Big concerts, Restaurant Week and the SC State Fair top our event picks

TUESDAY, OCT. 11
>>> RECREATION
FOREST ECOLOGY WALK: 5-6 p.m. Tuesday at Riverfront Park. Discover the floodplain forest of Riverfront Park on this city park ranger guided walk. Learn about the diverse plants and animals that thrive here and discuss symbiotic relationships within this ecosystem. Free. Meet at Riverfront Park (north) parking lot, 4122 River Drive.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 12
>>> ENTERTAINMENT
SC STATE FAIR OPENS: Noon-10 p.m. Wednesday at S.C. State Fairgrounds. Get ready to eat, ride, listen to music – and eat some more – at the S.C. State Fair. It’s opening day. Aloe Blacc plays a free concert at the Grandstand. $1 gate, $5 parking (cash only). 1200 Rosewood Drive. www.scstatefair.org
THURSDAY, OCT. 13
>>> AT THE MOVIES
“HARRY POTTER” MARATHON: Thursday at Regal Sandhill Stadium IMAX. Get ready for a marathon, with Regal showing all eight “Harry Potter” movies Thursday and Friday. The re-releases are timely for those needing a refresher before “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” comes out in November. Screenings will also include an exclusive sneak peek of “Fantastic Beasts.” Schedule for Thursday: 3:15 p.m., “Chamber of Secrets;” 6:30 p.m., “Prisoner of Azkaban;” 9:45 p.m., “Goblet of Fire.” See theatre for prices on each showing. 450 Town Centre Place, Village at Sandhill, Northeast Richland. www.imax.com/theatres/regal-sandhill-stadium-16-imax
RESTAURANT WEEK COLUMBIA: Thursday-Sunday, Oct. 23, various locations around Columbia. If you are familiar with Restaurant Week South Carolina, Restaurant Week Columbia works the same way: local area restaurants will be offering special menus or discounted menus in hopes of enticing customers to partake of some delicious food in what has become a slower time of year. Listings of participating restaurants: www.restaurantweeksouthcarolina.com
FRIDAY, OCT. 14
>>> ON STAGE
“LOVE JONES THE MUSICAL:” 8 p.m. Friday at The Township. A stage adaptation of the movie by the same name tells the love-at-first-sight story of Darius Lovehall and Nina Mosely. Starring Musiq Soulchild. $46-$81. www.thetownship.org
LYNYRD SKYNYRD CONCERT: 7 p.m. Friday at S.C. State Fairgrounds. Lynyrd Skynyrd brings its style of Southern rock to the Grandstand. $30, includes gate admission. Regular fair hours today: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Midway noon-midnight. 1200 Rosewood Drive. 1200 Rosewood Drive. www.scstatefair.org
>>> FESTIVALS
HOLY SCHNITZEL OKTOBERFEST: Various times Friday-Sunday at Incarnation Lutheran Church. This popular family-oriented event features activities for the kids as well as brews and German food. Free admission. www.oktoberfestcolumbia.com
2ND ACT FILM FESTIVAL: 7 p.m. Friday at Tapp’s Arts Center. This curated festival will feature 10 independent filmmakers who are given the same first and third parts of a script and are challenged to write the second and make a complete short film. The filmmakers range from amateur to professional and have no restrictions on genre or subject matter. $10. 1644 Main St. www.secondactfilmfestival.com
SATURDAY, OCT. 15
>>> FUNDRAISER
RAY TANNER HOME RUN: 7:45 a.m. 12K start, 8:15 a.m. 5K run and walk start, 8:20 a.m. 1 mile fun run start on Saturday at Founders Park. This popular race is put on by University of South Carolina athletic director and former men’s baseball coach Ray Tanner. Both the 12K and 5K start and finish at Carolina Stadium. Proceeds benefit Tanner’s foundation, which is dedicated to the betterment of economically and medically disadvantaged children and their families. 431 Williams St. Race fees and other details: www.raytannerhomerun.org
>>> MUSIC
LEXINGTON CRAFT BEER FEST: 6-10 p.m. Saturday at Icehouse Amphitheater. Sample regional craft beers and grab a bite from local restaurants and food trucks at the first Lexington Craft Beerfest. Live entertainment by 20 Ride and the Zac Brown Tribute Band. $25-$40. www.eventbrite.com/e/lexington-craft-beerfest-tickets-25846229769
SUNDAY, OCT. 16
JASON ISBELL CONCERT: 7 p.m. Sunday at The Township. Two-time Grammy winner Jason Isbell plays in support of his most recent release, “Something More Than Free.” He will be backed by his longtime band The 400 Unit, and contemporary folk singer Josh Ritter will open. $39-$49. www.thetownship.org
Comments