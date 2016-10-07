Arts Planner: 2nd Act Film Fest, Oktoberfest, black light art

The 2nd Act Film Festival returns for its third year Friday at Tapp’s Arts Center. The curated festival will feature 10 independent filmmakers who are given the same first and third parts of a script and are challenged to write the second and make a complete short film.
The filmmakers range from amateur to professional and have no restrictions on genre or subject matter.
While the script is kept under wraps until the festival, event director Wade Sellers says the films are always completely different.
“One of the things we worried about when we first started was if we’d get duplicate movies. So far, we haven’t,” he said. “And the great thing about the festival is that all of the films are made specifically for that night.”
Filmmaking teams had five weeks to write and shoot their movies. Each team received $100 to help produce a film. The audience favorite will receive an additional $250 award.
The festival’s mission is to encourage and promote the growth of independent filmmaking in South Carolina, a place that doesn’t have abundant access to people working in the industry, Sellers said.
“Access to other filmmakers – people who help influence you and progress you – is not as readily available in the Southeast. That’s the big reason we came up with this project.”
7 p.m. Friday at Tapp’s Arts Center, 1644 Main St. $10. www.secondactfilmfestival.com
OTHER ARTS EVENTS AROUND TOWN
Joseph Byrne's "Metamorphosis"
Check out painter Joseph Byrne’s exhibition at City Art. The collection includes his landscapes, abstract realism and abstract pieces. The show, up until Nov. 11, is meant to show his evolution, or “metamorphosis,” in painting.
City Art, 1224 Lincoln St. www.cityartonline.com/current-exhibition
“Love Jones the Musical”
A stage adaptation of the movie by the same name tells the love-at-first-sight story of Darius Lovehall and Nina Mosely. Starring Musiq Soulchild.
8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14 at The Township, 1703 Taylor St. $46-$81. www.thetownship.org
SC Philharmonic: “Oktoberfest”
The second show in the South Carolina Philharmonic Masterworks Series showcases the music of German composers Weber, Brahms, Beethoven and Mendelssohn.
7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at Koger Center for the Arts, 1051 Greene St. $16-$46. www.KogerCenterForTheArts.com
Chapin Fall Art Festival
The inaugural festival will include local artists J.J. Casey, Mallorie Owens, Scott Addy, Staci Cosby, CJ Martin-Marchese, Alex Erickson and Ruby DeLoach. There will also be food and craft beer.
9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at Food Lion Complex, 130 Amicks Ferry Road, Chapin. Free. www.facebook.com/chapincoffeeshelf
Black light art exhibit
The LAC Gallery is looking for artists to participate in a one-night-only black light art show.
There is a $25 participation fee and cash prizes for best-voted work. Artists can submit up to two two-dimensional works of art by Oct. 20.
The gallery show is 7 p.m. Oct. 31 at 121 A East Main St., Lexington. www.facebook.com/events/1691438677842400/
Comments