. Sip, relax and listen. 2930 Devine St. (803) 771-7334, www.zasbrickovenpizza.com
“GROUNDED” BY GEORGE BRANT: 8 p.m. Wednesday at Longstreet Theatre. Guest artist Jennifer Moody Sanchez stars in this one-woman play, which tells the story of an ace fighter pilot whose career is ended early because of an unexpected pregnancy. The play, winner of the 2016 Lucille Lortel Award and the 2012 Smith Prize for Political Theatre, contain material that may not be suitable for younger audiences. Tickets are $5 at the door. 1300 Greene St. (803) 777-2551, http://artsandsciences.sc.edu/thea/longstreet
COLAJAZZ JAZZ SERIES: 8-11 p.m. Wednesday at Main Street Public House. The ColaJazz Artists Series, presented by Mark Rapp, will feature ColaJazz recording musicians. “We’re rotating through our roster of bandleaders involved in making Columbia a jazz destination,” said Rapp, an internationally known jazz trumpeter. Performing will be Nick Brewer. Each will perform with his band. There is no cover and no minimum. The Main Street Public House menu features refined casual dishes and pizza made in-house from fresh, seasonal, and, when possible, local ingredients. 1556 Main St. colajazz.com/venue/main-street-public-house, facebook.com/colajazz
THURSDAY, OCT. 13
SERVE. RALLY. POUR. YOUNG PROFESSIONALS TENNIS LEAGUE: 6-8 p.m. Thursday at St. Andrews Park. Join USTA South Carolina and young professionals for a fun, laid-back tennis league. Players of all skill levels are welcome, from true beginner to longtime players. $25 for USTA Members, $50 for Non-Members. 920 Beatty Rd. Abby Galbreath, USTA South Carolina, (803) 781-2574, galbreath@sctennis.com. www.southcarolina.usta.com/adult_seniors/serve_rally_pour
TRIVIA AT RIVER RAT: 7-8 p.m. Thursday at River Rat. General trivia with a few brewery questions thrown in for fun. Come early for happy hour, 4-6 p.m. 1231 Shop Rd. (803) 724-5712, www.riverratbrewery.com
RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE *ALL STARS* VIEWING PARTY: 8 p.m. Thursday at The Capital Club. Shows start at 8 p.m. each and every Thursday for the entire season on all screens and sound. Free. 1002 Gervais St. (803) 404-1622, www.capitalclubsc.com
UPCOMING EVENTS
4TH ANNUAL PIZZA AT THE PARK: Noon-2 p.m. October 14 at Heathwood Park. SC Whitmore School is holding their annual pizza party. Whitmore is a free, virtual charter public high school that was founded in 2011 and aims to engage students in mastery learning. The event is open to all and serves as one of the first field trips for students enrolled in the virtual school. Pizza at the Park gives students an opportunity to meet their peers, faculty, and other families enrolled in SCWS while giving the community a chance to learn about the school. 800 Abelia Rd.
SPORTS LEGEND GEORGE ROGERS MEET-N-GREET: 6-8 p.m. October 27 at Newk’s Eatery. Former NFL and USC football legend George Rogers will sign autographs and pose for photographs with the actual Heisman Trophy he won in 1980. 707 Gervais St. (803) 888-6788, www.newks.com
